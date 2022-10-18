ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
IOWA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Healthcare Worker Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Victim During an Office Visit

Louisiana Healthcare Worker Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Victim During an Office Visit. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 20, 2022, that on October 13, investigators received a complaint of a Nurse Practitioner named Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, Louisiana, allegedly raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility.
IOWA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

10/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brandon Scott Collins, 37, 1362 La. 389, DeQuincy — domestic abuse battery. Terry Richard, 47, 2302 Center St., Vinton — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; three counts domestic abuse battery. Bond: $14,000. Lakelin Nicole Nall,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Jennings Man Arrested for Shooting Neighbors Birds

Jennings, La - A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his neighbor’s birds, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say deputies had traveled to the residence of Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to arrest him on three outstanding contempt of court warrants. But deputies say when they arrived, they found that he had recently shot and killed his neighbor’s guinea fowls on Sunday, Oct. 16.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft After Allegedly Taking Her Boyfriend’s Vehicle Without Permission

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft After Allegedly Taking Her Boyfriend’s Vehicle Without Permission. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 20, 2022, that on October 9, 2022, deputies responded to Grand Marais Road in Roanoke, Louisiana to investigate a report of auto theft.
ROANOKE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

North Carolina Contractor Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Contractor Fraud

North Carolina Contractor Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on October 19, 2022, that the Contractor Fraud Response Team received two complaints against contractor Keith Diprima, 45, of Matthews, North Carolina, with construction company DBA First Restoration of America between December 2021 and March 2022.
MATTHEWS, NC
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 356 After Colliding with a Gate and Tree

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 356 After Colliding with a Gate and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 21, 2022, that around 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop I were alerted of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 356 near Bearb Road in St. Landry Parish. Wilfredo A. Cruz, 45, of Duson, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
DUSON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Arrest 2 and are Searching for 2 Others in Connection with Rash of Vehicle Burglaries

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Arrest 2 and are Searching for 2 Others in Connection with Rash of Vehicle Burglaries. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 18, 2022, that on October 4, CPSO Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints of various vehicle burglaries and the theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arrests Made in Calcasieu Parish Vehicle Thefts

Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints in reference to multiple vehicle burglaries and a theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles. While deputies were on scene conducting their initial investigation,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
