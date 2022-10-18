Read full article on original website
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
Vandalism and theft crimes have Breaux Bridge police on high alert
Vandalism and theft crimes have Breaux Bridge law enforcement on high alert at all times, but Breaux Bridge police have specific strategies in their approach to stop these types of crimes.
Louisiana Healthcare Worker Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Victim During an Office Visit
Louisiana Healthcare Worker Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Victim During an Office Visit. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 20, 2022, that on October 13, investigators received a complaint of a Nurse Practitioner named Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, Louisiana, allegedly raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility.
LPD: One arrested following homicide on Evangeline Thruway
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is on the scene of a homicide on Evangeline Thruway.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office help locate missing Florida child
With the help of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), a missing Florida child has been located safe and is now being reunited with her parents.
Lake Charles American Press
10/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brandon Scott Collins, 37, 1362 La. 389, DeQuincy — domestic abuse battery. Terry Richard, 47, 2302 Center St., Vinton — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; three counts domestic abuse battery. Bond: $14,000. Lakelin Nicole Nall,...
westcentralsbest.com
Jennings Man Arrested for Shooting Neighbors Birds
Jennings, La - A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his neighbor’s birds, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say deputies had traveled to the residence of Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to arrest him on three outstanding contempt of court warrants. But deputies say when they arrived, they found that he had recently shot and killed his neighbor’s guinea fowls on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft After Allegedly Taking Her Boyfriend’s Vehicle Without Permission
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft After Allegedly Taking Her Boyfriend’s Vehicle Without Permission. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 20, 2022, that on October 9, 2022, deputies responded to Grand Marais Road in Roanoke, Louisiana to investigate a report of auto theft.
Louisiana bar owner accused of allegedly taking split of employees’ tips
Former employee at Wurst Biergarten bar has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner arrested on rape allegations
An Iowa man was arrested on allegations that he raped someone in a health care facility.
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
Death sentence handed down in slaying of State Trooper
After being convicted of murder in 2019, Kevin Daigle has now been formally sentenced to death in the slaying of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent.
Duson man killed after crashing into a tree in St. Landry Parish
A 45-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
Florida man to be sentenced for murdering woman, hiding her body in wooded area near Port Barre
A Florida man was convicted Wednesday and will be sentenced for in two weeks for killing a Pineville woman in 2019 and concealing her body in a wooded area in St. Landry Parish.
Jennings man arrested after allegedly killing birds he claimed kept his mother awake
Jennings man arrested after allegedly killing birds he claimed kept his mother awake
North Carolina Contractor Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Contractor Fraud
North Carolina Contractor Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on October 19, 2022, that the Contractor Fraud Response Team received two complaints against contractor Keith Diprima, 45, of Matthews, North Carolina, with construction company DBA First Restoration of America between December 2021 and March 2022.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 356 After Colliding with a Gate and Tree
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 356 After Colliding with a Gate and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 21, 2022, that around 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop I were alerted of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 356 near Bearb Road in St. Landry Parish. Wilfredo A. Cruz, 45, of Duson, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Arrest 2 and are Searching for 2 Others in Connection with Rash of Vehicle Burglaries
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Arrest 2 and are Searching for 2 Others in Connection with Rash of Vehicle Burglaries. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 18, 2022, that on October 4, CPSO Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints of various vehicle burglaries and the theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
westcentralsbest.com
Arrests Made in Calcasieu Parish Vehicle Thefts
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints in reference to multiple vehicle burglaries and a theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles. While deputies were on scene conducting their initial investigation,...
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of murdering girlfriend, hiding body in St. Landry Parish in 2019
A Florida man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, a 43-year-old Pineville woman whose body was found in a wooded area off Highway 103 in the Washington area in early April 2019. Robert McPhearson was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder in the death of...
