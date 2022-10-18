ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

4 free agents who could help the KC Chiefs right now

The KC Chiefs are currently in first place in the AFC West but are there any free agents available to sign that could them for the stretch run?. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of another playoff race and are among the best teams in the NFL this season. Their offense has had its moments of brilliance but has also gone through several cold stretches. Their defense has been mostly solid but still needs to improve in certain areas to become Super Bowl-ready.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best teams in football right now, though they’d love to bounce back after a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have a good shot here as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A win here can potentially lift them into first place in the AFC West. Here are the Chiefs Week 7 predictions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 6 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped to 4-2 on Sunday, falling to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 24-20. There were some good moments and some bad moments for Kansas City. Mainly, much of their mistakes could be fixed with simple adjustments. It also seems like the Chiefs and the Bills are on another collision course for the AFC playoffs. Simply put, it seems like these two are in a class of their own in the AFC, as things currently stand.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not...

