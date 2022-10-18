Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Winners and Losers from Week 6Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team is reportedly either the Chiefs or Bills, and it could decide the AFC champion
The last time we saw Odell Beckham Jr. play in an NFL football game, he, unfortunately, tore his ACL during the Rams’ win over the Bengals in Super Bowl 56. The next time we see Beckham play in an NFL football game, he seems to be positioning himself to join one of the AFC favorites this season.
4 free agents who could help the KC Chiefs right now
The KC Chiefs are currently in first place in the AFC West but are there any free agents available to sign that could them for the stretch run?. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of another playoff race and are among the best teams in the NFL this season. Their offense has had its moments of brilliance but has also gone through several cold stretches. Their defense has been mostly solid but still needs to improve in certain areas to become Super Bowl-ready.
Travis Kelce Wants Chiefs to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Kansas City restructured the tight end’s contract to clear cap space.
Chiefs Travis Kelce gives back to Overland Park through community project
Chiefs Travis Kelce and Lowe's Home Team donated time to improve the InterUrban Arthouse in Overland Park as part of a community project.
Travis Kelce makes move to help Chiefs clear cap space for notable player
Travis Kelce is being a team player, and he’s hoping that his recent move can help out his team. Kelce said on his “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” show Wednesday that he restructured his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs tight end said the team called his agent and asked if he could move some money around to free up cap space.
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best teams in football right now, though they’d love to bounce back after a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have a good shot here as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A win here can potentially lift them into first place in the AFC West. Here are the Chiefs Week 7 predictions.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 6 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs dropped to 4-2 on Sunday, falling to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 24-20. There were some good moments and some bad moments for Kansas City. Mainly, much of their mistakes could be fixed with simple adjustments. It also seems like the Chiefs and the Bills are on another collision course for the AFC playoffs. Simply put, it seems like these two are in a class of their own in the AFC, as things currently stand.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not...
Yardbarker
Bills Breakdown: Coach Sean McDermott Details Win at Chiefs, 'Phenomenal' Von Miller
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City clash was built up throughout the week as a revenge game for the AFC East titan. After the AFC Divisional battle that ended in overtime last season, many had this circled in their calendars. For most fans, this was a titanic tussle between two...
Comments / 0