Cheers: Grand Rapids Planning To Add Two New Social Districts
There aren't many things we would consider an overall positive when it comes to the pandemic. But when the city of Grand Rapids decided to allow the redistricting of businesses and restaurants downtown to welcome social districts, everyone won. If you haven't visited downtown Grand Rapids in recent years, you...
Have Some Old Tires? Free Tire Recycling is Coming to Kent County
If you have some old tires in your garage, barn, or property and live in Kent County, free tire recycling is coming soon. It can be very difficult and expensive to get rid of old tires. It is pretty easy to build up a small stack if you don't live close to a place that will recycle them.
How Long Do you Have To Clear Your Sidewalk After It Snows in Grand Rapids?
Not to quote Game of Thrones, but... Winter is coming in West Michigan. And with winter comes piles and piles of the cold, fluffy, white stuff we're all familiar with. It's fun to make snowmen, and throw a few snow balls too, but eventually we all have to deal with the one inarguably worst part of snow: clearing our drive ways and side walks.
Proposed site plans at former Berrien Hills Golf Club given green light
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A proposed residential and commercial complex at the former Berrien Hills Golf Club property has gotten the green light. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures submitted a plan for the 102-acre site, half of which will remain open space.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
How Close Can Roadside Signs Be In MI To Roads & Intersections
Do you have a for sale, yard sale, or a political sign in your yard? If you do, did you know that there are rules on how close to the road or an intersection those can be?. Have you had a yard sale, put up a for-sale sign, have political signs in your yard, or offered some sort of services like selling wood or a lemonade?
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 21-23, 2022
The weather for the weekend looks great. We have some outside activities you can participate in as well as some indoor events. There is everything from lights and music, to comedy, concerts, the Muppets, a haunted car wash, Halloween activities, and even something for the dog!. Runs Through Sunday, November...
New Coffee and Cocktail Lounge Opening In Alger Heights Next Week
Grand Rapids' Alger Heights neighborhood is welcoming a new spot to grab coffee and cocktails!. Earlier this year, we told you that two current Alger Heights business owners planned to open a new beverage lounge - and now they've announced a soft opening. Sip Coffee and Cocktails to Hold Soft...
Eastbound lane of John Beers Road to close to traffic this weekend
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday, only westbound traffic will be allowed on the roadway between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. The closure will allow contractors to make necessary structure adjustments. Drivers should expect travel delays.
Gas leak reported on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo
Consumers Energy crews are repairing a gas main on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo. A third-party entity was working in the area when they hit a gas line, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. The gas leak was reported at 2205 Oakland Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Tracking: Website tracks...
Does Grand Rapids Really Need Another Chik-Fil-A? Well, We’re Getting Two
Chik-Fil-A lovers, get excited. The fast food chain plans to open two more Grand Rapids-area locations. Recently we told you that a new Chik-Fil-A would be moving into the space once occupied by Golden Corral on Alpine Ave., which permanently closed earlier this month. The existing building is set to...
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Two compete for Michigan House seat representing lakeshore communities
A Republican and a Democrat are facing off for the newly created district in the Michigan House of Representatives that includes several communities along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Republican Kevin Whiteford and Democrat Joey Andrews are competing for the open two-year seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The new...
Is Grand Rapids a Friendly, Neighborly City? Survey Says Yes!
This past month, September, a new survey was released on the quest to find the most Neighborly and friendly cities in America. Neighbor.com unveiled its list of America’s 25 most neighborly cities, ranked by examining residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and well-being. Also, the study found that 42.5%...
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
17 Year Old Michigan Teen Calls 911 On Mom For Driving Drunk
911 dispatch in Blissfield got a frantic call from a 17-year-old girl who was in the backseat of her mom's car along with her 15-year-old brother. The teen said her mom was driving drunk and that they didn't feel safe at all and needed someone to come find them. 17-Year-Old...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
The Allegan County News is now available FREE
I’ve learned some of us in rural Michigan are slow to take to change. We are set in our ways and would like life to be slower and more purposeful like it was 20 years ago. Unfortunately, that simply can’t be. We’ve learned that lesson the hard way...
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
Pickup hits gas line after crash, setting house ablaze in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A car crash started a house fire Monday in Southwest Michigan. At about 7:33 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, two vehicles were being driven south Barron Lake Road near Mannix Street, in Howard Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a...
