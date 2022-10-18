ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Malloween’ returning to Crossgates Mall

By Michael Mahar
 2 days ago

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — “Malloween” is returning to Crossgates Mall on Halloween (Monday, October 31), beginning at 3 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m. Malloween will feature events such as trick-or-treating, costume contests, and more.

The event, hosted by B95.5 and Fly 92.3 will have their 26th annual costume contest, awarding a $50 gift card to an age-appropriate store, as well as a prize pack, to the cutest, scariest, and most original costume in each age group. One family will also be awarded $250 in gift cards to Crossgates stores, as well as a prize pack, for the best family theme costume category. Registration for the event is open from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. only on the lower level near APEX Entertainment. The contest will begin at 5 p.m.

With the event being held on Halloween, attendees can visit each cauldron and different stores throughout the mall to trick-or-treat. Families can also stop at all of the “fun booths” throughout the mall to grab a map and see where all the events are taking place. “We have candy” pumpkin signs will be posted outside of stores that will be offering candy for trick-or-treating.

Donations will also be accepted for the upcoming holiday season, as attendees can offer an item of need or other donations to The Guilderland Food Pantry or The Caring Closet Guilderland. Anyone who donates will automatically be entered to win a $250 mall shopping spree, and those who donate to both organizations will receive two entries.

