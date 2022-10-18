ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 108-105 Loss To The Toronto Raptors

The Cavaliers officially tipped off the season on Wednesday night with a 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors. If you were bored with preseason basketball, Wednesday night’s tilt more than satisfied your appetite for a real basketball. The Cavs and Raptors duked it out in a good old-fashioned slugfest...
Report: Could Mamadi Diakite Reunite With The Cavaliers?

Mamadi Diakite's time with the Wine and Gold may not be over after all. When the Cleveland Cavaliers finalized their roster by the 5 p.m. deadline on Saturday, Diakite's name was among some of the cuts. But according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Diakite has cleared waivers paving way for the Cavs to bring him back on a two-way contract.
Report: Caris LeVert Earns Starting Small Forward Position

LeVert joins Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting five. LeVert started three of the Cavs’ four preseason games and scored 15 points in 27 minutes in the finale against the Magic. The news means that Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Dean Wade will...
Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-2023 NBA season preview and predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready for the 2022-2023 NBA season. The Cleveland Cavaliers are done preparing and are ready to take on the 2022-2023 season in earnest. The Cavs are a team with a lot of hope and hype, coming off a major offseason. It was an offseason that was only matched and surpassed once, and that was in 2014 when LeBron James returned to the city.
