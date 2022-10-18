Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet Before Cavs-Raptors Game
Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet before the Cleveland Cavaliers faced off with the Toronto Raptors.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Yardbarker
Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 108-105 Loss To The Toronto Raptors
The Cavaliers officially tipped off the season on Wednesday night with a 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors. If you were bored with preseason basketball, Wednesday night’s tilt more than satisfied your appetite for a real basketball. The Cavs and Raptors duked it out in a good old-fashioned slugfest...
Yardbarker
Report: Could Mamadi Diakite Reunite With The Cavaliers?
Mamadi Diakite's time with the Wine and Gold may not be over after all. When the Cleveland Cavaliers finalized their roster by the 5 p.m. deadline on Saturday, Diakite's name was among some of the cuts. But according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Diakite has cleared waivers paving way for the Cavs to bring him back on a two-way contract.
Yardbarker
Report: Caris LeVert Earns Starting Small Forward Position
LeVert joins Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting five. LeVert started three of the Cavs’ four preseason games and scored 15 points in 27 minutes in the finale against the Magic. The news means that Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Dean Wade will...
Raptors overcome Mitchell’s 31 points, beat Cavs
The Raptors rallied past the Cavaliers 108-105 on Wednesday night.
Kyrie Irving Reacts to Ben Simmons Fouling Out
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the New Orleans Pelicans on opening night
Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-2023 NBA season preview and predictions
The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready for the 2022-2023 NBA season. The Cleveland Cavaliers are done preparing and are ready to take on the 2022-2023 season in earnest. The Cavs are a team with a lot of hope and hype, coming off a major offseason. It was an offseason that was only matched and surpassed once, and that was in 2014 when LeBron James returned to the city.
Report: Kawhi Leonard Potentially Coming off Bench Against Lakers
Kawhi Leonard may be starting the season off the bench
Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102
Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102
Atlanta Hawks Beat Houston Rockets 117-107
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks.
