Chargers come from behind, top Broncos in OT

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Justin Herbert passed for 238 yards and Dustin Hopkins kicked a 39-yard field goal in overtime as the Los Angeles Chargers rallied from a double-digit deficit Monday night to earn a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos at Inglewood, Calif.

Hopkins kicked four field goals, all after he strained his right hamstring, as the Chargers won their third consecutive game following an early two-game losing streak that coincided with a rib injury for Herbert.

Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
Yardbarker

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon on benching: 'I could've helped make a difference but apparently not'

With Javonte Williams done for the season due to a torn ACL, Melvin Gordon was expected to take over as the Denver Broncos lead running back. That wasn't the case during the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 6, as Gordon was limited to just three carries for eight yards and eight snaps, all of which came in the first half.
Westword

Melvin Gordon: Scapegoating Broncos' Pouting Locker-Room Cancer

Your Denver Broncos' October 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football brought the current season to a humiliating low after just six games. Clearly, a scapegoat was needed, and conveniently, Melvin Gordon has nominated himself for the role. During the broadcast, Gordon got plenty of spotlight...
FanSided

Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games

Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
FOX Sports

Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
ClutchPoints

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s eye-opening reaction to being named starter after controversial benching

There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Regarding Broncos RB Melvin Gordon not getting much playing time in the second half of Monday’s game, HC Nathaniel Hackett responded that their offense “didn’t have many plays” in the final two quarters. (James Palmer) Hackett added he thought RB Latavius Murray played well and they...
