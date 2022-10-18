ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United host big six rival Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Find out who makes my predicted 11 for the game.

Back to back home games for Manchester United in the Premier League sees them welcome Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. A 0-0 draw against Newcastle United on Sunday kicked off the double header.

A disappointing result on Sunday saw United held to a goalless draw against Newcastle. A game that was not short of controversy with United having two disallowed goals as well as being denied a penalty.

Nevertheless United were not good enough on the day and failed to truly get on top of the game. The final third play saw United struggle to create in front of goal.

However there is no time for United to sit and think about the weekends draw. Instead a big game against Spurs awaits tomorrow.

Erik Ten Hag was without Christian Eriksen at the weekend. He hopes that the Dane will be available, however it’s unclear if he will be ready or not.

Scott McTominay served his one game suspension and is now in contention to play on Wednesday. It’s likely the Scotsman will start if Eriksen is not cleared for the game.

Anthony Martial is another player that United are waiting on ahead of the game. The Frenchman picked up an injury against Everton .

Here is my predicted United lineup for the game;

De Gea

Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw

McTominay, Casemiro, Fernandes

Antony, Ronaldo, Rashford

