South Haven, MI

Mix 95.7FM

How Close Can Roadside Signs Be In MI To Roads & Intersections

Do you have a for sale, yard sale, or a political sign in your yard? If you do, did you know that there are rules on how close to the road or an intersection those can be?. Have you had a yard sale, put up a for-sale sign, have political signs in your yard, or offered some sort of services like selling wood or a lemonade?
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Eastbound lane of John Beers Road to close to traffic this weekend

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday, only westbound traffic will be allowed on the roadway between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. The closure will allow contractors to make necessary structure adjustments. Drivers should expect travel delays.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Gas leak reported on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo

Consumers Energy crews are repairing a gas main on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo. A third-party entity was working in the area when they hit a gas line, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. The gas leak was reported at 2205 Oakland Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Tracking: Website tracks...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Is Grand Rapids a Friendly, Neighborly City? Survey Says Yes!

This past month, September, a new survey was released on the quest to find the most Neighborly and friendly cities in America. Neighbor.com unveiled its list of America’s 25 most neighborly cities, ranked by examining residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and well-being. Also, the study found that 42.5%...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

The Allegan County News is now available FREE

I’ve learned some of us in rural Michigan are slow to take to change. We are set in our ways and would like life to be slower and more purposeful like it was 20 years ago. Unfortunately, that simply can’t be. We’ve learned that lesson the hard way...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?

When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

