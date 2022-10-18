Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
msureporter.com
Career and Internship Expo cultivates opportunity
More than 150 potential employers came to Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Career and Internship EXPO, held Tuesday and Wednesday in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom. Companies came to the EXPO looking for interns and employees. Tuesday’s batch was here to find students from the College of Science, Engineering, &...
Brave Heart brings light to the underrepresented
The Violence Awareness and Response Program is resuming its Brave Hearts discussions this week, shining a light on the underrepresented communities and unspoken problems beneath the surface in Mankato, both on and off campus. This year’s discussion speaker is graduate student BriShaun Kearns. Kearns, originally a student from Winona State...
Music blossoms at Hooligans
The Cactus Blossoms brought their sound to Mankato Saturday, Oct. 15. The band played at Hooligans, under the support of Minnesota State University, Mankato Performance Series and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Page Burkum is one of the two band members. He said, “Me and my brother started...
Mavs in Action connects with Mankato community
Volunteering can be a great way to connect with other people and the community, and help students feel they’re making an impact on others. Mavs in Action (MIA) aspires to do just that. Mavs in Action is an organization based out of the Community Engagement Office that allows students...
Socktober – it’s spooky how fun donating is
Mavs in Action (MiA) is a Recognized Student Organization (RSO) that meets every Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Centennial Student Union. They work with the community of Mankato for volunteer opportunities. “Our main purpose is to connect people with volunteer opportunities and do things here on campus. We assist...
Women’s hockey looking for first win of the season
After an 0-6-0 start to the season and just one point in Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) action, the Minnesota State University Mankato women’s hockey team is back for a two-game series against the University of St. Thomas. In a sense, St. Thomas could help the Mavericks find some...
Mavericks battle the Huskies in a top-10 showdown
The No. 2-ranked Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s hockey team is prepared to finish off its non-conference slate to start the season with a meeting against no. 8 St. Cloud State this weekend. The Mavericks boast a 3-1 overall record so far this season after sweeping Minnesota Duluth last...
Walz visits College Dems
Gov. Tim Walz and other DFL candidates visited Minnesota State University, Mankato Thursday aiming to touch on the importance of the youth vote this election. With no more than a week to plan the event, College Democrats President Storm Novak touched on the climate of this year’s election. “Get...
Mavericks versus the neighbors out East
With only five games left in the regular season of play, the Minnesota State University Mankato Mavericks volleyball team seeks to end their season on a high note. Even if playoffs may be out of the question, they still are determined to not waste the rest of the season. Before...
International Student Insurance Policy Resolution discussed among senate
During Wednesday’s senate meeting, a resolution was brought to the table and discussed international students and their health insurance policy payment change. In May, Minnesota State University, Mankato transitioned from a split payment plan back to a one-year mandatory payment plan regarding health insurance that all international students must carry in order to register for classes.
