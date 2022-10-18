Read full article on original website
CPD: Woman accused of causing death of her 2 babies turns herself in
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Brook Hunter's baby died in June as a result of co-sleeping, the same reason Hunter lost another baby just one year earlier.
Fox 19
Police: Man climbed through window, restrained woman in her apartment
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Hamilton County home and restrained a victim against her will. Part of that alleged encounter was caught on video. It happened around 1 a.m. last Saturday, Oct. 15 at an apartment complex on Plainfield Road.
Fox 19
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death turns herself in
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother wanted by police following her indictment in connection with the death of her infant son has turned herself in, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted on Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges for causing the death of...
WLWT 5
Attorney: Cincinnati woman charged in son's co-sleeping death is pregnant with twins
An Avondale woman has pleaded not guilty after a grand jury charged her with manslaughter after two of her babies died from co-sleeping. Brooke Hunter, 23, made her first court appearance on Wednesday. Prosecutors decided to charge Hunter after her 6-week-old son died in June. Now, her attorney says she's...
WKRC
Mother accused of causing second baby's death pleads not guilty
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A mother accused of causing the death of her baby has turned herself in. Brooke Hunter was arraigned Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Hunter lost a baby in June to co-sleeping. This baby died on June 22. Hunter...
WKRC
Local man faces charges after SWAT situation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested after SWAT was called Wednesday afternoon. Eric Duff, 33, is charged with felonious assault, unlawful restraint and inducing panic, according to court documents. Police say he barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out after firing shots into a vehicle...
Fox 19
‘Terrifying:’ Walnut Hills couple wake to armed thieves demanding money, guns, cars
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Walnut Hills couple say they were recently awakened to thieves pointing a gun in their face asking for their valuables. It happened, according to Ron Mahorney, at their home on St. James Avenue on Oct. 5. The suspects not only stole the couple’s money, they also...
WKRC
Window company operator sentenced to prison time for not fulfilling $82,000 in orders
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The window company owner who took dozens of orders and didn't deliver was sentenced to a year in prison. Tara Curles was sentenced this week on a charge of attempting to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity. She pled guilty to the charge last month. Curles...
WLWT 5
Cheviot police: Video shows driver pin woman between vehicles after altercation
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A night out in Cheviot ended withone woman being briefly pinned between two vehicles and taken to the hospital and another woman, 25-year-old Jashayla Headed, was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center. Headen is charged with felonious assault. After the bars along Harrison...
BCSO: 14-year-old arrested after threatening to kill teacher at NKY high school
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old vaguely threatened a school shooting, bringing a knife to school and threatening to kill his teacher.
One arrested after police seize 10K fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of drugs
One individual was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail and is now facing federal drug charges.
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
1 arrested following Trotwood drug bust
One individual was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail and is now facing federal drug charges.
Fox 19
Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
2 arrested during search of Trotwood home: Police seek info
Trotwood detectives searched a home at 926 Olive Road while investigating a felony theft, a Trotwood detective said in a release. During the search, several people were found in the home and in a trailer in the backyard.
Fox 19
Gunshots ring out as man shot near Oakley Square: Video
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection...
WLWT 5
Neighbors react to fatal shooting in West Price Hill neighborhood
CINCINNATI — A shooting in West Price Hill left 33-year-old Ashton Penn dead, and a young child all alone. Janette Hatchett lives along 1800 Sunset avenue. She says she went into a nearby building for about five minutes and came out to a tragedy. "The maintenance guy turned around,...
FOP president: 'Nobody can train for the emotional aftermath' of suicide by cop
Prosecutor David Fornshell said Thomas Cromwell told negotiators they would have to kill him to save the woman he was holding at knifepoint inside a Mason hotel room.
Fox 19
NKY high schooler allegedly threatens to kill teacher, harm students
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to harm students and staff at Conner High School, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael Helmig says the 14-year-old boy made threats on social media where he vaguely mentioned...
