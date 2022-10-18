Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
40th annual Bean Fest & Championship Outhouse Races this weekend
Beans will be cooking in the autumn air as the 40th annual Bean Fest & Championship Outhouse Races begin in Mountain View, Ark. this weekend. Live music, food vendors, an artisan market, lots of beans, and the famous outhouse races will all be part of the fun. The action begins...
whiterivernow.com
Ozarka’s culinary arts program hosts Chef’s Table
The students of the culinary arts program at Ozarka College recently hosted Chef’s Table on the school’s Melbourne campus. Community members, Ozarka staff, and students enjoyed entrees prepared by the Ozarka College students including filet mignon with mushroom sauce and parmesan pecan-crusted salmon served over rice pilaf and sautéed vegetables.
Kait 8
Book lovers rejoice: Bookstore coming to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’s first and only Airstream bookstore is opening a brick-and-mortar bookstore in Jonesboro just in time for the holidays. In a media release, Tuesday Verb Bookstore announced they will be opening a bookstore in Jonesboro. In the next year, they plan to expand their new...
Villager Journal
Traveling Dinner Theatre coming to Cherokee Village
Lion and Phoenix Productions, the traveling company of the Imperial Dinner Theatre, will be bringing a family- friendly dinner show to Cherokee Village on Nov. 5 and 6. Hosted at The Omaha Center, the melodrama “Countdown at the Fied Piper Saloon -or- The Legend of Johnny Rash” is a fun-filled musical melodrama full of zany characters.
KATV
Pumpkin patchin': Arkansas pumpkin patches to visit this fall season
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's officially fall, so that means it’s the time of the year to break out the hot chocolate, light your pumpkin spice candles, and make family memories with your kiddos by visiting some of central Arkansas’ favorite pumpkin patches. During the months of...
whiterivernow.com
Citizens Bank, Batesville Schools honor Candice Swaim for going ‘Above & Beyond’
Candice Swaim, an English to speakers of other languages (ESOL) teacher at Eagle Mountain Elementary School, is the October recipient of the Citizens Bank “Above & Beyond” award. With her dedication and kindhearted spirit, Candice has helped my students succeed and graduate from the ESOL program. Her peers...
whiterivernow.com
UACCB sees enrollment increase for fall
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) reported an increase in Fall 2022 enrollment. According to the preliminary college enrollment report from the Arkansas Division of Higher Education (ADHE), UACCB enrollment grew 2.5% from the previous year. Community colleges throughout the state saw an average enrollment increase of 1.6%.
KTLO
Effort to save Jonesboro library gets big boost from famous author
Bestselling author Nora Roberts has made a $25,000 donation to help fight against an effort to defund the Craighead County/Jonesboro Public Library. According to the Arkansas Times, the Save Our Libraries campaign announced the donation Tuesday by Roberts, who is best known for her more than 200 romance novels. Those...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Velva Vest Huddleston
Velva Vest Huddleston, 88, of Batesville passed away on October 17, 2022. She was born November 10, 1933, in Boswell, Arkansas to Hubert and Agnes (Cheney) Vest. Velva was a member of First United Methodist Church and a retired schoolteacher. She was a beautiful soul, loved by many, young and old, who was caring, honest, outgoing, and enjoyed life. Velva loved her family, friends, church, and her flower garden. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bridge and Bunko, traveling, and attending social events, she was crazy about her rescue dog Mikey, and adored her newest dog Toby.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas centenarian’s advice: ‘Stay happy, don’t worry about everything’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas woman is reflecting on her past as she has hit a rare milestone. Friends and family gathered Wednesday, Oct. 19, to celebrate the centennial birthday of Bessie McEntire, a resident of Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation. McEntire is a Walnut Ridge native and has...
whiterivernow.com
Cooper’s Hawk breaks ground on major renovation project
A regional public golf course recently broke ground on what is described as a “comprehensive renovation project.”. Melbourne’s Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course said in a media release the three-phase project, which is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2023, aims to enhance the look, playability, and maintainability of the course.
Kait 8
Craighead County coffee shop to close
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A coffee shop in Brookland will close its doors at the end of October. In a media release posted Sunday, Mocha Jo’s Coffee Company announced they will be closing on Oct. 29. “These decisions are always difficult ones to make, because if you look at...
Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town
Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Allen Lusk
Allen Lusk, 67, of Batesville departed this life on Friday, October 14, 2022. He was born in Batesville on April 11, 1955, to Clarence and Alta Watkins Lusk. Allen was a member of the Ramsey Heights Baptist Church and worked in the construction business. Allen is survived by his son,...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Dorothy Leonard Caraway
Dorothy Leonard Caraway, 88, passed away October 17, 2022; sixty-eight days shy of her 89th birthday. Dorothy was born December 26, 1933 in Bethesda, AR to Robert Allen Leonard and Nona Edwards Leonard. Dorothy spent three decades in banking, twenty-six of which were at Citizens Bank. She was a loving...
Kait 8
‘This is the third time in a week’: Items reported stolen from non-profit
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit in Jonesboro posted footage of a group of individuals it said stole items from it for the third time in a week. Abilities Unlimited is a non-profit dedicated to bettering the lives of people with disabilities. The non-profit has three retail locations that sell...
KTLO
Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25, Mountain Home (Roller)
Mr. Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25 years, 11 months, 28 days, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri. He was born October 16, 1996 in South Bend, Indiana to Christopher and Cheryl Steinhiser. He went by his middle name Trevor. He enjoyed watching game shows. His favorite game shows were Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right. He absolutely loved anything to do with water such as the lake and bath time. Trevor loved balloons, they made him very happy. He was easy to make laugh and he had such a pretty smile. Even though he could not speak, he would speak with his beautiful eyes. Trevor knew how to make everyone’s day.
KYTV
1 dead in fire in Fulton County, Ark.
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire in Fulton County. The fire happened at a home in Gepp. Firefighters say the house was fully engulfed when they arrived. Chief Deputy Jake Smith confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of the fire. Crews from Viola and Byron responded to the scene for around three hours.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Gilbert Randall Northcutt
Gilbert Randall Northcutt, 76, of Strawberry passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the White River Medical Center. He was born March 9, 1946, to Gilbert and Devon Northcutt in Dowdy, Arkansas. He was a farmer and loved taking care of his cows. He also enjoyed visiting with his friends at the coffee shop.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say they have caught the suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting. Michael McCline, 20, of Jonesboro is being held on suspicion of first-degree domestic battering. The charge stems from a shooting around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the 2400-block of Court Street. According...
Comments / 0