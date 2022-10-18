PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday checked out the repair work underway at a Pennsylvania bridge that became a symbol of the nation’s troubled infrastructure when it collapsed nine months ago as he tries to showcase his administration’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways. The stop at Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed into a ravine just hours before Biden visited Pittsburgh last January, was part of the president’s latest road trip to sell White House accomplishments in the runup to midterms elections that are less than three weeks away. Administration officials say the repair job, expected to be finished by December, was accelerated by passage of a bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed late last year. Biden had diverted from his planned itinerary last January to visit the site of the just-collapsed bridge. On Thursday, he returned to the bridge to turn it into a symbol of success for the White House and Democrats, who count the bipartisan law as one of several achievements during the first two years of Biden’s presidency.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO