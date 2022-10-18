Read full article on original website
tvnewscheck.com
As Broadcasters Seek To Streamline Local Ad Sales, Reach Remains King
While local station groups are still working out how best to incorporate automation and measurement systems to efficiently execute ad buys across all of their platforms, reach remains broadcasters’ primary advantage. And as the market gets more competitive and more targeted, the opportunity to buy reach becomes scarcer, and thus more valuable.
Semafor Launches News Site, Vows to Deliver a Range of ‘Competing Views’
Semafor, a news site that aims to make it easier to handle modern information overload while keeping its readers on top of what’s going on in the world, launched early Tuesday. Created by Ben Smith, one-time editor-in-chief of Buzzfeed, and former media reporter for The New York Times, and...
Billionaire Byron Allen Makes History With Most Expensive Home Purchase by an African American in the U.S.
The media mogul has purchased a home in Malibu's Paradise Cove for $100 million, the neighborhood's most expensive real estate transaction this year. Malibu’s Paradise Cove neighborhood is getting a new resident: billionaire media mogul Byron Allen. The Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios chairman and CEO,...
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
How many more warning signs does Mark Zuckerberg need to see before he pulls the plug on his metaverse?
Mark Zuckerberg should pause, reflect, and ask himself one important question: When is enough, enough?
CNBC
Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company
Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win
PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday checked out the repair work underway at a Pennsylvania bridge that became a symbol of the nation’s troubled infrastructure when it collapsed nine months ago as he tries to showcase his administration’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways. The stop at Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed into a ravine just hours before Biden visited Pittsburgh last January, was part of the president’s latest road trip to sell White House accomplishments in the runup to midterms elections that are less than three weeks away. Administration officials say the repair job, expected to be finished by December, was accelerated by passage of a bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed late last year. Biden had diverted from his planned itinerary last January to visit the site of the just-collapsed bridge. On Thursday, he returned to the bridge to turn it into a symbol of success for the White House and Democrats, who count the bipartisan law as one of several achievements during the first two years of Biden’s presidency.
CNBC
Amazon executives overseeing Alexa, hardware group depart the company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Gregg Zehr, president of Amazon's hardware research and development group, known as Lab126, has...
JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups
Oct 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters.
How much media and tech giants from Disney to TikTok pay employees in the US
More than a year's worth of salary data shows what media companies including Spotify, Snap, TikTok, and more pay US staffers for tech and other jobs.
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg said he missed a giant shift in social networking
People are increasingly using their social networking "feeds" to discover compelling content as opposed to viewing the media shared by the friends that they follow. Zuckerberg referred to TikTok as "very effective competitor." It's important for Meta to develop AI that can recommend a range of content including photos and...
Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering
Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
fintechfutures.com
Funding Circle names Greig McEwan as new CTO
London-based small business lending platform Funding Circle has appointed Greig McEwan as its new chief technology officer (CTO). McEwan boasts more than 20 years’ experience and most recently served as CTO at European freight-forwarding firm Sennder. He was also previously CTO at Paddy Power Betfair and a technology strategy consultant at WorldRemit.
An antitrust battle over GIFs could be a wake-up call for Silicon Valley
GIFs — those short, animated images that were a staple of internet memes and culture in the 1990s and 2000s — may be going out of fashion now as social media users have largely moved on to emojis and video.
AOL Corp
Uber unveils ads in ride-hailing app
Uber users can expect to start seeing more ads while digitally hailing rides, ordering food or even while en route to their destination. In a news release Thursday, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company announced Journey Ads, which will show app users ads from more than 40 brands such as NBCUniversal, Heineken and United Artists.
What's the Future of Media? Substack, Decentralized Media, and MultiTouchpoint Marketing
The role of social media in B2B marketing is rapidly evolving, and traditional media are relentlessly catching up, transforming their models into progressive outlets. As end users change the way they consume content, the need for quality overhaul is the top priority for publications. On today’s episode of Startups On...
