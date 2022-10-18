ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pokemon Go fans put on red alert for mass outbreaks in Halloween event

A tweet from Pokemon Go’s official Twitter account has players wondering if Mass Outbreaks will come to the game this Halloween season. It seems Niantic has been keen to introduce some new content to Pokemon Go, like the surprise reveal of Elite Raids. Though Elite Raids leaked before the...
Apex Legends Season 15 map teaser hints Octane & Seer are secretly besties

In the Season 15 map teaser, an Apex Legends player noticed a piece of art that suggests Octane and Seer were once friends. Apex fans lucky enough to see Octane and Seer in action together know the two aren’t fond of one another. Interestingly, they’ll take jabs at each...
League of Legends’ Worlds 2022 drops are broken, but Riot promises chroma re-do

It’s a common theme: League of Legends Worlds drops have divided players yet again in 2022. After missing out on the exclusive Crystal Rose Akshan chroma in collaboration with Tiffany and Co, Riot are giving players a second chance to get the rewards. Every year, there’s seemingly more complaints...
Student blows away Apex Legends players with perfect shield project

Apex Legends fans are impressed by one student’s art class project that includes a Shield Cell inspired by the popular battle royale game. The Shield Cell counts as one of the ways that players can restore their character’s shields. In-game, this particular regen item comes in the form of a large blue battery.
Twitch streamer ExtraEmily instantly regrets doing One Chip Challenge on stream

Twitch streamer ExtraEmily was left instantly regretting doing the Paqui One Chip Challenge during a recent broadcast. With nearly 100k followers and 1.6k concurrent viewers on Twitch, it’s safe to say that ExtraEmily is one of the latest up-and-coming female streamers on the platform. While Emily does play a...
Life is Strange players convinced new Apex Legends character is a copy

Some Life is Strange fans think Respawn took inspiration from Chloe Price when designing the new Apex Legends character, Catalyst. A defensive Legend, Catalyst will join the Apex Legends line-up with the advent of Season 15 – Eclipse – on Tuesday, November 1. To the delight of many,...
Pokemon Go Halloween Timed Research tasks & rewards

With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s not surprising that Pokemon Go has gotten into the spirit of the season by creating a Halloween Event. Here’s how to take part as well as all the timed research tasks and their rewards. The game has plenty of creepy creatures to capitalize...
Blizzard promises illusions for weapon artifacts will return in WoW Dragonflight

WoW Dragonflight players are celebrating after Blizzard Entertainment revealed they are bringing back illusions to artifact weapons to bump their style in the upcoming expansion. WoW Dragonflight is almost here, and with it comes loads of changes including a brand new race & class as well as a massive overhaul...
Amouranth takes indefinite Twitch break after abusive relationship revelations

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has announced she will be taking a break from streaming on Twitch after claiming she was in an abusive relationship with her husband in a bombshell broadcast. Amouranth shocked the world last week by revealing details about her relationship, including officially saying she was not...

