Daytona Beach, FL

Residents forced to move as Hurricane Ian shelter set to close in Daytona Beach

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of Volusia County residents are searching for a new place to stay.

They were evacuated to the Ocean Center following Hurricane Ian, but now the shelter is closing.

There are two other temporary shelters on the west side of the county.

But some residents told Channel 9 that it is too far from their jobs, and they don’t have any transportation.

“I can’t really do too much right now,” said shelter resident Frank Givens. “Only thing I can think about is how I’m gonna make it to work tonight and make it to make sure my stuff is straight before this ends.”

The county said there were 89 people at the shelter as of Sunday night.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

