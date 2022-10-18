Read full article on original website
Obituary: Velva Vest Huddleston
Velva Vest Huddleston, 88, of Batesville passed away on October 17, 2022. She was born November 10, 1933, in Boswell, Arkansas to Hubert and Agnes (Cheney) Vest. Velva was a member of First United Methodist Church and a retired schoolteacher. She was a beautiful soul, loved by many, young and old, who was caring, honest, outgoing, and enjoyed life. Velva loved her family, friends, church, and her flower garden. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bridge and Bunko, traveling, and attending social events, she was crazy about her rescue dog Mikey, and adored her newest dog Toby.
Obituary: Allen Lusk
Allen Lusk, 67, of Batesville departed this life on Friday, October 14, 2022. He was born in Batesville on April 11, 1955, to Clarence and Alta Watkins Lusk. Allen was a member of the Ramsey Heights Baptist Church and worked in the construction business. Allen is survived by his son,...
Obituary: Dorothy Leonard Caraway
Dorothy Leonard Caraway, 88, passed away October 17, 2022; sixty-eight days shy of her 89th birthday. Dorothy was born December 26, 1933 in Bethesda, AR to Robert Allen Leonard and Nona Edwards Leonard. Dorothy spent three decades in banking, twenty-six of which were at Citizens Bank. She was a loving...
Obituary: Randy Gene Davis
Randy Gene Davis, 66, passed away on October 17, 2022. He was born in Newport, AR., on August 2, 1956, to the late Lee and Billie (Burrow) Davis. Randy was an Army veteran that served his country for 30 years. He was outgoing and loved life. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, sitting around the campfire telling stories, attending the annual Chuckwagon Race, and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
Obituary: Gilbert Randall Northcutt
Gilbert Randall Northcutt, 76, of Strawberry passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the White River Medical Center. He was born March 9, 1946, to Gilbert and Devon Northcutt in Dowdy, Arkansas. He was a farmer and loved taking care of his cows. He also enjoyed visiting with his friends at the coffee shop.
Obituary: Thomas “Tommy Brown” Joseph Nesseth
Thomas Joseph Nesseth, often known as “Tommy Brown,” passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at White River Medical Center in Batesville, Arkansas at the age of 75 after a 16-year struggle with congestive heart failure. Tommy lived most of his life in Mountain View as the co-owner and operator of Brown’s Gas Station and Laundromat.
Obituary: Ralph A. Misenheimer
Ralph August Misenheimer passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Mountain View, Arkansas. He was born on the Misenheimer farm in Mountain View, Arkansas, on September 25, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Jennie Dehls Misenheimer and his siblings, Lewis Worth (Dub) Misenheimer, John D. Misenheimer, Esther Misenheimer Cothron, Elizabeth Misenheimer Hagar, and Ella Jean Misenheimer Shaw. He is survived by his wife, Sue Perkins Misenheimer of Mountain View, and his three children, Alan Misenheimer (Sharon, deceased), Dee Misenheimer Lance (Steven), and Jay (Lisa) Misenheimer. He is also survived by his grandchildren — Jason Smith, Kayla Stalcup, Michael Poland, Rachel Lance, Camron Misenheimer, and Harry Lance.
Obituary: Leona “Lee” Mae Shettleworth
Leona “Lee” Mae Shettleworth, 70, of Sidney passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home. She was born May 28, 1952, to Osia and Verlon Leona Kirchner. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She was an animal lover, and she enjoyed flowers, writing poetry, reading scripture, and playing pool.
Obituary: Jerry Wayne Johnson
Jerry Wayne Johnson, 80, of Floral passed away October 16, 2022. He was born October 12, 1942 in Osceola, Arkansas to Thomas and Dora (Summers) Johnson. Jerry was a member of Banner Church of Christ and served in the U.S. Army. He was a kind and supportive man who never met a stranger and was always willing to help people. Jerry married his wife, Peggy, on September 4, 1964, and celebrated 58 years together. In his free time, Jerry liked to play cards with his buddies and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming. He especially loved to work in the hay field.
Obituary: Teresa Diane Logsdon
Teresa D. Logsdon, 63, of Mountain View, Arkansas entered into Paradise on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her home. She was a mother, mimi, wife, sister, and friend. Teresa is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and one son. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband,...
Cooper’s Hawk breaks ground on major renovation project
A regional public golf course recently broke ground on what is described as a “comprehensive renovation project.”. Melbourne’s Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course said in a media release the three-phase project, which is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2023, aims to enhance the look, playability, and maintainability of the course.
Artoberfest arts and music fest this weekend in downtown Batesville
Downtown Batesville will celebrate arts and music this Saturday as Artoberfest takes over Main Street. The Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) is hosting the sixth annual Artoberfest, an arts and music festival on Main Street, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. The festival will feature over...
Citizens Bank, Batesville Schools honor Candice Swaim for going ‘Above & Beyond’
Candice Swaim, an English to speakers of other languages (ESOL) teacher at Eagle Mountain Elementary School, is the October recipient of the Citizens Bank “Above & Beyond” award. With her dedication and kindhearted spirit, Candice has helped my students succeed and graduate from the ESOL program. Her peers...
Pumpkin patchin': Arkansas pumpkin patches to visit this fall season
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's officially fall, so that means it’s the time of the year to break out the hot chocolate, light your pumpkin spice candles, and make family memories with your kiddos by visiting some of central Arkansas’ favorite pumpkin patches. During the months of...
UACCB sees enrollment increase for fall
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) reported an increase in Fall 2022 enrollment. According to the preliminary college enrollment report from the Arkansas Division of Higher Education (ADHE), UACCB enrollment grew 2.5% from the previous year. Community colleges throughout the state saw an average enrollment increase of 1.6%.
Ozarka’s culinary arts program hosts Chef’s Table
The students of the culinary arts program at Ozarka College recently hosted Chef’s Table on the school’s Melbourne campus. Community members, Ozarka staff, and students enjoyed entrees prepared by the Ozarka College students including filet mignon with mushroom sauce and parmesan pecan-crusted salmon served over rice pilaf and sautéed vegetables.
40th annual Bean Fest & Championship Outhouse Races this weekend
Beans will be cooking in the autumn air as the 40th annual Bean Fest & Championship Outhouse Races begin in Mountain View, Ark. this weekend. Live music, food vendors, an artisan market, lots of beans, and the famous outhouse races will all be part of the fun. The action begins...
Spooktacular haunted houses in Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking to get your fright on? Here is a list of haunted houses across the region. 1230 Cannie Baker Road Mountain Home, AR http://www.fieldsofterror.com/. Ghost Walk at Powhattan. Oct. 22 and 29 only Powhattan State Park https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/events/ghost-walks. The Haunted Theater. 306 W Main St. Blytheville, AR...
One dead in house fire
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire occurred in Fulton County. According to Chief Deputy Jake Smith, the fire happened at a home in Gepp, but he did not specifically say where. He confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of...
Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town
Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
