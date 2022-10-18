Jerry Wayne Johnson, 80, of Floral passed away October 16, 2022. He was born October 12, 1942 in Osceola, Arkansas to Thomas and Dora (Summers) Johnson. Jerry was a member of Banner Church of Christ and served in the U.S. Army. He was a kind and supportive man who never met a stranger and was always willing to help people. Jerry married his wife, Peggy, on September 4, 1964, and celebrated 58 years together. In his free time, Jerry liked to play cards with his buddies and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming. He especially loved to work in the hay field.

FLORAL, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO