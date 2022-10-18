Mona Murrah Neaville passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. Mona was born on April 23, 1964, in Abilene, Texas to Charles Murrah and Judy Griffith Murrah. Mona dedicated her life to her family and was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother. After completing high school at Lakeside High School and her Bachelor’s Degree at Hendrix College, she received her Master’s Degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Her work as a licensed clinical social worker gave her an incredibly unique opportunity to help those in need. She was the lead therapist at The Pointe in Batesville until her retirement, where she was able to take her passion for helping children and give back to the community that she loved. Mona was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Batesville where she dedicated her time and love to the children’s ministry. She loved to travel with her family and her happy place was the beach.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO