You might be getting ready for a steady stream of visitors flying in right about now. Whether they’re out for candy, roasted bird or gifts, the influx of guests probably won’t slow down until New Year. Though you may expect company, it also pays to know who is actually at your door, whether it’s your food delivery or an old friend. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a smart replacement doorbell that lets you see who’s outside, among other awesome features. For a limited time, you can purchase one for $49.99 (Reg. $64), cheaper than what you’d find on Amazon.

6 DAYS AGO