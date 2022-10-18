ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
TechRadar

Black Friday starts November 7 at Walmart - here's all you need to know

Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday 2022 as the holiday shopping season draws ever closer. The retailer announced in a press release (opens in new tab) that it will bring back its weekly 'Black Friday Deals for Days' events throughout the whole of November featuring significant deals across electronics, home, toys, clothing, and more as well as popular brands such as Apple, Dyson, and Lego.
goodmorningamerica.com

This Week from 40 Boxes: Deals on wallets, bag straps and more

Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers. This week, save on brands such as K.Carroll Accessories, Rockflowerpaper and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and...
The US Sun

Exact times and dates you need to know for major savings at Walmart this winter

WALMART has announced several key dates for the beginning of their holiday season so shoppers can take advantage of deals and discounts. Due to popular demand, Walmart is bringing back its "Black Friday Deals for Days" sale, which has become a tradition for the past two years, to make Black Friday a month-long event and give shoppers the opportunity to save big this holiday season.
WRAL

Amazon deals: Green Toys Dump Truck only $11.66 (58% off), Barbie dolls and sets up to 51% off, Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush only $19.99 (60% off)

His post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has some great deals right now including Barbie dolls and sets up to 51% off, Play-Doh Advent Calendar for only $14.84 after coupon, Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container for only $14.99 (50% off), Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads for $19.99 (60% off), Apple AirPods for $89.99 (43% off) and more! See the list of deals below.
T3.com

Home Depot Black Friday 2022: date plus what to expect

The Home Depot Black Friday 2022 sale is just around the corner, meaning shoppers looking to save a bit on home improvement goods don't have to wait long, Scheduled for a 10.31 start date, the Home Depot Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) will give deal hunters a great opportunity so score deals on appliances, power tools, Christmas decorations, and much more.
960 The Ref

Amazon shuts online fabric store

NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that's been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years, the latest move by the online retail giant to cut costs. In a note posted on its website, fabric.com said it will no longer sell products and directed customers to shop on Amazon instead. Thursday is the last day customers can place orders on the fabric site.
NEW YORK STATE
Apple Insider

Deals: save 20% on holiday gifts at eBay with promo code

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The October eBay coupon knocks 20% off qualifying items just in time for the holidays. And with a max discount of $250 off and no minimum order requirement, it's one of the best eBay deals we've seen this year.
Cult of Mac

Get a Ring Video Doorbell for 23% off, a price Amazon can’t beat

You might be getting ready for a steady stream of visitors flying in right about now. Whether they’re out for candy, roasted bird or gifts, the influx of guests probably won’t slow down until New Year. Though you may expect company, it also pays to know who is actually at your door, whether it’s your food delivery or an old friend. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a smart replacement doorbell that lets you see who’s outside, among other awesome features. For a limited time, you can purchase one for $49.99 (Reg. $64), cheaper than what you’d find on Amazon.
CNET

Shop Exclusive 1-Day Discounts With a Free My Best Buy Account

If you don't already have a My Best Buy account, you should. It's free to sign up, and right now, could score you some serious savings. Today only, Best Buy is offering members exclusive discounts on select TVs, Beats headphones, exercise equipment and more. And those with a paid Totaltech subscription will have a chance to get their hands an on elusive next-gen Xbox Series X at an exclusive sale event that kicks off at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET) and ends at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) -- though I doubt it'll stay in stock for that long. All other My Best Buy deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

