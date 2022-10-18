Read full article on original website
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday 2022 as the holiday shopping season draws ever closer. The retailer announced in a press release (opens in new tab) that it will bring back its weekly 'Black Friday Deals for Days' events throughout the whole of November featuring significant deals across electronics, home, toys, clothing, and more as well as popular brands such as Apple, Dyson, and Lego.
AS holiday shopping moves earlier each year, Walmart has announced its sales event will now take place two weeks before Thanksgiving. Walmart US CEO John Furner told Today that the company plans to do things differently this year. Instead of starting on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the company will begin...
Christmas came early this year — or at least the savings did. In a reverse of last year’s “buy now or miss out” messaging, major retailers are offloading excess inventory this year. Amazon, Walmart and Target launched discounts and holiday price matching in October. Michigan retailers...
WALMART has announced several key dates for the beginning of their holiday season so shoppers can take advantage of deals and discounts. Due to popular demand, Walmart is bringing back its "Black Friday Deals for Days" sale, which has become a tradition for the past two years, to make Black Friday a month-long event and give shoppers the opportunity to save big this holiday season.
The Home Depot Black Friday 2022 sale is just around the corner, meaning shoppers looking to save a bit on home improvement goods don't have to wait long, Scheduled for a 10.31 start date, the Home Depot Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) will give deal hunters a great opportunity so score deals on appliances, power tools, Christmas decorations, and much more.
NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that's been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years, the latest move by the online retail giant to cut costs. In a note posted on its website, fabric.com said it will no longer sell products and directed customers to shop on Amazon instead. Thursday is the last day customers can place orders on the fabric site.
Retailers are rolling out holiday deals earlier than ever this year. Many stores have Christmas items on shelves across from Halloween decorations and some shoppers say it’s too early.
You might be getting ready for a steady stream of visitors flying in right about now. Whether they’re out for candy, roasted bird or gifts, the influx of guests probably won’t slow down until New Year. Though you may expect company, it also pays to know who is actually at your door, whether it’s your food delivery or an old friend. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a smart replacement doorbell that lets you see who’s outside, among other awesome features. For a limited time, you can purchase one for $49.99 (Reg. $64), cheaper than what you’d find on Amazon.
If you don't already have a My Best Buy account, you should. It's free to sign up, and right now, could score you some serious savings. Today only, Best Buy is offering members exclusive discounts on select TVs, Beats headphones, exercise equipment and more. And those with a paid Totaltech subscription will have a chance to get their hands an on elusive next-gen Xbox Series X at an exclusive sale event that kicks off at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET) and ends at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) -- though I doubt it'll stay in stock for that long. All other My Best Buy deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
