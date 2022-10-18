ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo

Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
dexerto.com

Pokimane becomes Lo-Fi Girl in partnership with Spotify

Twitch star Pokimane has partnered with Spotify to take over the music streaming app’s homepage with a customized playlist for fans. Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the most popular broadcasters on Twitch. Boasting over 8 million followers on the streaming platform, she’s the site’s 9th most-followed creator, as well as its most-followed female streamer.
dexerto.com

Mob Psycho Season 3 Episode 3: Is Mob’s growth good or bad?

Mob Psycho 100’s third episode really starts to set the final season’s plot in motion, but will this be an ominous character study?. Mob Psycho 100 is finally back, after years of anticipation. Since this will be the anime’s final season, a lot is riding on these episodes to see if it will stick the landing and truly become one of the greats.
dexerto.com

ImperialHal fears Apex Legends may be “doomed” after Season 15

Pro Apex Legends player TSM ImperialHal claimed that if Season 15 doesn’t live up to expectations the battle royale may be “doomed.”. With Apex Legends Season 15 set to release on November 1, 2022, plenty of players are eager to see how the new changes shake things up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy