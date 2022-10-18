ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

WTGS

Hilton Head Island man convicted for conspiracy to steal aircraft design secrets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A South Carolina man was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to steal trade secrets from aircraft companies. Gilbert Basaldua, 63, of Hilton Head Island, was sentenced to 80 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal trade secrets and interstate transportation of stolen property.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WGAU

Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah police investigating fatal hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Oct 17. Officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered a woman in the street suffering from injuries consistent with being hit by a car around 10:20 p.m. 20-year-old...
SAVANNAH, GA
thedariennews.net

Operation Mc-In-Clean makes 44 arrests on charges of distributing illicit narcotics

59 targeted for distributing illicit narcotics; 44 arrested;. On Monday, October 17, the McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff conducted Operation Mc-In-Clean. It began in July 2021, targeting those responsible for distributing illicit narcotics within McIntosh County. During this time period, members of the Criminal Investigations Division began methodically identifying persons of interest.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Deer breaks into Hinesville’s Police chief office

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A deer broke into Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s office Monday. Officials say the deer ran into the conference room where he was later put down. The dear had significant cuts from crashing through the window. “As long as I’ve been here, we’ve seen a...
HINESVILLE, GA
WTGS

Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Wayne County school officials reported that a school bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Wayne County School System, the incident happened on Tuesday, and two students were aboard. The Wayne County School System released this statement:. We are...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Beaufort County school leaders react to S.C. report card ratings

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Education just released the 2022 school report cards which review school performance in each school district. The report cards assign each school a rating based on their academic growth and success ranging from excellent to unsatisfactory. According to Beaufort...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

