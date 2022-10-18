Read full article on original website
A painting of a Jamaican man that has been hidden away from public view for years has been identified as a work by Richmond Barthé, a key figure within African American art history. The painting, titled Seated Man in a Landscape, dates back to the 1950s, during a period when Barthé was based in Jamaica. But art historians did not know that he was the author of the work because the attribution was “incorrectly transcribed,” according to the National Trust, the U.K. organization that announced the new research done on the painting. The National Trust plans to put the piece on view...
As it is in the history of our planet and species, geography is the main character in the fiction of Kim Stanley Robinson. In his magisterial Mars trilogy, it is the Red Planet itself that defines the arcs of the human settlers who come to make their way on an unforgiving world. In his most recent book, the nonfiction foray The High Sierra: A Love Story, it is the mountains bisecting California that take prominence of place. And in perhaps his most influential book — the speculative climate change novel The Ministry for the Future — all human behavior, politics, and fate come to revolve around the actions of the carbon atom and the effect it has on the well-being of the planet human beings have no choice but to call home.
IT TAKES A STRONG STOMACH for paradox to write that Paul Cézanne “cannot be written about any more.” When art historian T.J. Clark began a 2010 London Review of Books article on the painter this way, he meant no insult. The post-Impressionist and proto-modernist Cézanne was one of the keenest observers of the industrial disenchantment of late 19th-century Western Europe. In the 21st century, Clark argued, his paintings had become “remote to the temper of our times,” ergo, a tough subject. Accordingly, Clark’s new study of the painter, If These Apples Should Fall: Cézanne and the Present, is a book...
In her latest novel, The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O'Farrell takes readers to Renaissance Italy. Lush metaphors and minute description of life in ducal palaces abound in her reimagining of the life of Lucrezia de’ Medici, daughter of the Grand Duke of Florence, Cosimo I de’ Medici, and his Spanish wife, Eleonora di Toledo.
Anna May Wong, considered to be the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, is set to become the first Asian American to be featured on U.S. currency. Wong will appear on a new quarter as part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, which was first announced in January 2022 and features women who have made contributions in a variety of fields including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space and the arts. Wong is one of five women chosen, with her coin being the last to be released next Tuesday. The observe (heads) side of Wong's quarter will...
The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History has announced the donation of a 1932 Ford Model B. The rare pre-war American car has been kept in the same family since it was purchased new by Delbert McKinney. It will now reside in the museum for all to see on display in Washington, D.C.
And the award for scariest decorations of the year goes to this Instagrammer's neighbor. If you're lucky, you may live near someone who's crafty enough to make a true-to-life pop culture-inspired Halloween display, or you may live close enough to one of the few award-winning haunted attractions in the country. But one Instagram user has a front-row ticket to the scariest house on the block.
When artist George McCalman set out to illustrate Black history pioneers, he had the impossible task of cutting his list of 500 names down to 145. "I learned to rely on my instincts and curiosity about the stories that each pioneer revealed," McCalman, 51, tells EW. "I just went with the feeling of who I wanted to know more about."
Review: ‘Descendant’ powerfully telescopes past and present
One of the best films of the year, Margaret Brown’s “Descendant” is, strictly speaking, about the discovery of the Clotilda, the last known slave ship. After it was used to illegally kidnap and enslave more than 100 Africans, the 90-foot-long schooner was sunk near Mobile, Alabama, around 1860, decades after the international slave trade was outlawed. Until recently, it laid unfound somewhere in the muddy waters of the Mobile River, a lost, 160-year-old crime scene.
