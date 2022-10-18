Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Virginia Business
Petersburg approves Cordish Cos. for possible casino
Petersburg City Council is taking a gamble on Maryland-based The Cordish Cos. to develop a casino there — even though Petersburg doesn’t yet have permission to build a casino, according to state law. Council members voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of Cordish,, a commercial real estate company that...
rvahub.com
James River Association honors river stewards in honor of 50th anniversary of Clean Water Act
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, the James River Association (JRA) held its 2022 Annual Meeting this week, which took place at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s West Creek location. As part of the event, JRA presented five “James Changer” awards to community members that made remarkable impacts on the James River over the past year.
rvahub.com
State employees, teachers can enjoy free admission to VMFA’s “Storied Strings” exhibit
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week that Commonwealth of Virginia employees and preschool and K–12 teachers (public and private) can receive free admission to the new exhibition Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art now at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA). Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week...
livability.com
Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries
Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
New study finds casino would be profitable in both Richmond and Petersburg
A state-sponsored study found a casino resort to be viable in the city of Petersburg on its own, but also found the Petersburg project would be profitable if Richmond built a casino too.
‘We’re failing’: Richmond won’t open cold weather shelter until at least mid-November
The city won't have a new seasonal shelter ready until at least mid-November, a reality that led a councilwoman to say Richmond is "failing."
Richmond airport announces first-ever direct flight to Phoenix
The announcement made on Wednesday, Oct. 19 detailed that the flight would be offered through Breeze Airways starting Feb. 10. Since the carrier began service in May 2021, it has steadily increased its offerings from Richmond, including nonstop flights to New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans and more.
NBC12
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital first to carry contrast dye mammograms in central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Top-of-the-line technology at the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute is making hard-to-find cancers easily detectable. HCA Virginia is the first to house the new technology in central Virginia, giving patients a greater chance at survival. “To be honest with you, everything has kind of been a blur,”...
Central Virginia school divisions work to prevent fights, in-school violence
School divisions throughout Central Virginia are working to address internal security policies and procedures amid a rash of in-school violence in local academic buildings.
Richmond townhouse transformed into shelter for homeless LGBT young adults
The townhouse is just one of a few dozen identical units at the eastern edge of Richmond's Oakwood neighborhood. But unlike many of the other aging units on this block, the two-story brick-and-vinyl home isn't being snapped up by investors for renovation -- it's being turned into housing for homeless youth.
RVA Bacon Festival returns to Richmond’s 17th Street Market this Sunday
The RVA Bacon Festival is this weekend and will take place at the 17th Street Market in Richmond. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 23.
rvahub.com
Broadway, Richmond area theatre stars descend on The Hippodrome November 5th for “Hearts With Haiti” benefit
Since 2001, the benefit has been supporting the Saint Joseph Family ministries in providing a loving home, nutritious meals, medical care, education, and employment to the most disadvantaged in Haiti – former street children, child slaves, and those affected by disability and abject poverty. On Saturday, November 5th, Broadway...
What’s next for Petersburg’s casino plans?
The City of Petersburg is one step closer to a casino, after the city council chose a company to carry the project forward.
Eight months later, Richmond announces updates on violence interrupter hiring process
More than seven months after the Richmond Police Department announced violence interrupters would be instated throughout the city, 8News finally has more details on where the department and the city are in the hiring process.
NBC12
Proposed trail looks to connect southside neighborhoods
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond leaders take a step forward on a Southside project 12 years in the making. The James River Branch Trail would stretch between 49th Street and Hopkins Road, passing George Wythe High School and Southside Plaza. The initial idea, proposed in 2010, looked to convert an abandoned...
Dominion Energy wants to turn vacant Richmond lot into electric vehicle charging park
Dominion Energy plans to fill its vacant block in downtown Richmond with a "clean energy park" with green space, walking paths and nearly 30 electric vehicle charging spaces available 24/7.
Opioid overdose spike alert announced for metro Richmond area
In the Virginia Department of Health's most recent quarterly report, drug overdoses reportedly remained the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia — more than gun-related and motor vehicle-related deaths combined.
NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
Petersburg, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Petersburg. The Southampton High School volleyball team will have a game with Appomattox Regional Governor's School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
Two decades later, investigators shine new light on Ashland sniper attack
On October 19, 2002, a terror spree that began two and a half weeks earlier in Maryland finally arrived at the doorstep of Richmond.
Comments / 0