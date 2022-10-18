ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia Business

Petersburg approves Cordish Cos. for possible casino

Petersburg City Council is taking a gamble on Maryland-based The Cordish Cos. to develop a casino there — even though Petersburg doesn’t yet have permission to build a casino, according to state law. Council members voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of Cordish,, a commercial real estate company that...
PETERSBURG, VA
rvahub.com

James River Association honors river stewards in honor of 50th anniversary of Clean Water Act

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, the James River Association (JRA) held its 2022 Annual Meeting this week, which took place at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s West Creek location. As part of the event, JRA presented five “James Changer” awards to community members that made remarkable impacts on the James River over the past year.
RICHMOND, VA
livability.com

Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries

Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Proposed trail looks to connect southside neighborhoods

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond leaders take a step forward on a Southside project 12 years in the making. The James River Branch Trail would stretch between 49th Street and Hopkins Road, passing George Wythe High School and Southside Plaza. The initial idea, proposed in 2010, looked to convert an abandoned...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Washington

Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round

Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
DOSWELL, VA

