ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Kidz-N-Coats annual giveaway preparing for biggest year yet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kidz-N-Coats started over 13 years ago thanks to a child giving away his coats to his classmates in need, his parents then noticed the need for a coat giveaway and began buying new coats for kids in the community. The coat giveaway has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rock band Journey coming to Sioux Falls in 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, “Journey,” announced they are coming to Sioux Falls with their highly successful anniversary tour. The tour will be hitting Sioux Falls on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Kilts for Kids to raise funds at annual event Oct. 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Annual Kilts for Kids Fundraiser benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota is approaching on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the District in Sioux Falls. Courtney Collen and Harriet Yocum joined us at Dakota News Now to discuss the cause. More...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Annual Trick-or-Treating for Dogs event expecting record numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Halloween is a favorite holiday for many kids, but now it’s not just for them as dogs from around the area will be dressed up in costumes and doing some trick-or-treating of their own. ”Watching the kids come with their dogs the...
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Slowly warming up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It looks like we should start to warm up on today with highs in the 50s and 60s around the region. We’ll see some more cloud cover around for Thursday with highs in the 60s for everyone. By Friday, there will be plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Touchstone Enery Scholar of the Week: Chester Area senior stays busy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chester Area High School senior Rachel Lindholm is a 4.0 student. “My oldest brother was the one valedictorian in his class. And my parents have always pushed us to be the best that we can,” said Rachel. “She’s a very gifted, self...
CHESTER, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Another chilly day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a very cold start to our morning, we’re going to end up with another chilly day, very similar to what we had yesterday. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will be stuck in the 40s around the region. We may see a few upper 30s in the northeast and there might be a couple of low 50s out west. The wind should be lighter across the region today.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

October 19th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... It was an incredible defensive effort in the second half in Fargo last Saturday, but this first-half run by Isaiah Davis was our #5 play of the week. That’s 2 straight weeks of Beast Mode runs. Play #4... How about Ali...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls missing teen found safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE. Sioux Falls Police say Joseph Mersha has been found safe. No other details have been made available. Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Joseph Mersha, 17, was last seen around 1:45 Monday afternoon,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

NDSU fan makes good on bet to move to Brookings after SDSU win

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At some point in our lives, we have all lost a bet. But a North Dakota State University football fan who bet on the Bison to beat arch football rival South Dakota State last week is paying a price for the 23-21 loss that might be more humiliating than money.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: The importance of mammograms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As a mom of three, Karrie Garry has a busy life. But when she turned 40, her doctor insisted she make time to schedule a mammogram. The first images were a little concerning, leading to a wave of additional tests and callbacks. Ultimately, her doctor ordered a biopsy of the suspicious area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy