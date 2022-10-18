SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a very cold start to our morning, we’re going to end up with another chilly day, very similar to what we had yesterday. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will be stuck in the 40s around the region. We may see a few upper 30s in the northeast and there might be a couple of low 50s out west. The wind should be lighter across the region today.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO