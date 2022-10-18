Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
McClintock And Barkley Meet For Lone Debate In Sonora
Sonora, CA — Thursday evening is the single opportunity to hear from the two candidates together running for the newly drawn US House District Five seat, Republican incumbent Tom McClintock and Democratic challenger Mike Barkley. Their lone scheduled joint appearance during this General Election cycle is a candidates’ forum...
mymotherlode.com
Supervisor Kirk Provides Update On County Issues
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has provided an overview of where he stands on various issues up for debate in county government. It is the focus of a new myMotherLode.com blog. They include the new budget, vegetation ordinance, pallet shelters, Climate Action Plan, degrading roads, and many other topics.
mymotherlode.com
Hundreds Have Already Voted Locally
Sonora, CA — Interest is fairly high in the November General Election, based on the early numbers. Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista told the board of supervisors this morning that 843 ballots have already been cast, noting that the figure is “pretty good” for the early stages.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Mt. Provo Area Of Tuolumne County
Update at 2:25 p.m.: Stanislaus National Forest spokesperson Ben Cossel has an update on a half-acre vegetation fire in the Mt. Provo area that was on forest land. He reports, “As of 2 p.m., the Mount Provo area fire has been contained. All Cal Fire resources have been released, mop up is expected to be completed this evening.” The flames broke out just after 11 a.m. along Cedaroak Lane near Mt. Provo Road, south of Highway 108 and outside of Tuolumne. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Carroll, Beverly “Butch”
Beverly “Butch” Joan Carroll, born February 13, 1941 in San Mateo, California passed away Friday, October 15, 2022 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Private Family services are planned and burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
mymotherlode.com
Voluntary Water Conservation Encouraged
Calaveras, CA–The ongoing drought has some Calaveras officials urging the need for voluntary water conservation. An announcement from the Joint Powers Authority consisting of Union Public Utility District (UPUD), City of Angels Camp (COA), and Utica Water and Power Authority (Utica) was released addressing the ongoing call for water conservation. The California Water Resources Control Board has issued sweeping orders for residents to cut back on their water usage across the state, including a recent order that targeted the Stanislaus River. Water rights and a supply contract that dates back to the 1850s prevent more direct curtailment.
mymotherlode.com
Todd, Michael
Michael “Mike” “King Todd” Steven Todd born November 28, 1954 in California passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora. A Celebration of Life will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral...
mymotherlode.com
Hardie, Alan
Alan Roth “Lenny” Hardie, born January 1, 1950 in Blythe, California passed away October 1, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/01/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Peterson, Vivian
Vivian Lee (Pease) Peterson, born December 1, 1932 in Sonora, California passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Graveside Services will be held. A Reception will follow from 1:30-4:30 PM at the Columbia House, 22738 Main St, Columbia. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Structure And Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 5:35 p.m.: Firefighters have contained the Meadow Fire, involving a house and outbuilding, with spread to nearby vegetation in the Burson area of Calaveras County. The blaze broke out just before 1 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meadow Oaks Drive, between Hillsvale Drive and Los Coyotes Lane, north of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread of the grass fire and have updated the acreage from 5 to 9.1 acres. Kilgore added that the structure fires were contained shortly after that and received extensive damage. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Prescribed Burning To Get Underway In Calaveras Big Trees
Arnold, CA — With favorable weather conditions anticipated in the near term, the first in a series of prescribed burns is set to be ignited in Calaveras Big Trees State Park. In total, 184 acres will be lit on fire during the coming months in the North Grove area...
mymotherlode.com
Lane, Roger
Roger G. Lane, 67, of Jamestown, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Sonora Senior Living. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 10/15/2022. Age: 67. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Manley, Richard
Richard W. Manley, 51, or Sonora, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 10/13/2022. Age: 51. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Smith, Billy
Billy J. Smith, 85, of Sonora, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 10/15/2022. Age: 85. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Nazario, Katherine
Katherine H. Nazario, 47, of Sonora, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 08/13/2022. Age: 47. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Pickens, Katherine
Katherine E. Pickens, 65, of Twain Harte, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 10/18/2022. Age: 65. Residence: Twain Harte, CA.
mymotherlode.com
DUI Suspected In Fiery HWY 49 Crash
Moccasin, CA — The CHP has released new details surrounding a serious injury crash on Highway 49 last night in the Moccasin area where drunk driving is suspected. As earlier reported here, the solo vehicle wreck happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Highway 49 in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 39-year-old Gatlin Hampton of Douglas Flat was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup southbound on the highway, about 2.4 miles south of Marshes Flat Road when he allowed the truck to travel into the oncoming traffic lane and off the roadway. Hampton subsequently lost control of the pickup, which crossed back over the roadway and onto a large gravel turnout. The truck then slid nearly vertically into an embankment, according to Machado, adding that it came to a rest at approximately 100 feet below the road.
mymotherlode.com
Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing Juvenile
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials are turning to the public for possible help in locating the missing female pictured in the image box. She is 16-year-old Emily Hahn, who was last seen Saturday evening at 10 p.m. on Sawmill Flat Road. Sheriff’s official gave this description of Hahn, stating that she is 5′ 7″ and approximately 120 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing gray sweatpants, a light-colored top, and black and red Nike tennis shoes.
mymotherlode.com
Boyfriend’s Relative Attacks Girlfriend With Knife And Fists
Sonora, CA – A Jamestown couple awoke to one of the boyfriend’s relatives yelling at them, and that erupted into the suspect allegedly coming at them with a knife. Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an assault recently in the area of Preston Lane. Once on the scene, the female victim told deputies she had been hit in the face by her boyfriend’s family member, 19-year-old Matthew Hoskins, who had fled the scene. There is no information regarding why the suspect was angry. The couple detailed that Hoskins had shown up at the apartment they were staying in around midnight, entered the bedroom, and began yelling at the female victim. Then Hoskins and the male victim began physically fighting until Hoskins left the room and allegedly got a kitchen knife. He came back with it above his head while running at the boyfriend, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. The couple was able to disarm Hoskins and lead him to the doorway. They say that is when he began pushing his way back into the apartment and punched the girlfriend in the face, detailed Boujikian.
Comments / 0