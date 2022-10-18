ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Police: Suspect shot man inside Orlando apartment near woman, infant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are searching for a person who they said shot into an apartment Tuesday night with a man, woman and infant inside. One man was shot and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officers responded to a residence in the Catalina Isle Condominiums...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

73-year-old woman dies in crash on I-4 east in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old Lake County woman died in a crash on Interstate 4 east in Seminole County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 3 p.m. near the off-ramp onto State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. According to FHP, the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal crash on I-4 in Seminole County

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle collision on Interstate 4 in Seminole County yesterday that resulted in the death of a driver. According to the FHP report, at approximately 3 pm on October 19th, a sedan driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, a second sedan driven by a 52-year-old Longwood woman, and a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old North Carolina man was stopped on the eastbound Interstate 4 exit ramp at State Road 436.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Altamonte Springs homicide, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening that left a 42-year-old man dead, according to a release by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. Monday at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about gunshots fired...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Orlando road

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed late Monday while crossing a road in Orlando, police said. The fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Kirkman Road near Conroy Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the pedestrian was crossing Kirkman Road but wasn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

1 dead, another seriously injured in Melbourne pedestrian crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian crash in Melbourne. According to police, it happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Front Street between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue. Investigators believe a Ford pickup truck was traveling north...
MELBOURNE, FL

