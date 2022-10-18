Read full article on original website
WESH
Police: Suspect shot man inside Orlando apartment near woman, infant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are searching for a person who they said shot into an apartment Tuesday night with a man, woman and infant inside. One man was shot and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officers responded to a residence in the Catalina Isle Condominiums...
WESH
73-year-old woman dies in crash on I-4 east in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old Lake County woman died in a crash on Interstate 4 east in Seminole County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 3 p.m. near the off-ramp onto State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. According to FHP, the...
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal crash on I-4 in Seminole County
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle collision on Interstate 4 in Seminole County yesterday that resulted in the death of a driver. According to the FHP report, at approximately 3 pm on October 19th, a sedan driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, a second sedan driven by a 52-year-old Longwood woman, and a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old North Carolina man was stopped on the eastbound Interstate 4 exit ramp at State Road 436.
Police: Man injured after shots fired into Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for the person who they say shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and baby inside Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Catalina Isle community on L B McLeod Rd. just before 8 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Police say...
click orlando
Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
Person killed in I-4 crash in Altamonte Springs, FHP says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 4 in Altamonte Springs Wednesday afternoon , according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:15 p.m. along I-4 eastbound on the exit offramp to State Road 436 offramp. Multiple vehicles are involved in...
Police: 1 dead after truck strikes 2 people on Brevard County sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman died and another person was hurt Tuesday night after a pickup truck collided with them on a sidewalk, Melbourne police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues for reports of two people who had been struck by a vehicle.
WESH
2 women dead after being struck by pickup truck while walking on Melbourne sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two women are dead after a pedestrian crash in Melbourne. According to police, it happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Front Street between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue. Investigators believe a Ford pickup truck was traveling north on Front Street, and...
Man killed in Altamonte Springs apartment shooting
Fla. — A man was fatally shot in Altamonte Springs Monday night, police said Tuesday. Around 9:30 p.m., Altamonte Springs police responded to Lake Villas Condominium in the 100 block of Maitland Avenue for shots fired inside one of the residences. When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive...
Kirkman Road reopens after deadly crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — At least one person died in a crash late Monday along Kirkman Road, Orlando police said. Officers responded to the area of Conroy Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. They shut down a stretch of Kirkman Road during their investigation but reopened it early Tuesday morning. Police...
click orlando
1 dead in Altamonte Springs homicide, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening that left a 42-year-old man dead, according to a release by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. Monday at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about gunshots fired...
‘A tragic loss’: 2nd woman dies after being hit by truck while walking on Melbourne sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The second woman hit by a truck while walking on a Melbourne sidewalk has died, police said Thursday. Officers said Rikki Grace, 25, and Megan Grace, 26, both of Palm Bay, died after a pickup truck hit them on Tuesday evening while they were walking on the sidewalk along Front Street.
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Orlando road
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed late Monday while crossing a road in Orlando, police said. The fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Kirkman Road near Conroy Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the pedestrian was crossing Kirkman Road but wasn’t...
WESH
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
WESH
1 dead, another seriously injured in Melbourne pedestrian crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian crash in Melbourne. According to police, it happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Front Street between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue. Investigators believe a Ford pickup truck was traveling north...
WESH
Police: 87-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcycle in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Oct. 2, Melbourne police responded to a deadly crash. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Oct. 2 near Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive. A motorcycle driving east on Sarno Road struck a pedestrian crossing the street. The pedestrian, identified as Gerda DiFeo, 87, was...
Witnesses: Shooting victim escaped scene on back of Amazon van, drove to 7-Eleven
COCOA, Fla. — Investigators said a man who was shot managed to escape to safety by climbing onto the back of an Amazon delivery van. The victim was shot in Cocoa Tuesday evening, and witnesses told police the man rode on the back of an Amazon delivery truck away from the scene, WFTV reported.
WATCH: Trooper uses pit maneuver to stop suspect during chase on Beachline in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after BSO pursuit of vehicle linked to Orlando homicide ends in deputy-involved crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pursuit of a subject wanted in connection to a homicide in Central Florida came to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale, leading deputies to take a man and a woman into custody. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. on Monday,...
fox35orlando.com
2 still on the run after robbery turned deadly shooting at Orlando's Magic Mall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two robbery suspects are still at large after trying to steal from a jewelry store at the Magic Mall in Orlando last week. Two of the suspected robbers were shot dead by the store owner, Orlando police said. No description of the suspects has been released so...
