Colby-Sawyer College has broken ground on a $2 million athletic pavilion – the college’s first major construction project since 2017. The 2,700-square-foot pavilion — the New London college’s first major construction project since the completion of the Davidow Center for Art + Design – will be constructed by the Middlebury, Vt.-based Bread Loaf Corp., and is the first of two major construction projects slated to begin over the course of the academic year. Colby-Sawyer announced plans earlier this year to build a new home for its School of Nursing & Health Sciences, with construction on the $15 million, 20,590 square-foot facility set to begin in spring 2023.

NEW LONDON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO