nhbr.com
Colby-Sawyer begins $2m athletic pavilion
Colby-Sawyer College has broken ground on a $2 million athletic pavilion – the college’s first major construction project since 2017. The 2,700-square-foot pavilion — the New London college’s first major construction project since the completion of the Davidow Center for Art + Design – will be constructed by the Middlebury, Vt.-based Bread Loaf Corp., and is the first of two major construction projects slated to begin over the course of the academic year. Colby-Sawyer announced plans earlier this year to build a new home for its School of Nursing & Health Sciences, with construction on the $15 million, 20,590 square-foot facility set to begin in spring 2023.
Teachers unions will face hefty fines if striking Haverhill educators fail to return to classroom
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Unions representing the teachers who are on strike in Haverhill will face hefty fines if the educators don’t return to the classroom on Thursday morning, a judge ruled Wednesday. Essex County Superior Court Judge James Lang informed the Haverhill Education Association and the Massachusetts Teachers...
WMUR.com
Legacy by Gersh school at Crotched Mountain announces it's closing
GREENFIELD, N.H. — For the second time in two years, a specialized school in Greenfield is announcing that it's closing its doors. Gersh Autism announced Monday that it would be shutting down Legacy by Gersh at Crotched Mountain on Nov. 18. The organization took over and eventually bought the Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in 2020 after the foundation that ran it said it had to close because of COVID-19 staffing issues.
nhbr.com
Skilled trades workforce cited among ‘Seven to Save’ resources under threat
Construction industry employers throughout New Hampshire have long been pointing out the shortage of skilled tradespeople. And this year, The NH Preservation Alliance, which annually points out historic resources under threat on its “Seven to Save” list, has taken an unusual step: It lists that shortage as one of the seven needing attention.
businessnhmagazine.com
NH Employers Need Help
There’s certain to be significant change in Concord when voters head to the polls in November as a third of the Senate alone is not seeking re-election. For those who do make it to the legislature, the business community has a lengthy list of concerns. The Business & Industry...
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
beckersasc.com
Mass General Brigham opens 62K-square-foot center with ASC
Mass General Brigham has opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating room ASC, according to a report from the New England Real Estate Journal. The center will provide care for patients living in Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley. The three-floor center will also have radiology...
nhbr.com
Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property
After years of failed attempts, the state has identified a buyer who wants to develop the 220-acre former Laconia State School property into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus that would also provide recreational space for the public. In a presentation to the public in Laconia Wednesday...
nhbr.com
New fund seeks to spur affordable housing development in Monadnock Region
A group of Monadnock Region activists and officials have banded together and are working on a proposal to create a housing development trust fund to help combat the crippling scarcity of affordable housing in the Granite State. The research team, comprising representatives of local housing authorities, elected officials, people who...
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
laconiadailysun.com
Plans for State School development include 1,300 housing units
LACONIA — Almost 1,300 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, would be part of a project envisioned on the site of the former Laconia State School. Those details about a mixed use development of the state-owned property were shared during a...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Penn Lindsay and Chris French have joined Waltham, Mass.-based regional affordable housing developer Dakota Partners as vice president of acquisitions and development for New England and vice president of acquisitions and development for Maryland and Virginia, respectively. Lindsay has nearly twenty years of real estate development experience. Prior to joining...
nhbr.com
Legal Briefs: News From Around NH
While the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal in a lawsuit by New Hampshire House Democrats seeking remote participation in the state Legislature – dealing the effort a major setback – Democrats say they’re not finished litigating. The New Hampshire Bulletin reported that the...
State Reports Haverhill School Administrators Saw Leaked Union Documents, Scoured Staff Emails
Haverhill schools are closed to students today because of a strike by members of the Haverhill Education Association, but school administrators are said to have received plenty of advance notice. A Saturday ruling by the state Employment Relations Board ordering the union, its members and supporters to “cease and desist”...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
NECN
Man Charged in Killing of Concord, NH Couple
A man has been charged in the killing of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, this April, authorities said Wednesday. Logan Lever Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced. Clegg, who was...
A rise in patients awaiting long-term care beds is crowding Vermont’s ERs
Data shows that Vermonters are sitting in hospital beds because they can’t find subacute care. Hospital officials say the trend is straining their emergency departments. Read the story on VTDigger here: A rise in patients awaiting long-term care beds is crowding Vermont’s ERs.
A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building
TenFold Engineering imagines its 450-square-foot structures could be used for office space, disaster relief, housing and more. The company is part of a new generation of innovative manufacturing in the Springfield area. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building.
Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
WCAX
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
