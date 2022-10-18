ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colby-Sawyer begins $2m athletic pavilion

Colby-Sawyer College has broken ground on a $2 million athletic pavilion – the college’s first major construction project since 2017. The 2,700-square-foot pavilion — the New London college’s first major construction project since the completion of the Davidow Center for Art + Design – will be constructed by the Middlebury, Vt.-based Bread Loaf Corp., and is the first of two major construction projects slated to begin over the course of the academic year. Colby-Sawyer announced plans earlier this year to build a new home for its School of Nursing & Health Sciences, with construction on the $15 million, 20,590 square-foot facility set to begin in spring 2023.
NEW LONDON, NH
WMUR.com

Legacy by Gersh school at Crotched Mountain announces it's closing

GREENFIELD, N.H. — For the second time in two years, a specialized school in Greenfield is announcing that it's closing its doors. Gersh Autism announced Monday that it would be shutting down Legacy by Gersh at Crotched Mountain on Nov. 18. The organization took over and eventually bought the Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in 2020 after the foundation that ran it said it had to close because of COVID-19 staffing issues.
GREENFIELD, NH
nhbr.com

Skilled trades workforce cited among ‘Seven to Save’ resources under threat

Construction industry employers throughout New Hampshire have long been pointing out the shortage of skilled tradespeople. And this year, The NH Preservation Alliance, which annually points out historic resources under threat on its “Seven to Save” list, has taken an unusual step: It lists that shortage as one of the seven needing attention.
businessnhmagazine.com

NH Employers Need Help

There’s certain to be significant change in Concord when voters head to the polls in November as a third of the Senate alone is not seeking re-election. For those who do make it to the legislature, the business community has a lengthy list of concerns. The Business & Industry...
CONCORD, NH
beckersasc.com

Mass General Brigham opens 62K-square-foot center with ASC

Mass General Brigham has opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating room ASC, according to a report from the New England Real Estate Journal. The center will provide care for patients living in Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley. The three-floor center will also have radiology...
SALEM, NH
nhbr.com

Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property

After years of failed attempts, the state has identified a buyer who wants to develop the 220-acre former Laconia State School property into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus that would also provide recreational space for the public. In a presentation to the public in Laconia Wednesday...
LACONIA, NH
nhbr.com

New fund seeks to spur affordable housing development in Monadnock Region

A group of Monadnock Region activists and officials have banded together and are working on a proposal to create a housing development trust fund to help combat the crippling scarcity of affordable housing in the Granite State. The research team, comprising representatives of local housing authorities, elected officials, people who...
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Plans for State School development include 1,300 housing units

LACONIA — Almost 1,300 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, would be part of a project envisioned on the site of the former Laconia State School. Those details about a mixed use development of the state-owned property were shared during a...
LACONIA, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Penn Lindsay and Chris French have joined Waltham, Mass.-based regional affordable housing developer Dakota Partners as vice president of acquisitions and development for New England and vice president of acquisitions and development for Maryland and Virginia, respectively. Lindsay has nearly twenty years of real estate development experience. Prior to joining...
MANCHESTER, NH
nhbr.com

Legal Briefs: News From Around NH

While the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal in a lawsuit by New Hampshire House Democrats seeking remote participation in the state Legislature – dealing the effort a major setback – Democrats say they’re not finished litigating. The New Hampshire Bulletin reported that the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases

EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
DOVER, NH
NECN

Man Charged in Killing of Concord, NH Couple

A man has been charged in the killing of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, this April, authorities said Wednesday. Logan Lever Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced. Clegg, who was...
CONCORD, NH
VTDigger

A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building

TenFold Engineering imagines its 450-square-foot structures could be used for office space, disaster relief, housing and more. The company is part of a new generation of innovative manufacturing in the Springfield area. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire

Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

