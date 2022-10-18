Read full article on original website
WoW Dragonflight Legacies new animated show puts Nozdormu in the spotlight
WoW Dragonflight Legacies is a new animated show that follows Nozdormu in his journey to show the history of the dragonkin. WoW Dragonflight is fast approaching, and with it, the first journey into the Dragon Isles. Along with the new location comes the new Dracthyr race, making dragons playable characters for the very first time.
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo
Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
Pokimane becomes Lo-Fi Girl in partnership with Spotify
Twitch star Pokimane has partnered with Spotify to take over the music streaming app’s homepage with a customized playlist for fans. Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the most popular broadcasters on Twitch. Boasting over 8 million followers on the streaming platform, she’s the site’s 9th most-followed creator, as well as its most-followed female streamer.
Life is Strange players convinced new Apex Legends character is a copy
Some Life is Strange fans think Respawn took inspiration from Chloe Price when designing the new Apex Legends character, Catalyst. A defensive Legend, Catalyst will join the Apex Legends line-up with the advent of Season 15 – Eclipse – on Tuesday, November 1. To the delight of many,...
Apex Legends Season 15 map teaser hints Octane & Seer are secretly besties
In the Season 15 map teaser, an Apex Legends player noticed a piece of art that suggests Octane and Seer were once friends. Apex fans lucky enough to see Octane and Seer in action together know the two aren’t fond of one another. Interestingly, they’ll take jabs at each...
Modern Warfare 2 writers want to make a Ghost spinoff
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s creative leads want to develop a spinoff based on the origins of Simon “Ghost” Riley. Having first appeared in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, Ghost arguably counts among the better-known Call of Duty characters. Other entries in the series have even featured his likeness for customization purposes.
ImperialHal fears Apex Legends may be “doomed” after Season 15
Pro Apex Legends player TSM ImperialHal claimed that if Season 15 doesn’t live up to expectations the battle royale may be “doomed.”. With Apex Legends Season 15 set to release on November 1, 2022, plenty of players are eager to see how the new changes shake things up.
Ninja explains why he quit “sweaty” Warzone after Caldera launch
Streaming giant Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed why he quit Warzone shortly after battle royale map Caldera launched, claiming it is “old news” and became very “sweaty.”. Almost all members of the video game community will be familiar with Ninja, the former Halo pro who...
Pokemon Go fans put on red alert for mass outbreaks in Halloween event
A tweet from Pokemon Go’s official Twitter account has players wondering if Mass Outbreaks will come to the game this Halloween season. It seems Niantic has been keen to introduce some new content to Pokemon Go, like the surprise reveal of Elite Raids. Though Elite Raids leaked before the...
Modern Warfare 2 voice actors for all characters
Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, bringing with it a host of Campaign characters both old and new. Here is the full cast of voice actors in MW2 and the characters they brought to life. Modern Warfare 2 is launching with 15 different characters in the Campaign, who will also...
PlatinumGames release statement amid Bayonetta voice actor controversy
Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames have addressed the voice actor controversy surrounding the recasting of their game’s titular character, following calls by previous voice actor Hellena Taylor to boycott. The drama surrounding Bayonetta 3 continues to grow ahead of the game’s release. On October 15, Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor...
All characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley & how to unlock them
Disney Dreamlight Valley is all about the characters you meet along the way, so we’ve rounded up all the famous (animated) faces you can unlock so far, from Ratatouille’s Remy to Frozen’s Elsa. Whether you’re a fan of Pixar characters like Wall-E and Buzz Lightyear or you...
Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map teaser freely
A new Apex Legends glitch lets players explore the Season 15 map teaser freely, giving new insight into upcoming locations and POIs. Apex Legends Season 15 is rapidly approaching and, as has become the standard practice ahead of a new season, teasers and hints at what is to come are rapidly piling up.
Riot apologizes for “honest mistake” on League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass
The League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass has been under fire from players for offering less rewards than previous renditions. Riot has blamed it on an “honest mistake”, making it up to players with extra experience at the tail end. The in-game League of Legends Worlds event...
Student blows away Apex Legends players with perfect shield project
Apex Legends fans are impressed by one student’s art class project that includes a Shield Cell inspired by the popular battle royale game. The Shield Cell counts as one of the ways that players can restore their character’s shields. In-game, this particular regen item comes in the form of a large blue battery.
WoW players defend Warlords of Draenor as most ‘underrated’ expansion
A WoW player went viral after claiming players of the popular MMO didn’t know how good they had it when Warlords of Draenor was released. Warlords of Draenor is one of the most controversial World of Warcraft expansions in the history of the nearly 20-year-old MMORPG. The expansion, released...
Gotham Knights suits: All Transmogs and Colorways
Gotham Knights will leave you spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a new suit. Want to know what all the Transmogs and Colorways are? Here’s what you need to know about tweaking your suit in Gotham Knights. If you’re going to be cleaning up the streets of...
How to earn free Overwatch 2 skins for every hero by watching OWL playoffs
Blizzard is offering fans the chance to get free Overwatch League-themed hero skins for watching OWL. Here’s everything fans need to know about earning them all. Less than a month after Overwatch 2’s release date, the Overwatch League playoffs are set to begin, culminating in the Grand Finals.
Overwatch 2 players demand Sojourn nerfs as DPS hero dominates meta
Sojourn is dominating Overwatch 2 with her ability to one-shot many of the game’s heroes and players are calling on Blizzard to nerf her abilities. Overwatch 2 introduced three new heroes at launch for each of the game’s roles in the form of Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko, but only one has been proving to be a problem.
A Plague Tale: Requiem voice actors for all main characters
A Plague Tale: Requiem is a thrilling adventure game with heartbreak and family at its center. That core is dramatically told by some extremely talented voice actors. Here are all the main characters’ voice actors in A Plague Tale: Requiem. A Plague Tale: Requiem is filled with heart-wrenching cutscenes...
