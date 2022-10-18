ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

WoW Dragonflight Legacies new animated show puts Nozdormu in the spotlight

WoW Dragonflight Legacies is a new animated show that follows Nozdormu in his journey to show the history of the dragonkin. WoW Dragonflight is fast approaching, and with it, the first journey into the Dragon Isles. Along with the new location comes the new Dracthyr race, making dragons playable characters for the very first time.
Parade

Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo

Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
dexerto.com

Pokimane becomes Lo-Fi Girl in partnership with Spotify

Twitch star Pokimane has partnered with Spotify to take over the music streaming app’s homepage with a customized playlist for fans. Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the most popular broadcasters on Twitch. Boasting over 8 million followers on the streaming platform, she’s the site’s 9th most-followed creator, as well as its most-followed female streamer.
dexerto.com

Life is Strange players convinced new Apex Legends character is a copy

Some Life is Strange fans think Respawn took inspiration from Chloe Price when designing the new Apex Legends character, Catalyst. A defensive Legend, Catalyst will join the Apex Legends line-up with the advent of Season 15 – Eclipse – on Tuesday, November 1. To the delight of many,...
dexerto.com

Apex Legends Season 15 map teaser hints Octane & Seer are secretly besties

In the Season 15 map teaser, an Apex Legends player noticed a piece of art that suggests Octane and Seer were once friends. Apex fans lucky enough to see Octane and Seer in action together know the two aren’t fond of one another. Interestingly, they’ll take jabs at each...
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 writers want to make a Ghost spinoff

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s creative leads want to develop a spinoff based on the origins of Simon “Ghost” Riley. Having first appeared in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, Ghost arguably counts among the better-known Call of Duty characters. Other entries in the series have even featured his likeness for customization purposes.
dexerto.com

ImperialHal fears Apex Legends may be “doomed” after Season 15

Pro Apex Legends player TSM ImperialHal claimed that if Season 15 doesn’t live up to expectations the battle royale may be “doomed.”. With Apex Legends Season 15 set to release on November 1, 2022, plenty of players are eager to see how the new changes shake things up.
dexerto.com

Ninja explains why he quit “sweaty” Warzone after Caldera launch

Streaming giant Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed why he quit Warzone shortly after battle royale map Caldera launched, claiming it is “old news” and became very “sweaty.”. Almost all members of the video game community will be familiar with Ninja, the former Halo pro who...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go fans put on red alert for mass outbreaks in Halloween event

A tweet from Pokemon Go’s official Twitter account has players wondering if Mass Outbreaks will come to the game this Halloween season. It seems Niantic has been keen to introduce some new content to Pokemon Go, like the surprise reveal of Elite Raids. Though Elite Raids leaked before the...
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 voice actors for all characters

Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, bringing with it a host of Campaign characters both old and new. Here is the full cast of voice actors in MW2 and the characters they brought to life. Modern Warfare 2 is launching with 15 different characters in the Campaign, who will also...
dexerto.com

PlatinumGames release statement amid Bayonetta voice actor controversy

Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames have addressed the voice actor controversy surrounding the recasting of their game’s titular character, following calls by previous voice actor Hellena Taylor to boycott. The drama surrounding Bayonetta 3 continues to grow ahead of the game’s release. On October 15, Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor...
dexerto.com

All characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley & how to unlock them

Disney Dreamlight Valley is all about the characters you meet along the way, so we’ve rounded up all the famous (animated) faces you can unlock so far, from Ratatouille’s Remy to Frozen’s Elsa. Whether you’re a fan of Pixar characters like Wall-E and Buzz Lightyear or you...
dexerto.com

Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map teaser freely

A new Apex Legends glitch lets players explore the Season 15 map teaser freely, giving new insight into upcoming locations and POIs. Apex Legends Season 15 is rapidly approaching and, as has become the standard practice ahead of a new season, teasers and hints at what is to come are rapidly piling up.
dexerto.com

Student blows away Apex Legends players with perfect shield project

Apex Legends fans are impressed by one student’s art class project that includes a Shield Cell inspired by the popular battle royale game. The Shield Cell counts as one of the ways that players can restore their character’s shields. In-game, this particular regen item comes in the form of a large blue battery.
dexerto.com

WoW players defend Warlords of Draenor as most ‘underrated’ expansion

A WoW player went viral after claiming players of the popular MMO didn’t know how good they had it when Warlords of Draenor was released. Warlords of Draenor is one of the most controversial World of Warcraft expansions in the history of the nearly 20-year-old MMORPG. The expansion, released...
dexerto.com

Gotham Knights suits: All Transmogs and Colorways

Gotham Knights will leave you spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a new suit. Want to know what all the Transmogs and Colorways are? Here’s what you need to know about tweaking your suit in Gotham Knights. If you’re going to be cleaning up the streets of...
dexerto.com

How to earn free Overwatch 2 skins for every hero by watching OWL playoffs

Blizzard is offering fans the chance to get free Overwatch League-themed hero skins for watching OWL. Here’s everything fans need to know about earning them all. Less than a month after Overwatch 2’s release date, the Overwatch League playoffs are set to begin, culminating in the Grand Finals.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players demand Sojourn nerfs as DPS hero dominates meta

Sojourn is dominating Overwatch 2 with her ability to one-shot many of the game’s heroes and players are calling on Blizzard to nerf her abilities. Overwatch 2 introduced three new heroes at launch for each of the game’s roles in the form of Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko, but only one has been proving to be a problem.
dexerto.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem voice actors for all main characters

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a thrilling adventure game with heartbreak and family at its center. That core is dramatically told by some extremely talented voice actors. Here are all the main characters’ voice actors in A Plague Tale: Requiem. A Plague Tale: Requiem is filled with heart-wrenching cutscenes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy