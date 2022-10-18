Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
First good snow of the season comes with cold temps and strong wind
Snow is here!! We may have officially had our first trace of snow last week when some graupel mixed with some rain showers but Monday morning is the first time we've seen widespread snow showers and even some accumulating snow. Photos and video from counties north of I-94 showing a little bit of light accumulation with a dusting or few tenths of an inch. We're still waiting to see if that is officially the case in Milwaukee. Snow would have to accumulate at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport for it to count as the first measurable (0.1" or more) for it to count.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
wpr.org
Winter makes an early visit with snow flurries in much of Wisconsin
Even as the leaves change colors this fall, it's not too early for widespread snowfall and cool temperatures across Wisconsin. The state will see on and off snow showers throughout the day Monday, with pockets of some moderate to heavier snow that reduces visibility at times, according to Rebecca Hansen of the National Weather Service in Milwaukee. The snow isn't likely to stick beyond grassy or elevated surfaces, but the wet roads warrant caution, even without the slush.
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
WISN
First snowfall of the season in parts of SE Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Southeast Wisconsin got a snowy shock Monday morning. Parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties saw a quick blast of snow around 6 a.m. Before sunrise, snow accumulated on leaves, grass, roofs, and Halloween decorations. "I was in there with my coffee and the owner of the...
wtmj.com
Freeze Warning in effect for all of Southeastern Wisconsin
The cold is coming, and coming fast. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin lasting until Monday morning at 9am. The agency says temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight, while temperatures may remain near freezing along the. lakeshore. These...
I-43 to close in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday
Interstate 43 will be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday in both Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Frankie Jupiter and crew are in the Village of Menomonee Falls in Waukesha County on Thursday, Oct. 20 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out, we spoke with Village President David Glasgow to get a preview of what to...
WISN
I-43 will be closed for two nights between Milwaukee and Mequon
Interstate 43 will be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday between Mequon and Milwaukee. Work is being done on the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange segment. I-43 northbound, between Good Hope Road and Mequon Road (WIS 167), is scheduled to close to traffic, nightly, between 10 p.m....
CBS 58
Black Cat Alley to host all-day Halloween party on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Black Cat Alley will host all-day Halloween activities and a dance party on Milwaukee's east side later this month. Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 local businesses will celebrate the holiday with a series of family-friendly festivities. This includes build-your-own scarecrows, a kids' costume contest...
mkewithkids.com
Giannis and Mariah Host Diaper Drive with Milwaukee Diaper Mission (2022)
The Milwaukee Diaper Mission announced this week that they are once again partners with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger for The BIG Give Back, a diaper and fund drive that will help power Milwaukee Diaper Mission. Over the next two weeks, they’ll be working to reach their highest fundraising goal...
kenosha.com
Coopers Uptown to open Wednesday, Oct. 26
Founded in 1876, Jockey International, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company with global headquarters in Kenosha. Started by Rev. Samuel T. Cooper as a sock company to serve lumberjacks of the day, the company has expanded into one of the most well-known apparel brands around the world. The date...
CBS 58
As winter approaches, members of the unhoused community say Milwaukee needs more resources
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures start to drop and the winter weather begins rolling in, being able to seek warmth and find shelter is crucial for members of the unhoused community to survive. Julie Weis of Milwaukee said she has "been homeless since last October." “I’m an addict,...
CBS 58
Hocus Pocus and Stranger Things among the creative Halloween decorations in the Pleasant Prairie Holiday Lights Tour
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some homes in Pleasant Prairie are giving it their all decorating this Halloween season. They're competing for the prize of best decorations on the inaugural Halloween Holiday Lights Tour. There are 20 houses that people can check out on the tour-- from spooky to...
Milwaukee pro-soccer team announcement expected Wednesday
An announcement revealing the identity of a new pro-soccer team in Milwaukee is expected Wednesday afternoon.
WISN
Group pushes to replace Milwaukee freeway with boulevard
MILWAUKEE — A community group representing a variety of Milwaukee stakeholders is pushing to tear down and replace the elevated section of Interstate 794 in downtown Milwaukee with a ground-level boulevard. "The goal of our project is just to get the city of Milwaukee to study a boulevard," said...
CBS 58
Lake Geneva ice castles to return for 5th year, tickets on sale Nov. 28
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The ice castles will be returning to Lake Geneva this season, weather permitting. This will be the fifth year for the popular winter attraction. The ice castles typically open in January and remain open for about four weeks. It takes a team of 20...
CBS 58
Poetry, music and dance kicking off Milwaukee's holiday season with 'Black Nativity'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The re-telling of a 1961 Langston Hugues original musical featuring an all-Black, Milwaukee area-based cast is set to take the stage in December. Black Arts MKE is returning for its seventh year with a production of "Black Nativity" on Dec. 8 - 11 at the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Marcus Center.
Traffic signal outage, 2 injured in crash in Milwaukee
Firefighters had to extricate a woman out of her car following a crash near Sherman and Mill in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
wgnradio.com
Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
Comments / 0