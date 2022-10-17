ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Parish, LA

westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter

A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Natchitoches Times

NPSO arrests for Oct. 3-5, 2022

Justin Mckenzie, 35 (bm), failure to pay child support obligation, application for return of wanted fugitive. •Timothy Harris, 32 (wm), simple battery, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a movable, contempt of court. •Brandee Roll, 39 (bf), contempt of court. Timothy Gourdon, 50 (wm), theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal...
kalb.com

APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department said that a traffic incident that resulted in the death of an Alexandria man on Saturday has been ruled an accident. Initially, it was thought that Donald Lair, Jr. died from a hit and run incident on October 15 around 3:30 a.m. However, following an investigation with witness interviews and surveillance footage, it was determined that Lair, Jr. had been lying in the road at the time of the incident and no other vehicle was involved. The driver of the vehicle who struck him had stopped and contacted police right away.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Pineville PD: Shots fired last night result in arrest of convicted felon

PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street. After further investigation, PPD...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Suspect arrested following ‘shots fired’ incident near LCU

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville police arrested an Alexandria man following a report of “shots fired” on Byron Street near the Louisiana Christian University (LCU) campus on Tuesday. Delmarco Daniels of Loblolly Lane in Alexandria was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,...
PINEVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Peter Ellis Jacobs

Peter Ellis Jacobs, 90 of DeRidder, La passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Following the visitation, a funeral procession will travel to the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery located in Leesville, La for interment.
DERIDDER, LA
KLFY News 10

Man accused of using cell phone to take pictures up woman’s skirt at L’Auberge Casino

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Natchitoches man is behind bars Monday (October 17), after using his cell phone to take sensitive pictures and video of a woman without her consent. According to official records, an officer with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the Natchitoches man as 56-year-old […]
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Fire at duplex on Turner St. in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Turner Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18. AFD confirmed that there are no reported injuries from this fire.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
LEESVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Willie Andrews Guillory

Deacon Willie Andrew Guillory, 75 of DeRidder passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 9:00 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM at First Assembly of God in DeRidder, LA. Burial will follow at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, LA.
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Whataburger opening first restaurant in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger, along with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the scheduled opening of the first Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder. The restaurant will open by early 2023. Hiring is currently in progress for all positions, including restaurant managers, team leaders...
DERIDDER, LA

