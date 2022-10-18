Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
DCF Awards Proactive Grant to American Cancer Society
The grant will support the Dearborn County Relay for Life event. DCF Board member Jan Tyler, center, presents $1,000 grant check to American Cancer Society Relay for Life volunteers/Event Co-leaders, Samantha Peddenpohl and Josh Richey. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Dearborn Community Foundation (DCF), Inc. recently awarded a $1,000...
eaglecountryonline.com
IRACS Pilot Program Off to a Good Start in Dearborn County
The program aims to divert inmates away from the justice system into treatment. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A pilot program designed to help individuals with mental health and substance use disorders is up and running in Dearborn County. The Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support program (IRACS) brings forensic peer teams into...
WRBI Radio
It’s a fire vs. police chili cook-off at final Public Safety Cookout of the year
The final Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout of the year takes place Thursday evening from 6-8 at Ryle Addition. Bragging rights will be on the line when the Greensburg Fire Department’s C Shift takes on the Greensburg Police Department’s Administrative and Investigations Unit in a chili cook-off. The...
eaglecountryonline.com
Lawrenceburg Planning Civic Park Expansion
A purchase agreement has been approved to acquire a property at Williams and Short streets, which will be used to build a new open-air structure. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new addition to Lawrenceburg Civic Park is in the works. At Monday’s City Council meeting, a motion was passed to...
Fox 19
Covington food pantry in need of help to keep feeding community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A food pantry in Covington says they are in desperate need of help so they can feed people in the community. FOX19 NOW’s Kody Fisher has more on how you may be able to help out. If you want to donate to help families in...
Middletown businesses concerned with influx of people experiencing homelessness
Business owners told stories of customers being confronted by hostile individuals who made threats to their personal safety and damage to personal property.
eaglecountryonline.com
Great Parks Expands Reforesting Project for "Make a Difference" Day
(Cleves, Oh.) - Great Parks of Hamilton County and volunteers will go big on national Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 22, by reforesting an area of Mitchell Memorial Forest, further building upon the agency’s role as a regional leader in conservation. Teams will plant over 100 native...
Fox 19
‘There is simply not enough money’ to maintain Forest Hills schools, superintendent says
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Forest Hills School District Superintendent Larry Hook paints a bleak picture of the district’s current finances in a statement and video released Wednesday morning. He will present further details at Wednesday evening’s school board meeting, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. “There is...
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to report of blaze at Milford Township home, dispatchers say
OXFORD, Ohio — At least five fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire, reported to be at a home located at 4361 Cherry St....
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Chamber Announces Women of Distinction Honorees
The Luncheon, presented by Civista Bank, will be held on October 27. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - For the 16th year in a row, the Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce will be honoring local individuals for their fantastic contributions to the community. After considered deliberation from the nomination committee we are excited to announce this year’s honorees!
WCPO
Newport firefighter needing kidney donation finds 'perfect match' in fellow firefighter
NEWPORT, Ky. — Sometimes the answer to life's most difficult questions can be right at your doorstep. That was the case for Bob Hug and Ryan Whaley, two members of the Newport Professional Firefighters Local 45 IAFF. According to the group's social media post, Hug is battling kidney disease...
eaglecountryonline.com
Franklin Co. Polling Locations
Know where to go for the general election on November 8. (Brookville, Ind.) – The Franklin County Elections Office has announced polling locations for the November 8 General Election. The polling places are as follows:. Batesville Church on Fire Ministries. 1170 N. State Rd. 229. Batesville, IN 47006. Bath...
linknky.com
How one NKY lawmaker wants to end vaping in schools
Northern Kentucky Rep. Mark Hart (R-Falmouth) wants to end vaping in schools, and he plans to introduce legislation in the 2023 Legislative Session intended to do just that. “We’re in the process of drafting legislation, which I hope to have ready and available to be filed first of January,” Hart said.
eaglecountryonline.com
Pavement Maintenance Project Continues This Week on I-74 in Hamilton Co.
The work will require a ramp closure at Harrison Avenue. (Hamilton County, Oh.) – A pavement maintenance project continues this week on Interstate 74 in Hamilton County. Beginning at 10:00 p.m. Thursday, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the ramp from I-74 west to Harrison Avenue/Rybolt Road.
eaglecountryonline.com
BCEF's 2022-23 Art on Main Kicks Off with Batesville Primary Students
The mural features representations of the BPS staff members created by approximately 70 students. (Batesville, Ind.) - The 2022-23 season of the Batesville Community Education Foundation’s (BCEF) mural project in downtown Batesville recently kicked off with the installation of the first display, created by students at the Batesville Primary School (BPS). The mural features representations of the BPS staff members created by approximately 70 students.
Proposed zoning changes could build on $100M greenway project in west side
The city's proposal will enable a mix of new businesses, including restaurants and entertainment venues, to build near the greenway.
linknky.com
How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card
This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
Fox 19
NKY high schooler allegedly threatens to kill teacher, harm students
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to harm students and staff at Conner High School, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael Helmig says the 14-year-old boy made threats on social media where he vaguely mentioned...
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.
One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
