Ohio County, IN

DCF Awards Proactive Grant to American Cancer Society

The grant will support the Dearborn County Relay for Life event. DCF Board member Jan Tyler, center, presents $1,000 grant check to American Cancer Society Relay for Life volunteers/Event Co-leaders, Samantha Peddenpohl and Josh Richey. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Dearborn Community Foundation (DCF), Inc. recently awarded a $1,000...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
IRACS Pilot Program Off to a Good Start in Dearborn County

The program aims to divert inmates away from the justice system into treatment. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A pilot program designed to help individuals with mental health and substance use disorders is up and running in Dearborn County. The Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support program (IRACS) brings forensic peer teams into...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Lawrenceburg Planning Civic Park Expansion

A purchase agreement has been approved to acquire a property at Williams and Short streets, which will be used to build a new open-air structure. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new addition to Lawrenceburg Civic Park is in the works. At Monday’s City Council meeting, a motion was passed to...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Great Parks Expands Reforesting Project for "Make a Difference" Day

(Cleves, Oh.) - Great Parks of Hamilton County and volunteers will go big on national Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 22, by reforesting an area of Mitchell Memorial Forest, further building upon the agency’s role as a regional leader in conservation. Teams will plant over 100 native...
CLEVES, OH
Dearborn Co. Chamber Announces Women of Distinction Honorees

The Luncheon, presented by Civista Bank, will be held on October 27. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - For the 16th year in a row, the Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce will be honoring local individuals for their fantastic contributions to the community. After considered deliberation from the nomination committee we are excited to announce this year’s honorees!
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Franklin Co. Polling Locations

Know where to go for the general election on November 8. (Brookville, Ind.) – The Franklin County Elections Office has announced polling locations for the November 8 General Election. The polling places are as follows:. Batesville Church on Fire Ministries. 1170 N. State Rd. 229. Batesville, IN 47006. Bath...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
How one NKY lawmaker wants to end vaping in schools

Northern Kentucky Rep. Mark Hart (R-Falmouth) wants to end vaping in schools, and he plans to introduce legislation in the 2023 Legislative Session intended to do just that. “We’re in the process of drafting legislation, which I hope to have ready and available to be filed first of January,” Hart said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Pavement Maintenance Project Continues This Week on I-74 in Hamilton Co.

The work will require a ramp closure at Harrison Avenue. (Hamilton County, Oh.) – A pavement maintenance project continues this week on Interstate 74 in Hamilton County. Beginning at 10:00 p.m. Thursday, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the ramp from I-74 west to Harrison Avenue/Rybolt Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
BCEF's 2022-23 Art on Main Kicks Off with Batesville Primary Students

The mural features representations of the BPS staff members created by approximately 70 students. (Batesville, Ind.) - The 2022-23 season of the Batesville Community Education Foundation’s (BCEF) mural project in downtown Batesville recently kicked off with the installation of the first display, created by students at the Batesville Primary School (BPS). The mural features representations of the BPS staff members created by approximately 70 students.
BATESVILLE, IN
How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card

This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
KENTUCKY STATE
NKY high schooler allegedly threatens to kill teacher, harm students

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to harm students and staff at Conner High School, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael Helmig says the 14-year-old boy made threats on social media where he vaguely mentioned...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.

One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN

