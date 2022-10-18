Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
WILX-TV
LAFCU hosts its bi-annual “Shred Day”
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Area Federal Credit Union (LAFCU) hosted its bi-annual ‘Shred-Day’ on Saturday. The event gives the community a chance to bring their unwanted personal documents such as credit cards, tax forms, and bank statements. This free event took place at LAFCU headquarters located at...
clarkstonnews.com
After 40 years, Springfield tank on move
A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
WILX-TV
Crash sends vehicle into Okemos High School sign
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos High School welcome sign was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. It happened just after 7 p.m. According to the Meridian Township Police Department, two vehicles collided, which caused one to swerve into the sign. The two drivers were not students and no...
WILX-TV
Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
WILX-TV
Local Influencer Donates $10K to Boys and Girls Club
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local influencer, Terrell Wade, gave back in a big way, by donating $10,000 to his local Boys and Girls Club. Wade, who goes by The Wade Empire on social media said, “Giving back is an important and essential aspect of growth.”. The Boys and Girls...
WILX-TV
Ingham County hosts drive-thru drug take back event in Okemos
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - While National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is letting residents unload old medication early. The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Delta Dental to take back unused prescription medication Thursday. They will be accepting pain relievers, antidepressants, sleep aids, behavior modification medicine, pet medications and cough medicine at a drive-through event - no questions asked.
WILX-TV
Eaton Great Start to give Welcome Baby Bags to parents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Great Start Parent Coalition will be providing new parents with a free Welcome Baby Bag. Each Welcome Baby Bag will include a sleep sack, children’s books, diaper and wipe samplers, bath time items, health items, self-care items for mom and dad, resource sheets, and more.
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
Lansing car wash transforms into ‘Tunnel of Terror’
The “Tunnel of Terror” will give you plenty of scares and leave your car fresh and squeaky clean.
Eaton County pantry says supplies are low and they need help
They say they are on a mission to help thousands of families in the area who are facing food insecurity, but now, an Eaton County pantry says they are running out of food.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy Foundation awards grant to Cristo Rey Community Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Consumers Energy Foundation announced two grants for Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing and Roscommon County United Way totaling $500,000 in its third year of People Awards disbursements. The Consumers Energy Foundation’s People Awards support nonprofit organizations working to provide economic security for Michigan residents...
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
WILX-TV
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - After decades of attracting people from across Mid-Michigan, a popular corn maze is closing for good this month. The owners of Best Maze, just outside Webberville, decided this is the last year they’ll be open. “They’ve been leaving stories of coming here for years,”...
WILX-TV
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From tens of thousands of entries from around the world, Michigan native, Kimberly S. will receive up to $100,000 to make her design, Tire House, come to life. 100 aspiring designers, architects, DIYers, and makers hailing from more than 20 countries/regions have been chosen to bring...
Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
WILX-TV
Michigan releases toolkit to help parents teach teens importance of safe driving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In honor of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning has released a toolkit for parents of new drivers. Katie Bower, the director of Highway Safety Planning, said roughly 10% of all fatal crashes involve a teen driver, but there’s another statistic that is even more important.
WILX-TV
Howell area residents could see water disturbances as hydrants are flushed
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Water in Howell could be a little murky over the next few weeks. The city will begin fire hydrant flushing and winterization Monday. Residents are warned they may experience rusty water in the area during this period. Anyone who experiences discoloration or rust particles in their...
Michigan man falls victim to homeless labor scam
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Operation homeless is sweeping the nation. Criminals are targeting homeless people, promising them money if they cash counterfeit checks. One local mother says her son was recently the victim of this scam and is in jail because of it. The woman told 6 News her son had been staying at a […]
WILX-TV
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures starting on Oct. 31 at approximately 6:30 a.m. for a barge unloading. According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.
