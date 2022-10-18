Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Baltimore's Wednesday practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Jackson's limited practice should keep him on track to play in Week Seven's divisional contest against the Cleveland Browns. In an opportunity against a Browns' team allowing 16.4 FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Jackson to score 22.6 FanDuel points.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 7
By now, you probably have a good idea of just how well your fantasy football team is going to perform this season. While your Week 7 waiver wire pickups may not include players that will save your season, they certainly have the depth pieces that you need to make your team better.
Fantasy Football Week 7 Analysis: Has a new tight end savior emerged?
Welcome to Week 7, fantasy managers! If you are new to this article series, I will be using my Expected Fantasy Points model to determine which players relied on volume or efficiency to produce for fantasy. In short, the two metrics that we will use each week are:. Expected Fantasy...
Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 7
Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings for 2022. We know many of you now compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ranked ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck in Week 7 and beyond!
Jameis Winston (back, ankle) available for Saints in Week 7
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday but will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Cardinals. Andy Dalton (back) practiced in full and is also available. The Saints have yet to name a starter for Thursday. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) listed as DNP in Saints' Monday walkthrough
The New Orleans Saints listed wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) as DNP in their Monday walkthrough practice ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Landry hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 4, and it now seems like he will be sidelined again on Thursday night as the Saints take on the Cardinals. It's possible that Chris Olave will be the only one of the Saints' original starters available again in Week 7.
Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) still not practicing Monday
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice in the team's Monday walkthrough ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas has been sidelined since Week 4 with a foot injury, and now appears to be in danger of missing a fourth game as the Saints take on the Cardinals on Thursday night. Reports on Thomas have seemed to imply that he'll be able to return to the field soon, but he'll need to put in at least one limited practice before he can reasonably return to the field.
Saints' Andy Dalton (back) limited on Tuesday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (back) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Dalton is dealing with a back injury but was able to log a limited practice on Tuesday. He picked up the injury during Week 6's clash with the Bengals but was still taking QB1 snaps to open the week. With Dalton and Jameis Winston (back, ankle) both dealing with injuries, this situation needs to be monitored leading up to Thursday.
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones continues to deal with a knee injury, missing practice to open the week. He will likely need to return to at least a limited practice by Friday to have any chance at facing the Panthers. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Andy Dalton to likely start for Saints Thursday night
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said they would wait until kick-off to announce Dalton or Jameis Winston (back/ankle) as the starter, but Terrell says the former will likely make a fourth straight start. Dalton has thrown a single touchdown pass in each outing and he's been below 200 yards in two straight weeks.
Packers activate Sammy Watkins (hamstring) from injured reserve
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday. Watkins will be limited at practice on Wednesday in his first session back since being placed on injured reserve nearly four weeks ago. His return from injured reserve doesn't necessarily mean he will be active on Sunday, but the door is open for the possibility. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Chargers' Gerald Everett (illness) misses practice
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. Everett should be able to return to practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. He was targeted 7 times last week versus the Denver Broncos and had 5-plus catches for the third time this season, but Everett only managed 29 yards on that volume. The Chargers will have a softer matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, but Keenan Allen's impending return from a hamstring injury could cut into Everett's target share.
Robbie Anderson to be 'involved in at least 10-15 plays' in Cardinals debut
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson will be involved in at least 10-15 plays on Thursday night versus the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson. What It Means:. "If things are acclimating well off a short-turnaround, they’ll open things up more from there," Josina added. The Cardinals...
Mac Jones (ankle) on track to start for Patriots Monday night
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) expects to be available for Week 7 against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, reports Mike Reiss of ESPN. Multiple reports have also indicated that Jones will start when healthy, so barring a setback between now and Monday, it looks like Bailey Zappe will revert to clipboard duties. Jones averaged 262.0 passing yards with 2 touchdowns and 5 interceptions before injuring his ankle in Week 3.
Covering the Spread: College Football Week 8 Betting Preview
Coming off a huge Week 7, we've got another fun offering in Week 8 for college football. How should we bet Saturday's biggest games? The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the weekend, discussing his read on some key showdowns, where he's seeing value within them, and his favorite bets of the week at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott (thumb) expected to return to practice ahead of Week 7
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) is expected to return to practice early this week ahead of their Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions. What It Means:. Prescott hasn't played since injuring his thumb in the opening week of the season. McCarthy didn't...
Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Houston Texans. Waller is progressing in his recovery from a hamstring injury that forced him to exit Week 5's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs early. Coming off the bye, a missed practice to open the week likely means Waller is on the wrong side of questionable for Week 7, but a return is still possible if he can return on Thursday or Friday. Josh McDaniels said he is "hopeful" Waller will be back this week. His status should be monitored throughout the week.
