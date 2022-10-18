ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whdh.com

Boston officials cleaning up Mass and Cass area

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city officials cleaned up the area near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass and Cass, where neighbors said safety concerns remain. Although Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police said this is a weekly occurrence, they also acknowledged the issue with the recurring nature of the need for these cleanups.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

School bus crash in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus has been involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning. Police said there are injuries. It’s unclear whether students were on the bus at the time. Police advised drivers to avoid the area of Belmont Street and Lexington Street in Watertown as...
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

MBTA debates enforcement of bus lanes throughout Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Advisory Board discussed updating bus lane limits in a virtual forum Tuesday. The virtual forum today was hosted by the MBTA, and focused on the future of the MBTA as well as public transit statewide. Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge pushed for automated enforcement...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year

COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

YW Boston hosts panel on wellness for marginalized people in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - YW Boston held a panel to discuss mental and physical wellness in marginalized communities in Boston Wednesday night. Amaka Ubaka of 7NEWS moderated the event, called “The City Talks: Equity in Wellness” and led the discussion between several city leaders. The event aimed to discuss “changing policies, practices, and attitudes to make the wellness industry more inclusive,” according to the YW’s event page.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Michelle Wu calls on state to help address issues at Mass. and Cass

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave an address on how to tackle conditions at Mass. and Cass, a Boston area struggling with issues of homelessness and substance addiction. “We, as a municipality, cannot do it alone. Our call, our ask, and the results of what we have learned...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

3 men arrested in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of six people at 88 Webster St. in Worcester, the site of a warehouse. According to Worcester Police, on Oct. 15, at about 3:08 a.m., Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the warehouse for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Shortly thereafter, officers learned of several additional victims, located near the warehouse and at area hospitals.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

School bus driver saves family, puts out fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester school bus driver put out a car fire Tuesday, saving a family with a young baby. Peggy Holloway, a school bus driver for Worcester Public Schools, said she was getting ready to drive kids home when she heard an explosion. “I was just getting...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

School bus crash in Watertown, 6 students taken to hospital

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning. There were 44 elementary school students on the bus at the time of the crash and six were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Watertown Police Lieutenant James O’Connor confirmed. The rest of the students who were on the bus this morning are a little shaken up but they all seem to be OK as their parents came to pick them up, O’Connor said.
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Juvenile recovering after evening shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A male juvenile is in stable condition after he was wounded during a shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to police. Sherman and Rockland Streets were closed off after 7 p.m. Wednesday night as officers spent hours sweeping the area for evidence, calling in a K-9 unit as well.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston clergy chain themselves to Faneuil Hall in protest of its name

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston clergy leaders have chained themselves to the historic Faneuil Hall. They’re protesting its name, and also want to open dialogue to curb racism, according to the group. “We see this process of changing the name, a public process that could go through the city council...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Protesters disrupt Michelle Wu press conference on Mass. and Cass

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of protesters disrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu as she gave a press conference on conditions and efforts at Mass. and Cass, the troubled area of the city where many unhoused people and people struggling with addiction gather. Mid-conference, Wu said she was going to cut...
BOSTON, MA

