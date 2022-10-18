Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts Daily
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
whdh.com
Boston officials cleaning up Mass and Cass area
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city officials cleaned up the area near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass and Cass, where neighbors said safety concerns remain. Although Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police said this is a weekly occurrence, they also acknowledged the issue with the recurring nature of the need for these cleanups.
wgbh.org
Mobile homes in a city? The Boston Trailer Park is an affordable surprise
At a new apartment complex just off the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, one-bedrooms go for $3,000 a month. But tucked right next door is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. The Boston Trailer Park is Boston’s only mobile home community and a place residents call “a hidden gem.”
whdh.com
Commuter Rail adds additional weekend trains to and from Salem through Halloween
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - After Salem’s mayor urged visitors to Salem last weekend to turn their cars around after parking lots filled up in the city, the MBTA and Commuter Rail operator Keolis are adding additional trains to the spooky city through the month. “I’m grateful to Keolis and...
whdh.com
School bus crash in Watertown
WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus has been involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning. Police said there are injuries. It’s unclear whether students were on the bus at the time. Police advised drivers to avoid the area of Belmont Street and Lexington Street in Watertown as...
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
whdh.com
MBTA debates enforcement of bus lanes throughout Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Advisory Board discussed updating bus lane limits in a virtual forum Tuesday. The virtual forum today was hosted by the MBTA, and focused on the future of the MBTA as well as public transit statewide. Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge pushed for automated enforcement...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
Police arrest Lowell man for allegedly breaking and entering into Tewksbury home
A Lowell man was arrested Tuesday after a months long investigation for allegedly breaking and entering into a Tewksbury home. According to the Tewksbury police department, Johnny Luna, 44, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Whipple Road home on March 29. Luna was the subject of a months-long investigation...
whdh.com
YW Boston hosts panel on wellness for marginalized people in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - YW Boston held a panel to discuss mental and physical wellness in marginalized communities in Boston Wednesday night. Amaka Ubaka of 7NEWS moderated the event, called “The City Talks: Equity in Wellness” and led the discussion between several city leaders. The event aimed to discuss “changing policies, practices, and attitudes to make the wellness industry more inclusive,” according to the YW’s event page.
whdh.com
Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
whdh.com
Michelle Wu calls on state to help address issues at Mass. and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave an address on how to tackle conditions at Mass. and Cass, a Boston area struggling with issues of homelessness and substance addiction. “We, as a municipality, cannot do it alone. Our call, our ask, and the results of what we have learned...
whdh.com
3 men arrested in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of six people at 88 Webster St. in Worcester, the site of a warehouse. According to Worcester Police, on Oct. 15, at about 3:08 a.m., Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the warehouse for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Shortly thereafter, officers learned of several additional victims, located near the warehouse and at area hospitals.
whdh.com
School bus driver saves family, puts out fire in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester school bus driver put out a car fire Tuesday, saving a family with a young baby. Peggy Holloway, a school bus driver for Worcester Public Schools, said she was getting ready to drive kids home when she heard an explosion. “I was just getting...
whdh.com
School bus crash in Watertown, 6 students taken to hospital
WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning. There were 44 elementary school students on the bus at the time of the crash and six were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Watertown Police Lieutenant James O’Connor confirmed. The rest of the students who were on the bus this morning are a little shaken up but they all seem to be OK as their parents came to pick them up, O’Connor said.
whdh.com
Juvenile recovering after evening shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A male juvenile is in stable condition after he was wounded during a shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to police. Sherman and Rockland Streets were closed off after 7 p.m. Wednesday night as officers spent hours sweeping the area for evidence, calling in a K-9 unit as well.
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
It Wasn’t ’78, But This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Snowiest Day Ever
Every time heavy snowfall was in the forecast growing up, I heard about "The Blizzard of '78", and how bad it was. Rightfully so, I suppose. It was a LONG storm that dumped and dumped snow on Massachusetts in February of that year. It wasn't the most snow Boston has seen, however.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
whdh.com
Boston clergy chain themselves to Faneuil Hall in protest of its name
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston clergy leaders have chained themselves to the historic Faneuil Hall. They’re protesting its name, and also want to open dialogue to curb racism, according to the group. “We see this process of changing the name, a public process that could go through the city council...
whdh.com
Protesters disrupt Michelle Wu press conference on Mass. and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of protesters disrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu as she gave a press conference on conditions and efforts at Mass. and Cass, the troubled area of the city where many unhoused people and people struggling with addiction gather. Mid-conference, Wu said she was going to cut...
