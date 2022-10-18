Alan Velasco sends FC Dallas through with a cold-blooded Panenka
With a chance to beat Minnesota United in a penalty shootout and send FC Dallas to the conference semis, Alan Velasco went for the audacious.
Velasco’s cold-blooded Panenka theatrically sailed just over the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who nearly kept the ball out from the seat of his pants.
A sold-out Toyota Park erupted as FC Dallas sealed its place in the Western Conference semifinal against Texas rival Austin FC.
Emanuel Reynoso had given the visitors a second-half lead before Facundo Quignón found the equalizer for FC Dallas. After two scoreless periods of extra time, the game went into a shootout tied 1-1.
That’s when Velasco, despite being only 20 and in his first season with FC Dallas, asked to take responsibility.
“Nico [Estévez, FC Dallas head coach] asked who wanted to shoot and I told him I wanted to be the fifth taker,” Velasco said after the game .
FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes made one stop in the shootout and FC Dallas converted all its kicks. That set the stage for Velasco.
He was ready for the moment.
