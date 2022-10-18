ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Alan Velasco sends FC Dallas through with a cold-blooded Panenka

By Seth Vertelney
 2 days ago

With a chance to beat Minnesota United in a penalty shootout and send FC Dallas to the conference semis, Alan Velasco went for the audacious.

Velasco’s cold-blooded Panenka theatrically sailed just over the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who nearly kept the ball out from the seat of his pants.

A sold-out Toyota Park erupted as FC Dallas sealed its place in the Western Conference semifinal against Texas rival Austin FC.

Emanuel Reynoso had given the visitors a second-half lead before Facundo Quignón found the equalizer for FC Dallas. After two scoreless periods of extra time, the game went into a shootout tied 1-1.

That’s when Velasco, despite being only 20 and in his first season with FC Dallas, asked to take responsibility.

“Nico [Estévez, FC Dallas head coach] asked who wanted to shoot and I told him I wanted to be the fifth taker,” Velasco said after the game .

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes made one stop in the shootout and FC Dallas converted all its kicks. That set the stage for Velasco.

He was ready for the moment.

Watch Velasco’s game-winning Panenka

