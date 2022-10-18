Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start
Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
NBC Sports
Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Chelsea host Manchester United in a huge clash between two teams eager to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season. Speaking of that, Erik ten Hag is also getting Manchester United back on track as they sit just one point and one place behind fourth-place Chelsea heading into this clash and they will be full of confidence after their big win against Tottenham.
Brentford vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online tonight
Chelsea will look to continue their winning run when they host Brentford in the Premier League tonight.The Blues made it five wins in a row under Graham Potter when they defeated Aston Villa 2-0 on Sunday.Mason Mount continued his fine form with two goals, while Kepa pulled off a string of important saves to continue his resurgence.Brentford moved into the top half of the table with a 2-0 win over Brighton on Friday thanks to two goals from Ivan Toney. The Bees shocked Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in their last meeting last season.Here’s everything you need to know...
NBC Sports
Liverpool beats West Ham as Nunez off the mark at Anfield
Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively. Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
Lionel Messi names 5 contenders & 2 favourites for 2022 World Cup glory
Lionel Messi has named five countries he expects to be competing for the World Cup and two he considers favourites.
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Player ratings as Toffees come unstuck at St James' Park
Player ratings as Newcastle face Everton at St James' Park
Manchester United Charged By FA For Incident vs Newcastle United
Manchester United have been charged by the FA following an incident during their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.
Man United vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight
Manchester United will look to land another blow to Tottenham as the teams meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.United won both clashes between the sides last season - a 3-0 victory at Spurs that saw the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign and a 3-2 win at Old Trafford inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.Tottenham were still able to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League under Anontio Conte, while Spurs have kicked on this season by making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.However Tottenham can deliver a real statement...
NBC Sports
Fulham vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news
Aston Villa looks for just its third win of the Premier League season when it meets a Fulham side enjoying loftier status at Craven Cottage (watch live, 2:30pm ET Thursday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Fulham sits 12th with 12 points in its return to the Premier League,...
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted lineup for their Premier League meeting with Manchester United
Steven Gerrard's worst defeats as Aston Villa manager
Steven Gerrard's worst defeats as Aston Villa manager following his sacking.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Villarreal - La Liga
Barcelona are looking to bounce back from a disappointing week with a win against Unai Emery's Villarreal on Thursday. Here's how they could line up.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Liverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham. After all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards. Jurgen Klopp's side lived dangerously...
Stanislav Lobotka to reject interest from Arsenal, Liverpool & Tottenham to sign new Napoli deal
Napoli are on the verge of agreeing a new long-term contract with Stanislav Lobotka, who will reject the advances of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham to extend his stay in Italy, 90min understands.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs PSV Eindhoven - Europa League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.
Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa: Cottagers pile pressure on Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa were beaten 3-0 by Fulham on Thursday night, increasing the pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.
Steven Gerrard to continue at Aston Villa 'unless told differently'
Steven Gerrard says he will fight on as Aston Villa manager after their latest defeat to Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday night.
BBC
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United: 'Outstanding' Darwin Nunez impresses Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez as a "massive talent" after the striker scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against West Ham. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 19 October at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest
90min
891
Followers
10K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0