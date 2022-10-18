Chelsea will look to continue their winning run when they host Brentford in the Premier League tonight.The Blues made it five wins in a row under Graham Potter when they defeated Aston Villa 2-0 on Sunday.Mason Mount continued his fine form with two goals, while Kepa pulled off a string of important saves to continue his resurgence.Brentford moved into the top half of the table with a 2-0 win over Brighton on Friday thanks to two goals from Ivan Toney. The Bees shocked Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in their last meeting last season.Here’s everything you need to know...

1 DAY AGO