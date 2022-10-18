ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start

Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea host Manchester United in a huge clash between two teams eager to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season. Speaking of that, Erik ten Hag is also getting Manchester United back on track as they sit just one point and one place behind fourth-place Chelsea heading into this clash and they will be full of confidence after their big win against Tottenham.
The Independent

Brentford vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online tonight

Chelsea will look to continue their winning run when they host Brentford in the Premier League tonight.The Blues made it five wins in a row under Graham Potter when they defeated Aston Villa 2-0 on Sunday.Mason Mount continued his fine form with two goals, while Kepa pulled off a string of important saves to continue his resurgence.Brentford moved into the top half of the table with a 2-0 win over Brighton on Friday thanks to two goals from Ivan Toney. The Bees shocked Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in their last meeting last season.Here’s everything you need to know...
NBC Sports

Liverpool beats West Ham as Nunez off the mark at Anfield

Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively. Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.
The Independent

Man United vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight

Manchester United will look to land another blow to Tottenham as the teams meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.United won both clashes between the sides last season - a 3-0 victory at Spurs that saw the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign and a 3-2 win at Old Trafford inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.Tottenham were still able to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League under Anontio Conte, while Spurs have kicked on this season by making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.However Tottenham can deliver a real statement...
NBC Sports

Fulham vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news

Aston Villa looks for just its third win of the Premier League season when it meets a Fulham side enjoying loftier status at Craven Cottage (watch live, 2:30pm ET Thursday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Fulham sits 12th with 12 points in its return to the Premier League,...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

L﻿iverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham. A﻿fter all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards. J﻿urgen Klopp's side lived dangerously...
