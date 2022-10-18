Police Searching For Woman Who Used Stolen Credit Card To Buy Gift Cards At Dollar General

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Winter Haven Police need assistance in identifying the female in the photo above who used a stolen credit card at a local Dollar General.

According to police, the victim was at Lake Howard Nature Park where she saw a thin, black female with blonde tips in her hair sitting on a bench.

The victim left her vehicle for about 20 minutes and when she returned, the female was gone. A short time later, the victim’s credit card was used by the female seen in the video purchasing two gift cards at the Dollar General on Dundee Rd.

If you recognize this suspect, please contact Detective Moore at 863-837-9754.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

* From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

* Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

* Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

