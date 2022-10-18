CMS: School bus driver says parent threw bleach in their face in east Charlotte

Police are investigating after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver reported a parent threw bleach in their face, the school district confirmed.

The assault was reported on Central Avenue at Landsdale Drive around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

CMS confirmed the incident happened on CMS bus 1701. The bus had nine students on board and was headed to Winterfield Elementary School, the district said.

Paramedics said one person had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, and the patient likely wouldn’t go to the hospital