ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting. Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said...
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Motion filed requesting new trial for Marc Wilson

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Marc Wilson has filed a motion for a new trial after being found guilty of manslaughter for a deadly 2020 shooting in Statesboro. Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. A...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Deer breaks into Hinesville’s Police chief office

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A deer broke into Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s office Monday. Officials say the deer ran into the conference room where he was later put down. The dear had significant cuts from crashing through the window. “As long as I’ve been here, we’ve seen a...
HINESVILLE, GA
thedariennews.net

Operation Mc-In-Clean makes 44 arrests on charges of distributing illicit narcotics

59 targeted for distributing illicit narcotics; 44 arrested;. On Monday, October 17, the McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff conducted Operation Mc-In-Clean. It began in July 2021, targeting those responsible for distributing illicit narcotics within McIntosh County. During this time period, members of the Criminal Investigations Division began methodically identifying persons of interest.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
counton2.com

Murdaugh claims prosecutors don’t know exact time of murders

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motion filed Tuesday by counsel for disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh claims that state prosecutors are unaware of when exactly his wife and son were murdered. Murdaugh has been indicted for the June 2021 deaths of his wife Margaret (52) and...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy