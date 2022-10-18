Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
WJCL
Police called out -- twice -- after hecklers find Quinton Simon's family at Tybee Island motel
On Tuesday, police and the FBI officially began sifting through a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon. That same day, according to witnesses, the child's mother -- the prime suspect in his disappearance and death -- and grandmother were seen getting drunk just a few miles away on Tybee Island.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
WJCL
Marc Wilson files motion for new trial following deadly shooting conviction in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Marc Wilson sentenced in shooting of 17-year-old Haley Hutchinson. Marc Wilson, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter of 17-year-old Haley Hutchinson in 2020, has filed a motion to have a new trial in Bulloch County. Wilson was convicted of involuntary manslaughter...
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
Multiple agencies to search Chatham County landfill today for missing toddler presumed dead
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are still searching for a 20-month-old Georgia toddler who vanished from his home nearly two weeks ago. On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies will start searching a landfill for Quinton Simon’s body, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news conference.
WJCL
Missing in Richmond Hill: Police searching for 17-year-old girl who vanished Wednesday
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Richmond Hill are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Daliyah Holiday, 17, was last seen Wednesday morning in the Summer Hill area. Daliyah was last spotted wearing a lime green T-shirt and black shorts....
live5news.com
Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting. Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said...
15-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday. According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as […]
Quinton Simon: Here’s a timeline and what we know so far about the missing Savannah toddler
In less than two weeks, the investigation into the whereabouts of 20-month-old Quinton Simon has shifted from a missing person investigation into a search for his remains in a landfill with his mother becoming the prime suspect.
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
WJCL
Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
Hilton Head man convicted for conspiring to steal aircraft trade secrets
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Hilton Head man who led a conspiracy to steal trade secrets from aircraft companies has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison. Gilbert Basaldua, 63, was sentenced to 80 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Steal Trade Secrets and Interstate Transportation of Stolen […]
WJCL
Witness in Marc Wilson Trial found in contempt of court for posting information on social media
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Driver of Truck, Hutchinson was in when killed, cross-examined in Marc Wilson Trial. Mason Glisson, a witness in the Marc Wilson Trial and the driver of the truck that Wilson fired at, killing Haley Hutchinson, has been found in contempt of court.
wtoc.com
Motion filed requesting new trial for Marc Wilson
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Marc Wilson has filed a motion for a new trial after being found guilty of manslaughter for a deadly 2020 shooting in Statesboro. Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. A...
wtoc.com
Deer breaks into Hinesville’s Police chief office
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A deer broke into Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s office Monday. Officials say the deer ran into the conference room where he was later put down. The dear had significant cuts from crashing through the window. “As long as I’ve been here, we’ve seen a...
thedariennews.net
Operation Mc-In-Clean makes 44 arrests on charges of distributing illicit narcotics
59 targeted for distributing illicit narcotics; 44 arrested;. On Monday, October 17, the McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff conducted Operation Mc-In-Clean. It began in July 2021, targeting those responsible for distributing illicit narcotics within McIntosh County. During this time period, members of the Criminal Investigations Division began methodically identifying persons of interest.
Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
counton2.com
Murdaugh claims prosecutors don’t know exact time of murders
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motion filed Tuesday by counsel for disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh claims that state prosecutors are unaware of when exactly his wife and son were murdered. Murdaugh has been indicted for the June 2021 deaths of his wife Margaret (52) and...
Comments / 0