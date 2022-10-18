Adrien Broner wasn’t too pleased when he heard that Conor Benn tested for a banned substance. The brash multi-weight champion from Cincinnati was often invoked as a possible option for Benn, the rising welterweight whose fight with Chris Eubank Jr., at a 157-pound catchweight, was axed earlier this month after it was revealed that Benn, 26, tested positive for clomifene, a fertility drug that boosts testosterone levels in men. The revelations have cast a dark cloud over a fighter tabbed by many as the next star to emerge from the British boxing firmament.

1 DAY AGO