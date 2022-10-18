Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Believes A Deathly Outcome Awaits Ruiz If He Faces Wilder: "He'll Kill Andy Ruiz"
Long before Deontay Wilder made his return to the ring this past weekend, Andy Ruiz Jr. expressed an overwhelming desire to face the pernicious knockout puncher. Having lost his WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in their immediate rematch at the tail end of 2019, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) picked up his second consecutive victory earlier this year at the expense of Luis Ortiz.
Boxing Scene
Peter Fury: The 7-3 Score For Shields Ridiculous; Marshall Fight Could’ve Went Either Way
Peter Fury feels good about what Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall accomplished for women’s boxing Saturday night in London. Tyson Fury’s uncle, who trains Marshall, didn’t have a problem, either, with the United States’ Shields winning their 10-round, 160-pound championship match unanimously over England’s Marshall on the scorecards. What Fury cannot accept, however, is that two judges scored seven of the 10 rounds for Shields, who left the ring at a sold-out O2 Arena with the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO middleweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner on Mayer: 'She’s Going to Be Salty For a Very Long Time'
Alycia Baumgardner doesn't believe Mikaela Mayer will ever get over her loss. Last Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London, Baumgardner defeated Mayer over 10 rounds via close split decision to add Mayer’s WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles to her existing WBC and IBO versions.
Boxing Scene
Golovkin-Falcao Mandatory Title Fight To Be Ordered, Per WBA/IBF Joint Ruling; Lara To Face Winner
Gennadiy Golovkin will now honor another mandatory ahead of the one that was previously ordered. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA and IBF have reached a joint resolution for Golovkin—who holds the middleweight title for both sanctioning bodies—to next defend against IBF number-one contender Esquiva Falcao. The ruling comes as the 30-day deadline drew near for Golovkin to negotiate terms with secondary WBA middleweight titlist Erislandy Lara for their ordered title consolidation clash.
Boxing Scene
Shields Wins Big But Baumgardner Might be Biggest Winner: Weekend Afterthoughts
Women’s boxing delivered two events in 2022 that had all the ingredients one could ask for. In Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano, and then this past weekend, fight fans could look forward to fights that had proper but not overlong builds, genuine competitive animosity, and then delivery in the ring. On...
Boxing Scene
Growing Concern On Spence's Side That Crawford's Team Isn't Committed To Fight
When Errol Spence Jr.’s representative sent back another revised contract to Terence Crawford’s attorney early this month, those working on Spence’s behalf were optimistic that it would lead to the consummation of a deal for the unbeaten welterweight champions to finally fight at some point early in 2023.
Time Out Global
Where to watch the World Cup 2022 in London
Never miss a game with our guide to the best indoor and outdoor World Cup 2022 screenings across the city. It seems like the dust has barely settled since the Lionesses brought football home for the first time in over 50 years this summer. But strap in, because it's time for another nail-biting round of international football.
SkySports
Wasps Netball: Tamsin Greenway shares her sadness about situation and hopes for quick reaction to help players and staff
Tamsin Greenway has spoken to Sky Sports about her sadness at the situation at Wasps, she hopes netball reacts quickly to help the players and staff and the sport can also take lessons going forwards. Greenway was instrumental in the inception of Wasps Netball and as both a coach, leader...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Ring Return Now Looming For Early 2023
Anthony Joshua is understood to have put his return to the ring back until early 2023 instead of boxing in December. The former WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion was being targeted at a return on December 17 in London, with Otto Wallin and Chris Arreola both mentioned as possible opponents.
Boxing Scene
Fury vs. Chisora III Will Reportedly Land at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
According to the Manchester Evening News, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will stake his title in a voluntary defense against countryman Derek Chisora on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The bout between Fury and Chisora will be the third meeting between the two. Fury won a twelve round unanimous...
EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory
Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
Rugby League World Cup on course to break attendance record, say organisers
Rugby League World Cup organisers remain confident this year’s event will be the best-attended in history and have defended the pricing strategy that has come under scrutiny during the opening week of the competition. Almost 100,000 supporters have attended the first seven games of the tournament. While there have...
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner on Conor Benn, Positive Drug Test: 'I Would’ve F----- Buddy Up'
Adrien Broner wasn’t too pleased when he heard that Conor Benn tested for a banned substance. The brash multi-weight champion from Cincinnati was often invoked as a possible option for Benn, the rising welterweight whose fight with Chris Eubank Jr., at a 157-pound catchweight, was axed earlier this month after it was revealed that Benn, 26, tested positive for clomifene, a fertility drug that boosts testosterone levels in men. The revelations have cast a dark cloud over a fighter tabbed by many as the next star to emerge from the British boxing firmament.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez, Uzcategui Near Deal To Fight On Showtime On Date TBD In January
Almost a year after David Benavidez’s fight against Jose Uzcategui was scrapped due to Uzcategui testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Benavidez has again agreed to face the Venezuelan veteran. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that representatives for Benavidez and Uzcategui have nearly finalized a deal for them to fight early...
Boxing Scene
Claressa Shields Raises Her Game To a New Level
Claressa Shields was right all along. For years, she told us that she was the “Greatest Woman Of All Time” (GWOAT) when it came to the sweeter science, and while there were many believers in that statement, there were just as many, if not more, skeptics. How could...
Boxing Scene
Jay McFarlane Vows To Topple Guido Vianello in Rome Showdown
Jay McFarlane, the Scotsman from Glasgow (13-6, 5KO), is the next opponent for Guido Vianello (9-0-1, 9KO) - when they collide in the main event in Rome, on Friday the 28th of October, at the venue “Pala Atlantico.” The show is promoted by OPI Since 82 and Top Rank.
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor: I Let Go of Three Titles To Make Catterall Rematch Happen
WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor is mentally geared for a looming rematch with Jack Catterall. Earlier this year, Taylor won a controversial twelve round decision over Catterall - when they collided for the undisputed junior welterweight championship. A deal is nearly complete for the two boxers to collide in...
Boxing Scene
Warren, Arum Defend Against Criticism Surrounding Fury-Chisora Trilogy Fight
A pair of Hall of Fame promoters came fully prepared for the hard sell on their next heavyweight championship event. Bob Arum and Frank Warren expected some resistance to the news of Tyson Fury defending his lineal and WBC heavyweight crown against countryman Derek Chisora in a trilogy clash that was far from in demand. Their bout will take place on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, headlining on BT Sport Box Office in the U.K. and on ESPN+ in the U.S. as presented by Arum’s Top Rank and Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.
Boxing Scene
Beatriz Ferreira To Make Pro Debut on Love-Spark Undercard
Beatriz Ferreira will make her professional debut at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Saturday November 12, live worldwide on DAZN. Ferreira penned a long-term promotional deal with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn in the summer, and the amateur World champion and Olympic silver medalist will step through the ropes for the first time in the paid ranks in Cleveland against fellow Brazilian Taynna Cardoso (5-0 1 KO) over four rounds.
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal-Michael Eifert IBF Title Eliminator Heads To November 1 Purse Bid Hearing
Another ordered title eliminator involving Jean Pascal is now subject to the highest available bidder. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF has called for a purse bid hearing to determine promotional rights for a light heavyweight final title eliminator between Quebec’s Jean Pascal and Germany’s Michael Eifert. The 30-day negotiation period failed to produce a deal between the ranked contenders, leading to a purse bid now scheduled for November 1 from IBF headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey.
