Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Washington Reportedly Signing Notable Quarterback Tuesday
The Washington Commanders are adding a veteran quarterback to their practice squad. According to ESPN's John Keim, the team is going to sign former New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm started two games for the Giants in 2021 when Daniel Jones was hurt. He lost both starts and only...
Yardbarker
Commanders sign QB Jake Fromm to practice squad
Carson Wentz underwent successful surgery on his broken right ring finger on Monday. The Washington Commanders quarterback faces a four-to-six-week timetable to return. Thus, the Commanders have added depth to their quarterback room. The Commanders have signed Jake Fromm to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Donovan Jeter in...
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
NFL Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies 100: Former Cardinals player is the only member to have 1,000 rushing, receiving and passing yards
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi passed away Wednesday at the age of 100. Trippi led the Chicago Cardinals (now Arizona Cardinals) to an NFL championship back in 1947 and is the only player inducted into the Hall of Fame with over 1,000 rushing, receiving and passing yards in his career.
Atlanta Falcons’ offensive lineman graded as third best in NFL
The Atlanta Falcons have been playing an efficient type of offense this year, which has been much of the reason for their respectable 3-3 start to the season. Most of the efficiency is thanks to the big guys up front who are the difference between a successful play and a broken play. Last season, we saw a lot of broken plays but that has not been the case this year.
CBS Sports
Cornerback clearly strongest position from 2022 NFL Draft, headlined by Derek Stingley Jr. and Sauce Gardner
Have we ever seen a rookie position group play this well, this early in the NFL?. A rather large collection of first-year cornerbacks have provided their respective teams positive play in the first month and a half of the 2022 season, with play ranging from good to spectacular. And for this group to be doing it now, is bananas, given how many amazing receivers there are roaming in the NFL and how difficult today's rules make it on the corner position.
saturdaytradition.com
Yahoo! Sports analyst releases midseason mock for 2023 NFL Draft, 6 B1G stars included in first round
The 2023 NFL Draft is more than 6 months away and college football prospects are starting to emerge on draft boards. Yahoo! Sports analyst Charles McDonald released a midseason mock draft for the 2023 NFL Draft. It was a compelling mock draft that included 3 quarterbacks being selected in the first 10 picks. He made a selection for each NFL team. The mock draft included several B1G players that were taken in the first round.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Get Offensive Tackle of the Future
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get offensive tackle of the future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Wow! What an exciting and satisfyingly entertaining college football weekend fans recently experienced. This past Saturday showcased several marquee contests between ranked teams that battled to fantastic finishes. As a result, not only...
NBC Sports
Eagles great DeSean is finally back in the NFL, per report
DeSean Jackson’s retirement will have to wait. The greatest deep threat in NFL history is back in the NFL. Jackson, who turns 36 in December, agreed to contract terms with the Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon. The Ravens will be his sixth team in the last...
Yardbarker
Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser To Practice Squad
Glaser, 6-4 and 305 pounds, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived in August however and caught on with the Jets. The Jets waived Glaser during roster cuts and brought him back to the practice squad. This...
Ted Leonsis Emerges As Front-Runner to Buy MLB’s Nationals, per Report
The Lerner family announced its plans to sell the Washington franchise earlier this year after more than 15 years of ownership.
