Borrego Springs, CA

NBC San Diego

16-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Near Oceanside Park ID'd, Suspect Arrested

The Oceanside Police Department (OPD) has identified the 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed Tuesday and arrested a suspect. The 16-year-old, identified as Justin Ferguson of Oceanside, was fatally stabbed in the chest at a parking lot near Martin Luther King Jr. Park on the 4300 block of Mesa Drive Tuesday afternoon.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Gaslamp Road-Rage Killer Heads to Prison

A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Coworkers, Friends Remember Mother of 4 Killed in Vista

Coworkers are trying to raise money for a Fallbrook mother of four stabbed and killed in Vista last week. “She was just so nice and hard-working. Her laugh really made you laugh.”. That’s how coworker Megan Harmon described Mayra Mejia Jimenez after working with Jimenez at Main Street Café in...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

What's That SMELL? Truck Overturns in El Cajon

Some East County residents got an unwelcome surprise during Tuesday's morning commute. Shortly after 7 a.m., a freightliner big-rig spilled its load on the Magnolia Avenue off-ramp of eastbound Interstate 8 when the truck flipped onto its driver's side. Motorists in El Cajon following behind probably did not take long to notice that the entire off-ramp was blocked by spilled manure.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Fire Sends Plume of Smoke Over East County

A fire sparked in the East County community of unincorporated El Cajon sent a large plume of back smoke into the sky on Wednesday afternoon. The blaze began sometime around noon in the 1900 block of Harbison Canyon Road, near Los Caballos Lane. The fire burned an outbuilding and several parked cars before spreading into nearby brush, according to Cal Fire.
EL CAJON, CA

