Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
‘I Thought I Was Going to Die': Victim to Man Who Struck Crowd With a U-Haul Truck
A man who slammed a a U-haul truck into a group of people in front of an Encinitas bar in March 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison. Christian Davis, 31, was convicted of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and DUI with multiple victims. One of...
NBC San Diego
16-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Near Oceanside Park ID'd, Suspect Arrested
The Oceanside Police Department (OPD) has identified the 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed Tuesday and arrested a suspect. The 16-year-old, identified as Justin Ferguson of Oceanside, was fatally stabbed in the chest at a parking lot near Martin Luther King Jr. Park on the 4300 block of Mesa Drive Tuesday afternoon.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Shoot, Kill Man Who Opened Fire on Officers in Southcrest: Investigators
A man opened fire on San Diego police officers Tuesday evening outside of a taco shop in Southcrest, and officers fired back and killed the man, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The shooting was reported on S. 43rd Street near Newton Avenue, south of Logan Avenue, according...
NBC San Diego
Gaslamp Road-Rage Killer Heads to Prison
A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
NBC San Diego
Coworkers, Friends Remember Mother of 4 Killed in Vista
Coworkers are trying to raise money for a Fallbrook mother of four stabbed and killed in Vista last week. “She was just so nice and hard-working. Her laugh really made you laugh.”. That’s how coworker Megan Harmon described Mayra Mejia Jimenez after working with Jimenez at Main Street Café in...
NBC San Diego
What's That SMELL? Truck Overturns in El Cajon
Some East County residents got an unwelcome surprise during Tuesday's morning commute. Shortly after 7 a.m., a freightliner big-rig spilled its load on the Magnolia Avenue off-ramp of eastbound Interstate 8 when the truck flipped onto its driver's side. Motorists in El Cajon following behind probably did not take long to notice that the entire off-ramp was blocked by spilled manure.
NBC San Diego
Fire Sends Plume of Smoke Over East County
A fire sparked in the East County community of unincorporated El Cajon sent a large plume of back smoke into the sky on Wednesday afternoon. The blaze began sometime around noon in the 1900 block of Harbison Canyon Road, near Los Caballos Lane. The fire burned an outbuilding and several parked cars before spreading into nearby brush, according to Cal Fire.
NBC San Diego
Expect Your Electric Bill to Go Up in 2023. SDG&E Says a Rate Hike is Imminent
First food, then gas, and now utility customers in San Diego County will be paying more for their energy use. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) is requesting another rate increase starting in January. It still needs to be approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, but that's likely to happen in December.
Comments / 0