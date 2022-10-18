Justin Fields was honest when addressing the media following the loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. He was tired of hearing how close the Bears are to winning football games. Before entering the NFL, all Fields knew was winning. Even though his Ohio State Buckeyes never won a national championship, they were always a top team, and never went through extended losing streaks. So it’s understandable that all the tough losses over the past year and a half would build up for the young quarterback.

