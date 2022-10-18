ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Should Fire Head Coach

Nathaniel Hackett has only coached six games with the Denver Broncos, but already one sports personality is calling for him to be fired. Colin Cowherd said on his talk show "The Herd" that the Broncos need to move on from Hackett after just one season. Cowherd's take comes a day after the Broncos ...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Packers latest injury news should have fans thinking OBJ

The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Major NFL Trade Rumors Are Swirling This Wednesday

A major NFL trade rumor is swirling this Wednesday afternoon, and it involves the Green Bay Packers.  The storied NFC North franchise is in desperate need of a No. 1 option at the wide receiver position.  ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a ...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Waive 3rd-Year Defender

In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings Week 6 triumph in Miami, the franchise made a couple of roster moves. The Vikings beat the Dolphins, 24-16, on the road to further their grip on the NFC North. In addition to activating wide receiver Blake Proehl from the Physically Unable to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks

With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster

Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter continues to roast Russell Wilson over another Subway ad

Russell Wilson is at the center of social media yet again for a commercial rather than his play on the field. The Denver Broncos quarterback was in the news weeks ago when an advertisement for his Subway “Dangerwich” sandwich from earlier this year resurfaced. Now we have another – and possibly even more cringeworthy – commercial:
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint

The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears have no players on injury report for MNF

The Bears were at full health when they returned to practice on Thursday. Every player participated coming off their mini bye week, and the Bears got to share a rare message: “No injuries to report.”. Most notably, Justin Fields was a full participant after taking 12 hits on Thursday...
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus, Fields had 'long talk' after Commanders loss

Justin Fields was honest when addressing the media following the loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. He was tired of hearing how close the Bears are to winning football games. Before entering the NFL, all Fields knew was winning. Even though his Ohio State Buckeyes never won a national championship, they were always a top team, and never went through extended losing streaks. So it’s understandable that all the tough losses over the past year and a half would build up for the young quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

