Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a rowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Related
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo In Green Bay Goes Viral
Erin Andrews enjoyed her Sunday in Green Bay. Well except for the rain, of course. Andrews, the longtime NFL sideline reporter, had to make a notable wardrobe change while roaming the sideline at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Once the rain started coming down during the Jets vs. Packers ...
Chiefs Fans Speculate Trade Could Be Coming Following Travis Kelce Contract News
The Kansas City Chiefs altered a significant contract today following their 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. In a move that will save the team nearly $3.5M in cap space this season, the Chiefs converted part of tight end Travis Kelce's base salary into a signing bonus this morning. ...
Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham
Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong...
Bears Say ‘No More’ to Ex-Vikings Playmaker
The Chicago Bears dropped to 2-4 in 2022 during Week 6, an unflattering start for a team with a new general manager and head coach. And Matt Eberflus’ squad is making a few changes in light of the lousy start, waiving former Vikings wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday. The...
Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers
The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Should Fire Head Coach
Nathaniel Hackett has only coached six games with the Denver Broncos, but already one sports personality is calling for him to be fired. Colin Cowherd said on his talk show "The Herd" that the Broncos need to move on from Hackett after just one season. Cowherd's take comes a day after the Broncos ...
Packers latest injury news should have fans thinking OBJ
The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
Major NFL Trade Rumors Are Swirling This Wednesday
A major NFL trade rumor is swirling this Wednesday afternoon, and it involves the Green Bay Packers. The storied NFC North franchise is in desperate need of a No. 1 option at the wide receiver position. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a ...
Tom Brady Addresses Berating His Offensive Line
Cameras caught him dropping some expletives on the sideline and he explained why he did what he did.
Vikings Waive 3rd-Year Defender
In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings Week 6 triumph in Miami, the franchise made a couple of roster moves. The Vikings beat the Dolphins, 24-16, on the road to further their grip on the NFC North. In addition to activating wide receiver Blake Proehl from the Physically Unable to...
Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks
With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
Robert Griffin III Has Major Free Agent Suggestion For The Packers
After suffering a right ankle sprain in Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets last week, Randall Cobb is likely to miss several games. To fill in for the injured Cobb, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks the Packers should target Odell Beckham Jr. to fill the void in their receiving core. ...
Aaron Rodgers has funny threat for Packers’ offense
The Green Bay Packers looked shockingly overmatched in their game against the New York Jets on Sunday. Poor offensive line play was one of the biggest reasons for that, and Aaron Rodgers has an idea for how to motivate the men who are tasked with keeping him upright. Rodgers was...
Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster
Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Twitter continues to roast Russell Wilson over another Subway ad
Russell Wilson is at the center of social media yet again for a commercial rather than his play on the field. The Denver Broncos quarterback was in the news weeks ago when an advertisement for his Subway “Dangerwich” sandwich from earlier this year resurfaced. Now we have another – and possibly even more cringeworthy – commercial:
Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint
The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
Bears have no players on injury report for MNF
The Bears were at full health when they returned to practice on Thursday. Every player participated coming off their mini bye week, and the Bears got to share a rare message: “No injuries to report.”. Most notably, Justin Fields was a full participant after taking 12 hits on Thursday...
Eberflus, Fields had 'long talk' after Commanders loss
Justin Fields was honest when addressing the media following the loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. He was tired of hearing how close the Bears are to winning football games. Before entering the NFL, all Fields knew was winning. Even though his Ohio State Buckeyes never won a national championship, they were always a top team, and never went through extended losing streaks. So it’s understandable that all the tough losses over the past year and a half would build up for the young quarterback.
Bill Belichick lavishes heavy praise on Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are 2-4 and may not seem like anything special to most of us, but according to Bill Belichick, they pose all kinds of challenges for the New England Patriots this week.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0