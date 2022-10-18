Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott continues her mission to give away her fortune with $15 million donation to vision enterprise
MacKenzie Scott, pictured in 2018, has donated $15 million to VisionSpring. MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, unveiled her latest move in her mission to give away her fortune. Scott, whose wealth comes from the Amazon shares she received in her divorce settlement with Bezos,...
Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15m to provide glasses to farmers
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has gifted a stunning $15m to a charitable cause that delivers eyeglasses to farmers in developing countries.“The gift from Ms. Scott is an incredible acknowledgement of the power of a simple pair of eyeglasses to unlock earning, learning, safety and well-being for people vulnerable to poverty,” said Ella Gudwin, the chief executive of VisionSpring, the nonprofit where Ms Scott has decided to park her latest multi-million-dollar donation.The ex-wife of the Amazon founder disclosed in the spring that over the past two years, after collecting $38bn in the divorce...
This Billionaire Couple Is Giving Away $1 Million a Week to Charity This Year
Rob and Karen Hale have never had a problem with giving. The billionaire Bostonians have donated millions of dollars to charity to date, but they’ve well and truly upped the ante as of late. The couple decided to give exactly $52 million to at least 52 nonprofits this year, which works out to be $1 million per week, as reported by Forbes. The Hales have long been philanthropists and used their 10-figure fortune for good. Rob, the president of Granite Telecommunications and part owner of the Boston Celtics, is reportedly worth around $5 billion. The couple has previously given to notable organizations,...
Melinda French Gates counters Bill Gates’ prediction that their foundation will end in 25 years
Melinda French Gates this week offered a different timetable for the future of the Gates Foundation than the one laid out last month by her ex-husband Bill Gates. During Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in California on Tuesday, French Gates said that the Seattle-based foundation would continue operations for two decades past the death of herself or Bill Gates, whichever comes later.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos, donates a record-breaking $84.5 Million to Girl Scouts
MacKenzie Scott, a philanthropist, made a $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA. This contribution is the largest single-person contribution in the organization's history. Prior to Ms. Scott's generous donation, fewer than 2% of annual contributions went to organizations that focused on girls and women.
Melinda French Gates said her foundation with ex-husband Bill Gates will continue until 20 years after both of their deaths
Melinda French Gates says her foundation with ex-husband Bill Gates, will cease to exist 20 years after their deaths. The comments differ from those made recently by Bill Gates. French Gates said he spoke "before we made a decision." Bill and Melinda Gates finalized their divorce last year, but have...
MacKenzie Scott's latest $84.5 million donation could transform Girl Scouts as you know them
MacKenzie Scott is chipping away at her promise to give away half of her multi-billion dollar fortune. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced a $84.5 million gift from the billionaire, the biggest donation from a single benefactor in the organization's history. The money will go toward updating facilities, hiring new staff and making membership more accessible for girls from all backgrounds, the Girl Scouts said.
MacKenzie Scott donates over $80m to Girl Scouts
MacKenzie Scott has donated $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts (GSUSA), the youth organisation said on Tuesday, 18 October.The philanthropist awarded the money to GSUSA and 29 local councils she selected, in the largest donation from a single individual in the organisation’s history.“This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections needed to lead in their own communities and globally,” said GSUSA CEO Sofia Chang.“Ms. Scott’s investment in girls will change the world — because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsMatthew Perry opens up about drug use in new memoirPainting by King Charles III goes up for sale
Simple Mills Reports Significant Post-Pandemic Growth, Doubling Retail Sales Since 2019
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Simple Mills, the company on a mission to advance the holistic health of the planet and its people through delicious, better-for-you foods, today announced it experienced its most momentous growth in company history from 2019 to 2022. Simple Mills more than doubled retail sales during this timeframe. The brand was originally founded to help make clean, nutrient-dense foods easy and accessible, but evolved its mission in 2021 to include planetary health as an equally critical component, making a promise that all future innovation will advance regenerative agriculture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005267/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Dr. Oz made reputation as a surgeon, a fortune as a salesman
Dr. Mehmet Oz rolled onstage inside of an inflatable orb, put on a hydrating face mask and proceeded to pitch a new line of skin care products to a convention of supplement distributors at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena in 2018. The crowd roared in applause.The celebrity surgeon’s appearance seemed like an extension of “The Dr. Oz Show” on daytime TV. But his attendance was in service of the convention’s host, Usana Health Sciences, a Utah-based supplement manufacturer that has been investigated by federal authorities, sued by its own shareholders and accused of operating like a pyramid scheme.The company...
