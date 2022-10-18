Read full article on original website
FDA approves subcutaneous, self-administered furosemide for congestion in chronic HF
ScPharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA approved its self-administered subcutaneous furosemide injection for the treatment of congestion from fluid overload in adults with NYHA II and III chronic HF. The new formulation of furosemide (Furoscix) 80 mg is the only FDA-approved subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home...
FDA battles pharmaceutical company to pull pregnancy drug
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is making the case this week to pull the pregnancy drug Makena, which was expedited to market a decade ago to reduce the risk of preterm birth, because the agency says the injection does not work. The FDA started holding advisory...
Scynexis Looks For Commercial Partner For Its Lead Infection Treatment
Scynexis Inc SCYX announced a new strategic direction to refocus its resources on the clinical development of ibrexafungerp for severe, hospital-based indications. The company expects its first approval in the hospital setting in 2024. The company intends to out-license Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp tablets) for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and is actively pursuing...
PTC Therapeutics Pauses Phase 2 Study of PCT518 in Huntington Disease
After a successful phase 1 study in which PTC518 reduced huntingtin protein by 30% to 50%, the company is pausing the US enrollment of its phase 2 study until additional data is provided to the FDA. US enrollment for the phase 2 PIVOT-HD trial (NCT05358717) assessing PTC Therapeutics investigational agent...
Biogen announces FDA’s 3-month expansion of review filing for NDA for tofersen
Biogen announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has extended the review period of the new drug application, NDA, for tofersen by three months. Tofersen is an investigational treatment for superoxide dismutase 1 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act, PDUFA, goal date is April 25, 2023. As part of the ongoing review, Biogen submitted responses to information requests by the FDA which the FDA considered a Major Amendment to the application that will require additional time for review. "We are committed to providing any details the agency needs to complete the review of tofersen," said Priya Singhal, M.D., M.P.H., Head of Global Safety and Regulatory Sciences and Interim Head of R&D at Biogen. "As the review continues, Biogen will maintain the early access program for tofersen."
Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business
Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new experimental treatment for ALS, a very rare neurological disease for which there is no cure and limited treatment options. Relyvrio—known previously as AMX0035—was given the OK by the FDA on Thursday, following a recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee.
What Is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS) and How Does It Affect Adults?
COVID-19 is associated with a variety of potentially serious complications. These can include, but aren’t limited to, respiratory distress, blood clots, and acute kidney injury. Another possible complication is multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS). This is when multiple areas of your body become inflamed after you have COVID-19. While MIS...
Leptin protects against development of fatty liver
Leptin hormone protects against development of fatty liver:. A study group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Whale Trades For October 20
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Looking at options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened...
The Perils Of Delta-8 THC And Other 'Hemp' Products That Get You High: Why Unregulated Intoxicating Hemp Products Can Be Dangerous
The California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA), a trade group representing hundreds of companies participating in the United States’ largest regulated cannabis market, has released a white paper entitled “Pandora’s Box: The Dangers of a National, Unregulated, Hemp-Derived Intoxicating Cannabinoid Market.”. The document details the dangers associated with...
HC Wainwright Says Talaris' Technology Unprecedented In Cell Therapy Space
HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics Inc TALS with a Buy rating and a price target of $18. Talaris leverages its novel “facilitated” allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell (Allo-HSCT) transplantation platform for solid organ transplantation, autoimmune diseases, and severe blood, immune and metabolic disorders. The facilitated Allo-HSCT attempts...
Patients With Asthma, Other Allergic Diseases May Have Higher Prevalence of EoE
While the prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is estimated to be 0.5% in the general population, a recent study found that the prevalence was as high as 16.5% in patients with allergic disease. Patients with allergic disease may be more likely than the general population to have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE),...
Zymeworks Rises on Jazz Pharma Deal
Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) are trending upward in the pre-market session today after the company entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for the development of Zanidatamab. While Jazz gains exclusive rights for the drug in key markets, Zymeworks gets an upfront payment of...
Xeris Biopharma Posts Encouraging Data From Reformulated Thyroid Hormone Deficiency Treatment In Healthy Participants
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc XERS announced topline results from its Phase 1 study of subcutaneous (SC) levothyroxine (XP-8121) in healthy adult volunteers. Using its XeriSol technology, the company is developing a novel levothyroxine sodium (SC injection) formulation to potentially mitigate certain challenges associated with oral formulations. The Phase 1 study...
Otoferlin-Related Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Gets IND Clearance
In a rodent model, durable auditory brainstem responses to sound were observed after DB-OTO administration. Decibel Therapeutics’ DB-OTO, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) dual-vector-based gene therapy intended to treat otoferlin-related hearing loss being developed in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, has received clearance from the FDA for its investigational new drug (IND) application, which was submitted last month.1,2.
FDA Extends Review Date for ALS Treatment Tofersen
In an open-label extension trial, tofersen showed significant reductions in SOD1 protein and neurofilament light over a 12-month period. It is now expected to be reviewed by the FDA by early Q2 2023. After originally scheduling a PDUFA date of January 25, 2023, the FDA announced it has extended its...
The Oncology Institute Enrolls Patients With CLL in Phase 3 BRUIN-CLL-314 Trial
Treatment with the investigational Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor, pirtobrutinib, will be compared with ibrutinib treatment in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma in a phase 2 study. The first and second patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who are patients of...
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to TT-101 for Advanced HCC
TTI-101, an oral, small molecule, STAT3 inhibitor, has been granted fast track designation by the FDA for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. The FDA has granted a fast track designation to TTI-101 as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc.1.
