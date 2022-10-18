Biogen announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has extended the review period of the new drug application, NDA, for tofersen by three months. Tofersen is an investigational treatment for superoxide dismutase 1 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act, PDUFA, goal date is April 25, 2023. As part of the ongoing review, Biogen submitted responses to information requests by the FDA which the FDA considered a Major Amendment to the application that will require additional time for review. "We are committed to providing any details the agency needs to complete the review of tofersen," said Priya Singhal, M.D., M.P.H., Head of Global Safety and Regulatory Sciences and Interim Head of R&D at Biogen. "As the review continues, Biogen will maintain the early access program for tofersen."

