Keenan student arrested after threatening to "shoot up school"
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a Keenan student Tuesday after officials say he made a threat to school staff. Administration at Keenan High told reported to deputies that a 15-year-old student made verbal threats to “shoot up” the school. The student was...
Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
RCSD investigating alleged school threat made to Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating an alleged school threat made to Columbia High School. Officials say they have not found any credible information to support the threat. "All threats are taken seriously and investigated as we receive them," says RCSD.
$1,000 reward offered for man wanted for burglary, theft
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for man wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. LCSD is offering $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
Satterfield makes run game vital to identity of Gamecock offense
(WACH) - South Carolina's offensive and defensive coordinators spoke on Wednesday ahead of the Gamecocks' matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gamecocks sit at 4-2, while the Aggies enter this weekend 3-3. This marks the first time in series history the Gamecocks have a better record when the two meet.
Fairfield County woman catches thieves breaking into her home on camera
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County resident says she’s now living in fear, after several people broke into her home, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. All of it was caught on camera. “Middle of the day. Broad daylight. I’m literally out in the middle of...
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
17-year-old Midlands student found safe after being reported missing Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old who went missing after leaving a Midlands school earlier this week was found safe, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The teen, Nicholas Kelleher, was last seen Monday, Oct. 17, after officials say he left Olympia Learning Center during the day. Deputies...
DJJ employee, inmate injured in facility disturbance, multiple agencies respond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED officials say the Department of Juvenile Justice Broad River Complex has been secured after an incident Tuesday morning leaving one staff member and one juvenile inmate injured. Around 10:30 Tuesday morning, a large number of RCSD patrol cars, SLED, and helicopters, all responded to...
Columbia Police find missing 74-year-old with a medical condition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Columbia Police says Bullock was found safe and checked on by medical professionals as a precaution. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 74-year-old woman with a medical condition. Police say a relative reported Zelda Bullock missing Monday night after she...
South Carolina women's basketball named unanimous preseason No. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team is picking up right where they left off. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks were named the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Gamecocks, who received all 30 first-place votes and are...
Parking information announced for Oct. 22 State Fair Game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Due to the annual South Carolina State Fair, those Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina – Texas A&M football game on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Gamecocks seek program's first win over Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) — A slightly chilly October breeze greeted the Gamecocks as they took to the podium Tuesday ahead of a Saturday night matchup hosting Texas A&M. Though for South Carolina football, things feel like they're heating up. The Gamecocks are fresh off an upset win over Kentucky...
Allen Benedict Court set to be re-built; this time, your opinion counts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Developers are looking to move forward at the site of a Columbia tragedy. In 2019, two men died and more than 400 people were evacuated after a carbon monoxide leak at one of the oldest public housing complexes in America. Tonight, the public had the...
Lexington County deputies searching for missing teen last seen a month ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old who has been missing for over a month. Deputies say Kylee Chandler was last seen Sept. 16 when she left her home. Kylee is 5’2” and weighs 120 pounds. If you have...
Tuesday Tails: Moby and Bob
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — This big guy is Moby, an approximately four year old pup coming in over 80 pounds but is a gentle giant. Though he is large he is not intimidating and fancy's himself a lap dog and loves back scratches, who doesn't?. He is a fan...
Physics Day at the State Fair: A decades long tradition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Whether a physics fan or not, Tuesday was a day of fun at the South Carolina State Fair. It's a tradition starting back in 1996, partnering with the University of South Carolina (USC). "I love the fair, I love physics. Just combining the two, it's...
Warmer weather is on the way... but it's not in a hurry!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After record-cold temperatures Wednesday morning, we are heading back toward normal - in the mid 70s. But, we still have some cold mornings to get through first!. Wednesday's almanac shows our record 33 in the morning then our 30 warm up for the afternoon. We'll...
Tamron Hall speaks with WACH Fox's Dara Khaalid about domestic violence project
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — As we continue to raise awareness this month on domestic violence, Tamron Hall spoke with WACH Fox’s Dara Khaalid about a project she’s a part of. The Emmy-Award Winning Talk Show Host lost her sister Renate to domestic abuse more than a decade ago. Now, she’s teaming up with RedRover and Purina for their Purple Leash Project.
Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for the Midlands Wednesday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We're in for a cold and frosty start Wednesday morning around the South Carolina Midlands - really across a lot of the Southeast!. We'll wake up closer to freezing farther north and west of Columbia and in the mid 30s for the majority of the area.
