Saluda County, SC

wach.com

Keenan student arrested after threatening to "shoot up school"

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a Keenan student Tuesday after officials say he made a threat to school staff. Administration at Keenan High told reported to deputies that a 15-year-old student made verbal threats to “shoot up” the school. The student was...
wach.com

Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Satterfield makes run game vital to identity of Gamecock offense

(WACH) - South Carolina's offensive and defensive coordinators spoke on Wednesday ahead of the Gamecocks' matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gamecocks sit at 4-2, while the Aggies enter this weekend 3-3. This marks the first time in series history the Gamecocks have a better record when the two meet.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

17-year-old Midlands student found safe after being reported missing Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old who went missing after leaving a Midlands school earlier this week was found safe, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The teen, Nicholas Kelleher, was last seen Monday, Oct. 17, after officials say he left Olympia Learning Center during the day. Deputies...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police find missing 74-year-old with a medical condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Columbia Police says Bullock was found safe and checked on by medical professionals as a precaution. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 74-year-old woman with a medical condition. Police say a relative reported Zelda Bullock missing Monday night after she...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

South Carolina women's basketball named unanimous preseason No. 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team is picking up right where they left off. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks were named the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Gamecocks, who received all 30 first-place votes and are...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Parking information announced for Oct. 22 State Fair Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Due to the annual South Carolina State Fair, those Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina – Texas A&M football game on Saturday, Oct. 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gamecocks seek program's first win over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) — A slightly chilly October breeze greeted the Gamecocks as they took to the podium Tuesday ahead of a Saturday night matchup hosting Texas A&M. Though for South Carolina football, things feel like they're heating up. The Gamecocks are fresh off an upset win over Kentucky...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Tuesday Tails: Moby and Bob

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — This big guy is Moby, an approximately four year old pup coming in over 80 pounds but is a gentle giant. Though he is large he is not intimidating and fancy's himself a lap dog and loves back scratches, who doesn't?. He is a fan...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Physics Day at the State Fair: A decades long tradition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Whether a physics fan or not, Tuesday was a day of fun at the South Carolina State Fair. It's a tradition starting back in 1996, partnering with the University of South Carolina (USC). "I love the fair, I love physics. Just combining the two, it's...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Warmer weather is on the way... but it's not in a hurry!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After record-cold temperatures Wednesday morning, we are heading back toward normal - in the mid 70s. But, we still have some cold mornings to get through first!. Wednesday's almanac shows our record 33 in the morning then our 30 warm up for the afternoon. We'll...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Tamron Hall speaks with WACH Fox's Dara Khaalid about domestic violence project

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — As we continue to raise awareness this month on domestic violence, Tamron Hall spoke with WACH Fox’s Dara Khaalid about a project she’s a part of. The Emmy-Award Winning Talk Show Host lost her sister Renate to domestic abuse more than a decade ago. Now, she’s teaming up with RedRover and Purina for their Purple Leash Project.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for the Midlands Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We're in for a cold and frosty start Wednesday morning around the South Carolina Midlands - really across a lot of the Southeast!. We'll wake up closer to freezing farther north and west of Columbia and in the mid 30s for the majority of the area.
COLUMBIA, SC

