Everything We Know About the Dunkin' Holiday 2022 Drink Menu So Far

Dunkin

With much of the U.S. under a cold freeze, it seems like a fairly good time to start thinking about the holidays.

Ushering in the most magical time of the year also means we embracing the seasonal menus crafted by our favorite restaurants and coffee chains, including Dunkin’.

Pretty soon the PSL that we've been enjoying daily will be replaced by the perfect peppermint mocha served in a festive cup—a sure sign that the holiday season is underway.

Here’s everything we know about Dunkin’s holiday menu for 2022—including when it might debut:

When Will Dunkin’s Holiday Drink Menu Return in 2022?

Customers are left to speculate as there has not been an official announcement yet, but historically, Dunkin’ likes to kick off the merry season in early November. In 2021, the holiday menu rolled out in stores on Nov. 3, which was a day earlier than the 2020 debut, and up slightly from 2019’s Nov. 6 release.

And if we’re putting any stock in the leaked menu from foodie Instagram account @markie_devo, the holiday menu is set to make its 2022 grand debut on Nov. 2 and will run through Dec. 27.

We’ll update this once we get official confirmation.

What’s New on the Dunkin’ Holiday Menu in 2022?

Cookie Butter is the flavor of 2022, which will likely make Santa very happy. According to the account, Dunkin’ is adding a new Cookie Butter Cold Brew Cold Foam.

The franchise is also reportedly rolling out a New Cookie Butter Donut to go along with your Cookie Butter coffee.

What’s Returning to the Dunkin’ Holiday Menu in 2022?

Some fan-favorite flavors will be popping back for a limited-time. Returning to the menu will be the Pancake Wake Up Wrap that comes with cheese, egg, bacon or sausage, along with the Orange Cranberry Muffin.

On the drink side, the leaked menu reveals that Dunkin’ is planning on bringing back two staple Christmas flavors from years prior, including Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte.

Customers will also be able to take the magic home with a ground Holiday Blend in a one-pound bag.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Dunkin’ has any plans to gift customers the White Mocha Hot Chocolate or the beloved Gingerbread Latte, which hasn’t been back since 2020