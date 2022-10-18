ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Everything We Know About the Dunkin' Holiday 2022 Drink Menu So Far

By Lizzy Buczak
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFTDc_0idSZPZG00
Dunkin

With much of the U.S. under a cold freeze, it seems like a fairly good time to start thinking about the holidays.

Ushering in the most magical time of the year also means we embracing the seasonal menus crafted by our favorite restaurants and coffee chains, including Dunkin’.

Pretty soon the PSL that we've been enjoying daily will be replaced by the perfect peppermint mocha served in a festive cup—a sure sign that the holiday season is underway.

Here’s everything we know about Dunkin’s holiday menu for 2022—including when it might debut:

When Will Dunkin’s Holiday Drink Menu Return in 2022?

Customers are left to speculate as there has not been an official announcement yet, but historically, Dunkin’ likes to kick off the merry season in early November. In 2021, the holiday menu rolled out in stores on Nov. 3, which was a day earlier than the 2020 debut, and up slightly from 2019’s Nov. 6 release.

And if we’re putting any stock in the leaked menu from foodie Instagram account @markie_devo, the holiday menu is set to make its 2022 grand debut on Nov. 2 and will run through Dec. 27.

We’ll update this once we get official confirmation.

What’s New on the Dunkin’ Holiday Menu in 2022?

Cookie Butter is the flavor of 2022, which will likely make Santa very happy. According to the account, Dunkin’ is adding a new Cookie Butter Cold Brew Cold Foam.

(scroll to keep reading)

The franchise is also reportedly rolling out a New Cookie Butter Donut to go along with your Cookie Butter coffee.

What’s Returning to the Dunkin’ Holiday Menu in 2022?

Some fan-favorite flavors will be popping back for a limited-time. Returning to the menu will be the Pancake Wake Up Wrap that comes with cheese, egg, bacon or sausage, along with the Orange Cranberry Muffin.

On the drink side, the leaked menu reveals that Dunkin’ is planning on bringing back two staple Christmas flavors from years prior, including Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte.

Customers will also be able to take the magic home with a ground Holiday Blend in a one-pound bag.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Dunkin’ has any plans to gift customers the White Mocha Hot Chocolate or the beloved Gingerbread Latte, which hasn’t been back since 2020

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Dunkin’ brings back Halloween-themed menu items

Dunkin’ said you can “sink your fangs” into their spooky lineup. On Wednesday, the company announced the return of three Halloween-themed products, including the Spider donut, the Dunk-o-Lantern donut, and the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. Dunkin’s said their Spider donut is a ring donut frosted with orange...
Parade

It's a Holiday Drink You Either Love or Hate, But What Is Eggnog, Exactly?

After the fall season of pumpkin spice, apples, donuts and cider, we fall right into another season of traditional food and drink favorites. Eggnog is one of those traditional drinks that is served at Christmas and throughout the holiday season. It would seem that most people have heard of eggnog but how many have actually tasted it or know the story behind it? What is eggnog, anyway?
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
Deseret News

Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item

For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Bringing Back Another Fan Favorite

No election result will make everybody happy but democracy must be respected even when it comes to fast food menus. More and more, fast-food companies are taking the democratic route and listening to fan opinions on what temporary promotions should be made permanent or which discontinued items should be brought back.
Narcity USA

I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
TheStreet

Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)

After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ConsumerAffairs

Here's why you should do the drive-thru at fast-food restaurants

What fast food restaurants meet consumer expectations the best when it comes to drive-thrus? The findings of Intouch Insight Ltd.’s 22nd Annual Drive-Thru Study might surprise you. After setting up data collection at over 1,500 drive-thru mystery shops across the country, measurements were taken on everything from the average...
WPTV

In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1

If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
Seacoast Current

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
RAYMOND, NH
thebrag.com

The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online

McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
msn.com

National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?

There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
Let's Eat LA

When Is the McRib Coming Back to McDonald’s in 2022?

It's a question that has been asked by many and answered by few. But it's time to get excited because the McRib should be coming back soon—and according to past release dates, it could be sooner than you think. Here's what you need to know.
Parade

‘Tis the Season to Update Your Home? Here Are 35+ Early Black Friday Furniture Sales to Shop Starting Now

There are many times throughout the year that might prompt us to refresh our space and consider new furniture—spring cleaning and back-to-school season are just a few that come to mind. While Black Friday is historically the best time of year to unlock the most savings, the opportunities for savings begin earlier and earlier every year. Starting around mid-October, shoppers can expect that most of their favorite brands will be having some sort of sale before the Thanksgiving weekend. If you’ve got your heart set on a specific piece, especially if you can already see that it's low in stock, your best time to buy might be during this pre–sale season.
msn.com

Party of one? Pizza Hut is now selling pizza by the slice — sort of

Pizza Hut is rolling out a new menu item, but it’s not meant for sharing. Designed for a “party of one,” new Pizza Hut Melts are the chain’s latest take on selling pizza by the slice. The new offering arrives at participating restaurants nationwide starting Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Texas-based chain announced in a news release.
Parade

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Recall Issued

Hand in the cookie jar—a recall has been issued for a popular brand of cookie dough. Nestle voluntarily recalled all ready-to-bake refrigerated "Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough With Fudge Filling" products that were produced from June through September. The recall was issued due to "the potential presence of white plastic pieces," per the FDA notice.
Taste Of Home

The McDonald’s Pumpkin Pie Is Officially Back!

There’s so much to love about fast-food restaurants and their unique menu items. Sometimes it’s a twist on an old classic. Others, it’s a brand-new seasonal item to help us shift gears for the weather. Wendy’s French toast sticks are the warmest start to a crisp fall...
Parade

Parade

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy