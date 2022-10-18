Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
The Great Muta Addresses Never Wrestling For WWE
Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, has been one of the most revolutionary professional wrestlers for over 30 years. Despite this, the legendary Japanese performer never competed for the WWE. While Muta did find success in WCW, made sporadic appearances in TNA, and most recently appeared at AEW's "Grand Slam Rampage" in September, the top wrestling company in North America is absent from his historic resume as an in-ring performer.
Report: PJ Black Returning To IMPACT Wrestling
PJ Black reportedly headed back to IMPACT. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) will be returning to IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that Black is "expected" to work the IMPACT TV tapings in Las Vegas on October 21 and 22. Black last wrestled for IMPACT in...
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In Pro Wrestling
Dalton Castle reflects on his first pro wrestling job. Before Castle was an ROH World Champion, and before he even knew pro wrestling would be his job, Castle was thrust into a referee position for a small wrestling show in a gymnasium. Appearing on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best...
MJF and Regal cut a classic promo, Hangman injury status | Day After the Day After Dynamite #32
Will Washington is joined by Sean Ross Sapp to look at an incredible episode of AEW Dynamite that ended on a bit of a sour note and all of the fallout from it.
Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Myles Borne In Action On 10/21 NXT Level Up
The lineup is set for Friday's NXT Level Up. WWE announced that Andre Chase will headline the October 21 episode of NXT Level up against Javier Bernal. Plus, Myles Borne takes on Ikemen Jiro and Duke Hudson battles. Bryson Montana. From WWE:. On a star-studded edition of NXT Level Up,...
The Rock: I Have Discussed Potentially Becoming A WWE Executive With Nick Khan
The Rock says he has discussed potentially becoming a WWE executive with Nick Khan. He also shares his thoughts on the possibility of WWE getting sold. Earlier this year, WWE endured a substantial regime change when former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired on July 22. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named the company's co-CEOs, and Triple H was appointed the new head of creative. As this new era has continued, it's fair to wonder which changes could be coming in the future. One possibility could be The Rock joining the Board of Directors, given his success in the business world.
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Hangman Page Following AEW Dynamite Concussion
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" was set to conclude with a highly-anticipated World Championship Match between the defending champion, Jon Moxley, and challenger, "Hangman" Adam Page. But the match fans were watching with bated breath would never get into its final act after a lariat from Mox struck "Hangman," sending him to the mat with a stiff landing. Referee Paul Turner called doctors into the ring to check on Page, leading to an immediate stoppage of the bout. The former AEW World Champion was then transported to a nearby trauma center where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Since AEW's statement confirming the severity of Page's injury, additional updates have been scarce, but the latest from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer paints a positive picture regarding Page's status. "Page is feeling alright and is very appreciative of how everyone handled the situation," Meltzer wrote this afternoon.
thecomeback.com
Pro wrestlers share concern and prayers for ‘Hangman’ Adam Page
The end of AEW Dynamite turned serious as the main event had to be stopped early due to a potentially serious, and real, injury suffered by “Hangman” Adam Page. In an AEW Championship match against champion Jon Moxley, the challenger Page took a lariat from Moxley while in the ring. Page landed on his neck and head and it was apparent that he wasn’t moving. The AEW broadcast originally didn’t notice anything different but once the ringside doctor entered the ring to evaluate Page, things got very serious, very quickly.
Hangman Page, The Elite, NXT vs. AEW | The List & Ya Boy 10/19/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van bring you wrestling news for October 19, with SRS having been at three big tapings in the last week!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
bodyslam.net
WWE To Run NXT Event On Same Day As ROH Final Battle
WWE look set to run an NXT premium live event on the same day as Ring Of Honor Final Battle. It was announced on Tuesday Night Dynamite that Ring Of Honor’s next PPV will take place on December 10th. Fightful Select now reports that WWE are looking to host...
Dalton Castle: Chris Jericho Being ROH Champion Is Off Putting, He Looks Down On ROH
Dalton Castle has a chance to regain to the ROH World Championship on Tuesday's AEW Dynamite when he challenges Chris Jericho for the title. Castle is a former ROH World Champion, having held the belt from December 2017 to June 2018. He is also one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.
The Miz Working Through Bursted Bursa Sac, Set For WWE SmackDown Dark Match
The Miz faked an injury on Monday's WWE Raw to try and get out of his match against Dexter Lumis. However, he is working through an injury at the moment. The Miz appeared on Ekeler's Edge with Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler when the discussion of bumps and bruises came up in regards to wrestling and football. Miz revealed he's been having issues with a busted bursa sac.
John Cena, Edge, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar; Best Surprise Return In Wrestling | The Gauntlet
Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) joins The Gauntlet to look at the biggest surprise returns in wrestling history. Which return came out on top?
Vanguardia/GCW Deathmatch Elite Por Siempre Pt. 2 Results (10/14): Joey Janela, Ciclope Compete
Game Changer Wrestling and Vanguardia held its Deathmatch Elite Por Siempre Pt. 2 event on October 14 from Deportivo 11 de Julio in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico. The event will air on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Vanguardia/GCW Deathmatch Elite Por Siempre Pt. 2 Results (10/14) -...
World Middleweight Title Bout Added To MLW Fightland 2022
A new championship match has been added to MLW Fightland 2022. Per an announcement made by the company earlier today, current MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker will be defending his title against Lince Dorado at the upcoming Fightland TV tapings. Fans can see the press release from MLW below. (PHILADELPHIA,...
Shinsuke Nakamura Returns To NXT On 10/18
Stacks had to prove himself. Tony D'Angelo had a mystery opponent in mind for Stacks, who needed to prove himself. D'Angelo brought out former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for Stacks to face. Nakamura was victorious in the bout, finishing off Stacks with two Kinshasas. Booker T said after the bout...
Triple H Discusses 'The White Rabbit Project' Leading To Bray Wyatt's Return
Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules after being released by the company in July 2021. Wyatt's return to built up by "The White Rabbit Project," which was a series of QR codes, social media clues, and hidden messages as fans looked to uncover the clues. The White Rabbit references began during WWE live events in mid-September when Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" would play during breaks.
Diamond Sheik & Jameson Ryan Talk Dynamite Diamond Ring, Nightmare Factory, CDW | Spotlight
- Diamond Sheik (@thediamondsheik) and Jameson Ryan (@posedmaloneJRY) discuss making the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring, advice from Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, running Championship District Wrestling, and more.
WWE Selling Kane Signature Series Championship Replica Title
WWE has released a new Signature Series Replica Title Belt in honor of Kane's 25-year anniversary with the company. Kane is a WWE Grand Slam Champion. He is a three-time world champion, and he has also held the WWE Intercontinental Championship, among other accolades. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.
