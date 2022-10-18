Read full article on original website
Amazon workers say minor aches suddenly became debilitating as they raced to meet speed targets
A quiet crisis is spreading through Amazon warehouses. Data collected in workplace inspections indicates that Amazon's pace of work wildly increases the risk of injury for its more than 750,000 US warehouse workers. The risk of debilitating muscle and joint injuries is off the charts, workplace regulators have said. Because...
NBC San Diego
Amazon Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Alleged Antitrust Breach
Amazon harms its customers by directing them to its "featured offer," resulting in better-value deals being hidden and consumers paying more for products, according to a U.K. class action lawsuit. Hausfeld, the law firm leading the litigation, estimates total damages in the region of £900 million ($1 billion) if it...
