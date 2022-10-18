ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 7 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. OC Mick Lombardi reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Yardbarker

Good Bye: Raiders Plan To Build Momentum After Break

Although the team started 1-4, the Las Vegas Raiders still believe they can make a run after the bye. When the Raiders 2022 schedule was released, a Week Six bye seemed incredibly early for a team that made a habit in 2021 of turning their weekly matchups into grueling battles that may have led them to hope for a later bye to recover and prepare for a potential playoff run. However, after a crushing 1-4 start, the bye week could not have come at a better time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Game Haus

Raiders Discussing Trade Deadline Deals for Abram, Ferrell

The Las Vegas Raiders are discussing trade deadline deals for two former first round selections. Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell are two names on the trade block ahead of the deadline, which is November 1, after Week 8. Dov Kleiman reported the news via Twitter on Wednesday. Abram was the...
iheart.com

Texans Visit Raiders In Week Seven

The Texans are returning to action this weekend. Houston takes on the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. The Texans come off a bye week and sit at 1-3-and-1 on the season. Las Vegas comes in at 1-and-4 on the season. Houston signed defensive back C.J. Moore to its practice squad on Tuesday. The Texans released defensive back BoPete Keyes in a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy