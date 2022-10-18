Although the team started 1-4, the Las Vegas Raiders still believe they can make a run after the bye. When the Raiders 2022 schedule was released, a Week Six bye seemed incredibly early for a team that made a habit in 2021 of turning their weekly matchups into grueling battles that may have led them to hope for a later bye to recover and prepare for a potential playoff run. However, after a crushing 1-4 start, the bye week could not have come at a better time.

