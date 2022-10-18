Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found
ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
16 new Toys ‘R’ Us stores to open in Georgia. Here’s where they are
ATLANTA — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, iconic toy retailer Toys ‘R’ Us has launched its first wave of new in-store locations expected to reach 451 Macy’s stores nationwide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The toy store giant filed for...
atlantafi.com
Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities
Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
Three midcentury houses (at three different price points) for sale in and around Atlanta
Midcentury design and architecture remains in demand in decor and real estate. We scoped out three glam options at three price points, from an accessible ranch in Decatur to a Palm Springs–like dream retreat in Ansley Park. The post Three midcentury houses (at three different price points) for sale in and around Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
The Grande Dame of Dining Out: Food critic Christiane Lauterbach roams Atlanta seeking the next great meal
Christiane Lauterbach would rather eat an Oscar Meyer hot dog slathered in German mustard than a seasoned sausage that costs ten bucks. “I would never say one duplicates the other,” says Lauterbach, the renowned restaurant critic for Atlanta magazine who is not afraid to share her opinions — glowing and critical — about the city’s […] The post The Grande Dame of Dining Out: Food critic Christiane Lauterbach roams Atlanta seeking the next great meal appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Hartsfield-Jackson to relocate cellphone lot
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will relocate its cellphone lot.
fox5atlanta.com
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
East Point Amazon warehouse employees file complaints over alleged retaliation, discrimination
EAST POINT, Ga. — People who work at Amazon warehouses in Fulton and DeKalb Counties rallied together Wednesday to demand better pay, while also accusing the company of unfair labor practices at its East Point location. The people who protested want a $5 an hour raise and a minimum...
Lady Danzy promotes diversity with Fit for a Queen luxury dress store
Atlanta entrepreneur Lady Danzy is taking fashion to a new level with her elegant prom, formal, pageant, and bridal store, Fit for a Queen in Midtown Atlanta. The company started in a smaller storefront but is now located in Midtown only a couple of doors down from the Fox Theatre.
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
Cold snap may have contributed to fires in Midtown, Peoplestown, officials say
A huge fire broke out Monday evening at a vacant building in Midtown, sending thick smoke over several city blocks and causing power outages for thousands of residents.
Radio Ink
Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks
Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Last day of warmth before coldest air of the season arrives
Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, Atlanta. Big changes are in the forecast this week that will bring in the coldest air so far this season.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that Wellstar Health System’s closure of the Atlanta Medical Center is becaus...
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
‘It’s a completely different experience:’ West side of Atlanta BeltLine officially opens
ATLANTA — The west side of the Atlanta BeltLine officially opened on Tuesday. Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke to community leaders who say segment three of the trail was a long time coming. The 1.2-mile stretch of the west side Atlanta BeltLine officially opened and Alvin Owusu and...
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween Scarecrows
Visiting Acworth for some walking at Logan Farm Park and then checking out the annual Halloween scarecrow displays, our grandsons were eager for a special treat at downtown's newest ice cream shop. So we ambled into Scoops to survey, then sample, the wide selection of tempting tidbits tantalizingly displayed throughout the festive store.
Hartsfield-Jackson airport moves cell phone lot
ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has moved its cell phone lot to make it more accessible for travelers. The lot was previously located at South Terminal Parkway. It has been moved to a new location between the North and South Terminal entrances. The move took place Tuesday, Oct....
saportareport.com
New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
