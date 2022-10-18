Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the $19,600 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Tuesday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded higher this morning. Curve DAO...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About FirstEnergy
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on FirstEnergy FE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation
Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Earnings Outlook For Simply Good Foods
Simply Good Foods SMPL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Simply Good Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28. Simply Good Foods bulls will hope to hear the company...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Where Lumen Technologies Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Lumen Technologies LUMN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $8.6 versus the current price of Lumen Technologies at $6.855, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Fear' Zone After Dow Jumps 550 points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the fear level among US investors following upbeat corporate earnings reports. US stocks rebounded on Monday following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Bank of America BAC on Monday reported upbeat quarterly results, while Bank...
What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA
Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
NASDAQ
2 VALQ Holdings See Their Stock Prices Surge After Beating Analyst Expectations
Stocks rallied on Thursday after AT&T and IBM posted strong earnings reports, boosting investors’ confidence. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 200 points, or 0.7%, during trading on Thursday morning, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively. IBM reported on Wednesday that earnings...
Bed Bath & Beyond on “Last Legs as a Company” According to Goldman Sachs
Prior to word of an October 4th stock raise upon news of bondholder organization, company value has been down 58% from the same period in 2021. This article is based on current media reports. All listed facts and projections shared within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingWikipedia.com, Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and Barrons.com.
Mark Mobius Says Interest Rates May Shoot Up To 9% If Inflation Persists — Has This Warning For Commodity Investors
Emerging markets expert and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, Mark Mobius, has reportedly warned that if inflation continues to persist, interest rates may have to be raised to 9%. “If inflation is 8%, the playbook says you’ve got to raise rates higher than inflation, which means 9%,” Mobius told Bloomberg...
Why These 3 IBM Analysts Are Unimpressed With Q3 Beat And Raise
IBM reported a services booking slowdown for a quarter when most peers have had record bookings, an analyst said. The company faces tough comps in 2023, another analyst stated. IBM IBM reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share on revenues of $14.1 billion, beating Street expectations. The Armonk, New...
Where Dick's Sporting Goods Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods DKS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dick's Sporting Goods has an average price target of $125.21 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $100.00.
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally
Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Diving Following Snap's Earnings Report
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are down 4.52% to $125.57 during Thursday's after-hours session. Shares of social media companies are trading lower in sympathy with Snap Inc SNAP, which gave an uncertain fourth-quarter outlook and reported a decrease in time spent watching content in the U.S.. What Happened?. Snap reported...
PayPal Analyst Sees Narrowed Product Focus, Opex Optimization Driving Upside
RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin reiterated an Outperform on PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL and a $118 price target. PayPal’s narrowed product focus on its high-conviction growth areas, he believed, will result in an acceleration in transaction volumes and revenue in FY23 through Venmo’s expanded monetization rate and Braintree’s revenue growth execution.
